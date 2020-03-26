High School Musical La serie: audio testo traduzione di Role of a Lifetime

Role of a Lifetime è una delle canzoni originali della canzoni di High School Musical The series (scopri le altre canzoni qui). Kate Reinders Feat Lucas Grabeel interpretano queste brano. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione
Testo
Those kids they do believe in you
And that’s worth so much more
Then a line about a piece of fruit
Or a Tony Award
I was going for an Egot
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves
Think of this as the role of a lifetime
It’s the part you were born to play
Keeping their dreams in your sight line
Now it’s their turn to take the stage
Think of this as a role to remember
Like Elphaba or Eponine
I’m more of a Glinda
It’s all of the things you could ever bring to a scene
You know what I mean?
So give it your all
Right from the start
You gotta play this from the heart
You’re their teacher, you’re the lead
And you’re off book now
Give it a go
Show ’em the way
We’re all in this together
At the end of the day
I should know after all
I played Ryan
Is this the role of a lifetime?
The part I was born to play?
Showing them how to smile in the bright lights
Now it’s their turn to take the stage
This could be a role to remember
Like Elsa or Eva Peron
I’ll teach them to channel their feelings
I’ll share what I know
And live for the show
I’ll give it my all
Right from the start
I gotta play this from the heart
I’m their teacher, I’m the lead
And I’m off book now
Give it a go
Show ’em the way
You gotta let the music play
This is now and the rest is history
I felt small, I couldn’t breathe
When they took that apple from me
But you’re right here now
And you never know when you’ll get a cameo (cameo)
So give it your all
Right from the start
You gotta let them play their parts
Tonight, all the roles
Will be played by the drama students of East High
Give it a go
Show ’em the way
You gotta let the music play
This is now and we’re making history
History (history)
Traduzione di Role of a lifetime
Quei ragazzi credono in te e questo vale più del resto
più di un Tony Award
Stavo per vincere un premio prestigioso
ma non voglio andare contro me stesso
Penso a questo come un ruolo della vita
la parte per cui ognuno è nato
ho osservato dal palcoscenico i loro sogni
ora è il loro turno di salire sul palco
Penso a questo come a un ruolo da ricordare
una di quelle cose che non si possono mettere in scena, capite?
Quindi, date tutto dall’inizio
fate venire quello che fate dal cuore
tu sei il loro insegnate, il loro mentore
fuori dal libro, dai loro una dimostrazione
mostra la strada
alla fine in questa cosa ci siamo tutti insieme
alla fine della giornata dovrei sapere di aver interprato Ryan
è questo il mio ruolo nella vita?
Quello per cui ero nato?
Mostragli come sorridere sotto le luci dei riflettori
ora che è il loro turno di salire sul palco
questo può esser un ruolo da ricordare come Elsa o Eva Peron
gli insegnerò a controllare le emozioni
condividerà ciò che so per far vivere lo show
Gli darò tutto dall’inizio
Lo farò venire dal cuore
sono il loro insegnante
gli mostrerò la strada
per far vivere la musica oggi, il resto è storia
Mi sento piccolo, non riesco a respirare
ma tu sei qui ora
non puoi sapere quando dovrai fare la tua comparsa
Quindi dai tutto, dall’inizio e col cuore
Lascia che ognuno faccia la sua parte
Stasera tutti i ruoli saranno interpretati dagli studenti di teatro
Mostragli la strada
Lascia che la musica suoni
Così è come lo facciamo, questa è la storia