Harry Styles – Satellite: audio, testo e traduzione

Satellite è una delle tracce che compongono il terzo album di Harry Styles, intitolato Harry’s House, in uscita oggi, venerdì 20 maggio. Ecco l’audio, il testo e la traduzione del brano.

Harry Styles ha rivelato, durante l’intervista “Zane Lowe su Apple Music Radio”, che questo è il suo disco preferito al momento:

“Mi sono detto, sarebbe davvero divertente chiamare il mio album Harry’s House (la casa di Harry, ndr). (…) E quando ho iniziato a scrivere il disco, ho capito che non si trattava di un luogo geografico. Era più una cosa intima interna. Quando ho preso il titolo e l’ho messo sulle canzoni che stavamo creando, hanno preso un significato completamente diverso, mi sono immaginato un giorno in casa mia.

Che cosa mi succede? Un giorno nella mia mente, cosa accade nella mia casa? Suono musica divertente. Suono musica triste. Suono questo, suono quello. Provo sentimenti. E’ come un giorno nella mia vita“.

Ascolta Satellite di Harry Styles

Testo di Satellite di Harry Styles

You got a new life

Am I bothering you?

Do you wanna talk?

We share the last line

Then we drink the wall

Till we wanna talk

I go round and round

Satellite

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

(Spinning out, waiting for you)

I’m in an LA Mood

I don’t wanna talk to you

She said, “Give me a day or two”

I go round and round

Satellite

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Right here, right here

Spinning out, waiting for you

I’m here, right here

Wishing I could be there for you

Be there for you

Be there for you (For you)

For you

Be there for you

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in

(Spinning out, waiting)

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here? (Spinning out, waiting for you)

Spinning out, waiting for you (For you) to pull me in (For you)

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for you (For you) to pull me in (For you)

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here? (Spinning out, waiting for you)

Traduzione di Satellite di Harry Styles

Hai una nuova vita

Ti sto disturbando?

Vuoi parlare?

Condividiamo l’ultima riga

Poi beviamo il muro

Finché non vogliamo parlare

Vado in tondo

Satellitare

Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro

Vedo che sei solo laggiù

Non sai che sono proprio qui?

Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro

Vedo che sei solo laggiù

Non sai che sono proprio qui?

(Spingendo fuori, aspettando te)

Sono in uno stato d’animo di Los Angeles

Non voglio parlare con te

Ha detto: “Dammi un giorno o due”

Vado in tondo

Satellitare

Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro

Vedo che sei sola laggiù

Non sai che sono proprio qui?

Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro

Vedo che sei sola laggiù

Non sai che sono proprio qui?

Proprio qui, proprio qui

Girando, aspettando te

Sono qui, proprio qui

Vorrei poter essere lì per te

Essere lì per te

Sii lì per te (per te)

Per te

Essere lì per te

Girando, aspettando che tu mi tiri dentro

(Ruotando fuori, aspettando)

Vedo che sei sola laggiù

Non sai che sono proprio qui? (Spingendo fuori, aspettando te)

Girando fuori, aspettando che tu (per te) mi attiri (per te)

Vedo che sei sola laggiù

Non sai che sono proprio qui?

Girando fuori, aspettando che tu (per te) mi attiri (per te)

Vedo che sei solo laggiù

Non sai che sono proprio qui? (Spingendo fuori, aspettando te)