Jojo ha rilasciato il suo nuovo album Good To Know che arriva a 4 anni di distanza dal suo Mad Love, rilasciato nel 2016. Dall’album, che contiene 11 tracce sono stati esclusi i singoli promozionali Joanna e Sabotage.
Questo è solo il primo dei lavori della cantante che ha annunciato di voler rilasciare un secondo EP entro la fine di quest’anno.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Small Things di Jojo:
Audio di Small Things di Jojo
Testo
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Just as I was headin’ home the other day
And I swear, I couldn’t even sit up straight
I swallowed hard
I found your shirt
Cleanin’ my apartment and it made it worse
And I swear, you couldn’t even see the hurt
I swallowed hard [Pre-Chorus] And when my friends ask how I’m doing
I say, “I’m great now,” but the truth is [Chorus] I’m getting good at holding it in
All my emotions, all my feelings
But the more that I fight them, the bigger they seem
What really kills me is all the small things [Verse 2] I saw your car
Wasn’t you, but for a minute, thought it was
I swear to God, I almost didn’t think of us
I swallowed hard [Pre-Chorus] And when my friends ask how I’m doing
I say, “I’m great now,” but the truth is [Chorus] I’m getting good at holding it in
All my emotions, all my feelings
But the more that I fight them, the bigger they seem
What really kills me is all the small things [Post-Chorus] All the small things (Ooh, ooh)
Ooh, ooh, yeah [Bridge] This city has your fingerprints all over it
And I can’t even think about how, someday, she will too
And I know I’ll get over it ’cause that’s just what I’ll do
But what really kills me is everything I got used to [Chorus] I’m getting good at holding it in (And I’ve been holding it in)
All my emotions (All my emotions), all my feelings
But the more that I fight them, the bigger they seem
What really kills me is all the small things [Outro] Oh, it’s all the small things (Ooh, ooh)
Ooh, it’s always just the small things, yeah (Ooh)
Oh (Ooh)
Traduzione
oh oh
ho sentito il tuo nome
come se stessi andando a casa l’altro giorno
e giuro, non potevo neanche stare seduta in modo corretto
ho inghiottito duramente
ho trovato la tua maglietta
ho pulito il mio appartamento e ho solo fatto peggio
e giuro, non puoi neanche vedere il dolore
ho inghiottito duramente
e quando i miei amici mi chiedono come sto
dico “sto alla grande adesso” ma la verità è
sto diventando brava a tenermi tutto dentro
tutte le mie emozioni, tutti i miei sentimenti
ma più li combatto, più sembrano grandi
quello che mi uccide veramente sono tutte le piccole cose
ho visto la tua macchina
non eri tu, ma per un minuto ho pensato lo fossi
giuro su Dio, non ho quasi pensato a noi
ho inghiottito duramente
e quando i miei amici mi chiedono come sto
dico “sto alla grande adesso” ma la verità è
sto diventando brava a tenermi tutto dentro
tutte le mie emozioni, tutti i miei sentimenti
ma più li combatto, più sembrano grandi
quello che mi uccide veramente sono tutte le piccole cose
tutte le piccole cose
ah, ah
la città ha le tue impronte addosso
e non riesco neanche a pensare a come, un giorno, le avrà anche lei
e so che lo supererò perché è quello che faccio
ma quello che mi uccide veramente è tutto quello a cui mi ero abituata
sto diventando brava a tenermi tutto dentro
tutte le mie emozioni, tutti i miei sentimenti
ma più li combatto, più sembrano grandi
quello che mi uccide veramente sono tutte le piccole cose
oh sono le piccole cose
oh, sono sempre le piccole cose
oh