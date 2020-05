Harry Styles: guarda il video di Watermelon Sugar (testo e traduzione)

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar (Official Video)

Testo [Verse 1] Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’

And it sounds just like a song

I want more berries and that summer feelin’

It’s so wonderful and warm [Pre-Chorus] Breathe me in, breathe me out

I don’t know if I could ever go without

I’m just thinking out loud

[Chorus] Watermelon sugar high X 4

Watermelon sugar

[Verse 2] Strawberries on a summer evenin’

Baby, you’re the end of June

I want your belly and that summer feelin’

Getting washed away in you

[Pre-Chorus] Breathe me in, breathe me out

I don’t know if I could ever go without [Chorus] Watermelon sugar high X8 [Post-Chorus] I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it

Watermelon sugar high

[Bridge] Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’

And it sounds just like a song

I want your belly and that summer feelin’

I don’t know if I could ever go without