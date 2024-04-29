GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2024: video e testo di The Code di Nemo (Svizzera)

The Code è il titolo del brano con cui Nemo rappresenta la Svizzera all’Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Nemo Mettler, noto semplicemente come Nemo (Bienne, 3 agosto 1999), è un cantante, un rapper e polistrumentista svizzero.

Nel 2021, l’artista di ESC ha partecipato alla seconda edizione del programma musicale The Masked Singer, la versione svizzera del format internazionale Il cantante mascherato, classificandosi quinto e indossando la maschera del Panda.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo The Code di Nemo 

Welcome to the show
Let everybody know
I’m done playing the game
I’ll break out of the chains

You better buckle up
I’ll pour another cup
This is my boheme
So drink it up my friend

Uhhh Uhhh
This story is my truth

I, I went to hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code
Oh, Oh, Oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code
Oh, Oh, Oh

Let me tell you a tale about life
‘Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight
Who decides what’s wrong, what’s right
Everything is balance, everything’s light
I got so much on my mind
And I been awake all night
I’m so pumped, I’m so psyched
It’s bigger than me, I’m getting so hyped

Uhhhh
Let me taste the lows and highs
Uhhhh
Let me feel that burning fright
Uhhhh
This story is my truth

I, I went to hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code
Oh, Oh, Oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code
Oh, Oh, Oh

Somewhere between the 0s and 1s
That’s where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a…
Somewhere between the 0s and 1s
That’s where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a drum

Uhhhh…

I, I went to hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code
Oh, Oh, Oh
Like ammonites
I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code
Oh, Oh, Oh

Traduzione The Code di Nemo

Benvenuti allo spettacolo
Fatelo sapere a tutti
Ho finito di giocare
Romperò le catene

Faresti meglio a allacciarti le cinture
Ne verserò un’altra tazza
Questo è il mio bohème
Quindi bevilo amico mio

Uhhh Uhhh
Questa storia è la mia verità

Io, sono andato all’inferno e ritorno
Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada
Ho decifrato il codice
Oh oh oh
Come le ammoniti
Gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo
Ora ho trovato il paradiso
Ho decifrato il codice
Oh oh oh

Lascia che ti racconti una storia sulla vita
«Per quanto riguarda il bene e il male, è meglio tenersi stretti
Chi decide cosa è sbagliato, cosa è giusto
Tutto è equilibrio, tutto è luce
Ho così tante cose in mente
E sono stato sveglio tutta la notte
Sono così carico, sono così entusiasta
È più grande di me, sono così esaltato

Uhhhh
Fammi assaggiare i bassi e gli alti
Uhhhh
Fammi sentire quello spavento bruciante
Uhhhh
Questa storia è la mia verità

Io, sono andato all’inferno e ritorno
Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada
Ho decifrato il codice
Oh oh oh
Come le ammoniti
Gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo
Ora ho trovato il paradiso
Ho decifrato il codice
Oh oh oh

Da qualche parte tra gli 0 e gli 1
È lì che ho trovato il mio regno venuto
Il mio cuore batte come un…
Da qualche parte tra gli 0 e gli 1
È lì che ho trovato il mio regno venuto
Il mio cuore batte come un tamburo

Uhhhh…

Io, sono andato all’inferno e ritorno
Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada
Ho decifrato il codice
Oh oh oh
Come le ammoniti
Gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo
Ora ho trovato il paradiso
Ho decifrato il codice
Oh oh oh

