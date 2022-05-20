Harry Styles – Satellite: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 20 Maggio 2022 Satellite è una delle tracce che compongono il terzo album di Harry Styles, intitolato Harry’s House, in uscita oggi, venerdì 20 maggio. Ecco l’audio, il testo e la traduzione del brano. Harry Styles ha rivelato, durante l’intervista “Zane Lowe su Apple Music Radio”, che questo è il suo disco preferito al momento: “Mi sono detto, sarebbe davvero divertente chiamare il mio album Harry’s House (la casa di Harry, ndr). (…) E quando ho iniziato a scrivere il disco, ho capito che non si trattava di un luogo geografico. Era più una cosa intima interna. Quando ho preso il titolo e l’ho messo sulle canzoni che stavamo creando, hanno preso un significato completamente diverso, mi sono immaginato un giorno in casa mia. SCOPRI TUTTE CANZONI, I TESTI E LE TRADUZIONI DEL DISCO! Che cosa mi succede? Un giorno nella mia mente, cosa accade nella mia casa? Suono musica divertente. Suono musica triste. Suono questo, suono quello. Provo sentimenti. E’ come un giorno nella mia vita“. TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS! Ascolta Satellite di Harry Styles Testo di Satellite di Harry Styles You got a new life Am I bothering you? Do you wanna talk? We share the last line Then we drink the wall Till we wanna talk I go round and round Satellite Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in I can see you’re lonely down there Don’t you know that I am right here? Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in I can see you’re lonely down there Don’t you know that I am right here? (Spinning out, waiting for you) I’m in an LA Mood I don’t wanna talk to you She said, “Give me a day or two” I go round and round Satellite Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in I can see you’re lonely down there Don’t you know that I am right here? Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in I can see you’re lonely down there Don’t you know that I am right here? Right here, right here Spinning out, waiting for you I’m here, right here Wishing I could be there for you Be there for you Be there for you (For you) For you Be there for you Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in (Spinning out, waiting) I can see you’re lonely down there Don’t you know that I am right here? (Spinning out, waiting for you) Spinning out, waiting for you (For you) to pull me in (For you) I can see you’re lonely down there Don’t you know that I am right here? Spinning out, waiting for you (For you) to pull me in (For you) I can see you’re lonely down there Don’t you know that I am right here? (Spinning out, waiting for you) Traduzione di Satellite di Harry Styles Hai una nuova vita Ti sto disturbando? Vuoi parlare? Condividiamo l’ultima riga Poi beviamo il muro Finché non vogliamo parlare Vado in tondo Satellitare Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro Vedo che sei solo laggiù Non sai che sono proprio qui? Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro Vedo che sei solo laggiù Non sai che sono proprio qui? (Spingendo fuori, aspettando te) Sono in uno stato d’animo di Los Angeles Non voglio parlare con te Ha detto: “Dammi un giorno o due” Vado in tondo Satellitare Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro Vedo che sei sola laggiù Non sai che sono proprio qui? Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro Vedo che sei sola laggiù Non sai che sono proprio qui? Proprio qui, proprio qui Girando, aspettando te Sono qui, proprio qui Vorrei poter essere lì per te Essere lì per te Sii lì per te (per te) Per te Essere lì per te Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro (Ruotando fuori, aspettando) Vedo che sei sola laggiù Non sai che sono proprio qui? (Spingendo fuori, aspettando te) Girando fuori, aspettando che tu (per te) mi attiri (per te) Vedo che sei sola laggiù Non sai che sono proprio qui? Girando fuori, aspettando che tu (per te) mi attiri (per te) Vedo che sei solo laggiù Non sai che sono proprio qui? (Spingendo fuori, aspettando te)