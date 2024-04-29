Eurovision 2024: video e testo di The Code di Nemo (Svizzera)

The Code è il titolo del brano con cui Nemo rappresenta la Svizzera all’Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Nemo Mettler, noto semplicemente come Nemo (Bienne, 3 agosto 1999), è un cantante, un rapper e polistrumentista svizzero.

Nel 2021, l’artista di ESC ha partecipato alla seconda edizione del programma musicale The Masked Singer, la versione svizzera del format internazionale Il cantante mascherato, classificandosi quinto e indossando la maschera del Panda.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo The Code di Nemo

Welcome to the show

Let everybody know

I’m done playing the game

I’ll break out of the chains

You better buckle up

I’ll pour another cup

This is my boheme

So drink it up my friend

Uhhh Uhhh

This story is my truth

I, I went to hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Let me tell you a tale about life

‘Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight

Who decides what’s wrong, what’s right

Everything is balance, everything’s light

I got so much on my mind

And I been awake all night

I’m so pumped, I’m so psyched

It’s bigger than me, I’m getting so hyped

Uhhhh

Let me taste the lows and highs

Uhhhh

Let me feel that burning fright

Uhhhh

This story is my truth

I, I went to hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Somewhere between the 0s and 1s

That’s where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a…

Somewhere between the 0s and 1s

That’s where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a drum

Uhhhh…

I, I went to hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Traduzione The Code di Nemo

Benvenuti allo spettacolo

Fatelo sapere a tutti

Ho finito di giocare

Romperò le catene

Faresti meglio a allacciarti le cinture

Ne verserò un’altra tazza

Questo è il mio bohème

Quindi bevilo amico mio

Uhhh Uhhh

Questa storia è la mia verità

Io, sono andato all’inferno e ritorno

Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada

Ho decifrato il codice

Oh oh oh

Come le ammoniti

Gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo

Ora ho trovato il paradiso

Ho decifrato il codice

Oh oh oh

Lascia che ti racconti una storia sulla vita

«Per quanto riguarda il bene e il male, è meglio tenersi stretti

Chi decide cosa è sbagliato, cosa è giusto

Tutto è equilibrio, tutto è luce

Ho così tante cose in mente

E sono stato sveglio tutta la notte

Sono così carico, sono così entusiasta

È più grande di me, sono così esaltato

Uhhhh

Fammi assaggiare i bassi e gli alti

Uhhhh

Fammi sentire quello spavento bruciante

Uhhhh

Questa storia è la mia verità

Io, sono andato all’inferno e ritorno

Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada

Ho decifrato il codice

Oh oh oh

Come le ammoniti

Gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo

Ora ho trovato il paradiso

Ho decifrato il codice

Oh oh oh

Da qualche parte tra gli 0 e gli 1

È lì che ho trovato il mio regno venuto

Il mio cuore batte come un…

Da qualche parte tra gli 0 e gli 1

È lì che ho trovato il mio regno venuto

Il mio cuore batte come un tamburo

Uhhhh…

Io, sono andato all’inferno e ritorno

Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada

Ho decifrato il codice

Oh oh oh

Come le ammoniti

Gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo

Ora ho trovato il paradiso

Ho decifrato il codice

Oh oh oh

Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Svizzera ad Eurovision 2024?