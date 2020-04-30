Jojo ha rilasciato il suo nuovo album Good To Know che arriva a 4 anni di distanza dal suo Mad Love, rilasciato nel 2016. Dall’album, che contiene 11 tracce sono stati esclusi i singoli promozionali Joanna e Sabotage.

Questo è solo il primo dei lavori della cantante che ha annunciato di voler rilasciare un secondo EP entro la fine di quest’anno.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Small Things di Jojo:

Audio di Small Things di Jojo

Testo

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Heard your nameJust as I was headin’ home the other dayAnd I swear, I couldn’t even sit up straightI swallowed hardI found your shirtCleanin’ my apartment and it made it worseAnd I swear, you couldn’t even see the hurtI swallowed hard [Pre-Chorus] And when my friends ask how I’m doingI say, “I’m great now,” but the truth is [Chorus] I’m getting good at holding it inAll my emotions, all my feelingsBut the more that I fight them, the bigger they seemWhat really kills me is all the small things [Verse 2] I saw your carWasn’t you, but for a minute, thought it wasI swear to God, I almost didn’t think of usI swallowed hard [Pre-Chorus] And when my friends ask how I’m doingI say, “I’m great now,” but the truth is [Chorus] I’m getting good at holding it inAll my emotions, all my feelingsBut the more that I fight them, the bigger they seemWhat really kills me is all the small things [Post-Chorus] All the small things (Ooh, ooh)Ooh, ooh, yeah [Bridge] This city has your fingerprints all over itAnd I can’t even think about how, someday, she will tooAnd I know I’ll get over it ’cause that’s just what I’ll doBut what really kills me is everything I got used to [Chorus] I’m getting good at holding it in (And I’ve been holding it in)All my emotions (All my emotions), all my feelingsBut the more that I fight them, the bigger they seemWhat really kills me is all the small things [Outro] Oh, it’s all the small things (Ooh, ooh)Ooh, it’s always just the small things, yeah (Ooh)Oh (Ooh)

oh oh

ho sentito il tuo nome

come se stessi andando a casa l’altro giorno

e giuro, non potevo neanche stare seduta in modo corretto

ho inghiottito duramente

ho trovato la tua maglietta

ho pulito il mio appartamento e ho solo fatto peggio

e giuro, non puoi neanche vedere il dolore

ho inghiottito duramente

e quando i miei amici mi chiedono come sto

dico “sto alla grande adesso” ma la verità è

sto diventando brava a tenermi tutto dentro

tutte le mie emozioni, tutti i miei sentimenti

ma più li combatto, più sembrano grandi

quello che mi uccide veramente sono tutte le piccole cose

ho visto la tua macchina

non eri tu, ma per un minuto ho pensato lo fossi

giuro su Dio, non ho quasi pensato a noi

ho inghiottito duramente

e quando i miei amici mi chiedono come sto

dico “sto alla grande adesso” ma la verità è

sto diventando brava a tenermi tutto dentro

tutte le mie emozioni, tutti i miei sentimenti

ma più li combatto, più sembrano grandi

quello che mi uccide veramente sono tutte le piccole cose

tutte le piccole cose

ah, ah

la città ha le tue impronte addosso

e non riesco neanche a pensare a come, un giorno, le avrà anche lei

e so che lo supererò perché è quello che faccio

ma quello che mi uccide veramente è tutto quello a cui mi ero abituata

sto diventando brava a tenermi tutto dentro

tutte le mie emozioni, tutti i miei sentimenti

ma più li combatto, più sembrano grandi

quello che mi uccide veramente sono tutte le piccole cose

oh sono le piccole cose

oh, sono sempre le piccole cose

oh