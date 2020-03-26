High School Musical La serie: audio testo traduzione di Role of a Lifetime

Role of a Lifetime è una delle canzoni originali della canzoni di High School Musical The series (scopri le altre canzoni qui). Kate Reinders Feat Lucas Grabeel interpretano queste brano. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione

Testo

Those kids they do believe in you

And that’s worth so much more

Then a line about a piece of fruit

Or a Tony Award

I was going for an Egot

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves

Think of this as the role of a lifetime

It’s the part you were born to play

Keeping their dreams in your sight line

Now it’s their turn to take the stage

Think of this as a role to remember

Like Elphaba or Eponine

I’m more of a Glinda

It’s all of the things you could ever bring to a scene

You know what I mean?

So give it your all

Right from the start

You gotta play this from the heart

You’re their teacher, you’re the lead

And you’re off book now

Give it a go

Show ’em the way

We’re all in this together

At the end of the day

I should know after all

I played Ryan

Is this the role of a lifetime?

The part I was born to play?

Showing them how to smile in the bright lights

Now it’s their turn to take the stage

This could be a role to remember

Like Elsa or Eva Peron

I’ll teach them to channel their feelings

I’ll share what I know

And live for the show

I’ll give it my all

Right from the start

I gotta play this from the heart

I’m their teacher, I’m the lead

And I’m off book now

Give it a go

Show ’em the way

You gotta let the music play

This is now and the rest is history

I felt small, I couldn’t breathe

When they took that apple from me

But you’re right here now

And you never know when you’ll get a cameo (cameo)

So give it your all

Right from the start

You gotta let them play their parts

Tonight, all the roles

Will be played by the drama students of East High

Give it a go

Show ’em the way

You gotta let the music play

This is now and we’re making history

History (history)

Traduzione di Role of a lifetime

Quei ragazzi credono in te e questo vale più del resto

più di un Tony Award

Stavo per vincere un premio prestigioso

ma non voglio andare contro me stesso

Penso a questo come un ruolo della vita

la parte per cui ognuno è nato

ho osservato dal palcoscenico i loro sogni

ora è il loro turno di salire sul palco

Penso a questo come a un ruolo da ricordare

una di quelle cose che non si possono mettere in scena, capite?

Quindi, date tutto dall’inizio

fate venire quello che fate dal cuore

tu sei il loro insegnate, il loro mentore

fuori dal libro, dai loro una dimostrazione

mostra la strada

alla fine in questa cosa ci siamo tutti insieme

alla fine della giornata dovrei sapere di aver interprato Ryan

è questo il mio ruolo nella vita?

Quello per cui ero nato?

Mostragli come sorridere sotto le luci dei riflettori

ora che è il loro turno di salire sul palco

questo può esser un ruolo da ricordare come Elsa o Eva Peron

gli insegnerò a controllare le emozioni

condividerà ciò che so per far vivere lo show

Gli darò tutto dall’inizio

Lo farò venire dal cuore

sono il loro insegnante

gli mostrerò la strada

per far vivere la musica oggi, il resto è storia

Mi sento piccolo, non riesco a respirare

ma tu sei qui ora

non puoi sapere quando dovrai fare la tua comparsa

Quindi dai tutto, dall’inizio e col cuore

Lascia che ognuno faccia la sua parte

Stasera tutti i ruoli saranno interpretati dagli studenti di teatro

Mostragli la strada

Lascia che la musica suoni

Così è come lo facciamo, questa è la storia

Role of a Lifetime (HSMTMTS | Official Lyric Video | Disney+)

