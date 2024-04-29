Eurovision 2024: video e testo di The Code di Nemo (Svizzera) scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Aprile 2024 The Code è il titolo del brano con cui Nemo rappresenta la Svizzera all’Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Nemo Mettler, noto semplicemente come Nemo (Bienne, 3 agosto 1999), è un cantante, un rapper e polistrumentista svizzero. Nel 2021, l’artista di ESC ha partecipato alla seconda edizione del programma musicale The Masked Singer, la versione svizzera del format internazionale Il cantante mascherato, classificandosi quinto e indossando la maschera del Panda. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo The Code di Nemo Welcome to the show Let everybody know I’m done playing the game I’ll break out of the chains You better buckle up I’ll pour another cup This is my boheme So drink it up my friend Uhhh Uhhh This story is my truth I, I went to hell and back To find myself on track I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Like ammonites I just gave it some time Now I found paradise I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Let me tell you a tale about life ‘Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight Who decides what’s wrong, what’s right Everything is balance, everything’s light I got so much on my mind And I been awake all night I’m so pumped, I’m so psyched It’s bigger than me, I’m getting so hyped Uhhhh Let me taste the lows and highs Uhhhh Let me feel that burning fright Uhhhh This story is my truth I, I went to hell and back To find myself on track I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Like ammonites I just gave it some time Now I found paradise I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Somewhere between the 0s and 1s That’s where I found my kingdom come My heart beats like a… Somewhere between the 0s and 1s That’s where I found my kingdom come My heart beats like a drum Uhhhh… I, I went to hell and back To find myself on track I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Like ammonites I just gave it some time Now I found paradise I broke the code Oh, Oh, Oh Traduzione The Code di Nemo Benvenuti allo spettacolo Fatelo sapere a tutti Ho finito di giocare Romperò le catene Faresti meglio a allacciarti le cinture Ne verserò un’altra tazza Questo è il mio bohème Quindi bevilo amico mio Uhhh Uhhh Questa storia è la mia verità Io, sono andato all’inferno e ritorno Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada Ho decifrato il codice Oh oh oh Come le ammoniti Gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo Ora ho trovato il paradiso Ho decifrato il codice Oh oh oh Lascia che ti racconti una storia sulla vita «Per quanto riguarda il bene e il male, è meglio tenersi stretti Chi decide cosa è sbagliato, cosa è giusto Tutto è equilibrio, tutto è luce Ho così tante cose in mente E sono stato sveglio tutta la notte Sono così carico, sono così entusiasta È più grande di me, sono così esaltato Uhhhh Fammi assaggiare i bassi e gli alti Uhhhh Fammi sentire quello spavento bruciante Uhhhh Questa storia è la mia verità Io, sono andato all’inferno e ritorno Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada Ho decifrato il codice Oh oh oh Come le ammoniti Gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo Ora ho trovato il paradiso Ho decifrato il codice Oh oh oh Da qualche parte tra gli 0 e gli 1 È lì che ho trovato il mio regno venuto Il mio cuore batte come un… Da qualche parte tra gli 0 e gli 1 È lì che ho trovato il mio regno venuto Il mio cuore batte come un tamburo Uhhhh… Io, sono andato all’inferno e ritorno Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada Ho decifrato il codice Oh oh oh Come le ammoniti Gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo Ora ho trovato il paradiso Ho decifrato il codice Oh oh oh Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Svizzera ad Eurovision 2024?