Eurovision 2024: video e testo di SAND di Saba (Danimarca)

Sand è il titolo della canzone con cui la cantante, modella e attrice danese di origini etiopi Saba rappresenta l’Austria all‘Eurovision Song Contest di Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024.

Nelle varie interviste, Saba ha affermato che la canzone è un modo per esprimere la sensazione di perdere il controllo, usando la metafora della sabbia che scivola e cade dalle mani.

L’artista ha rivelato che la scelta di partecipare al Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2024 è nata dalla vittoria della cantante svedese Loreen all’Eurovision 2023, dalla quale ha preso ispirazione per il brano.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Sand di Saba

Yesterday is eating up my mind

You and me we couldn’t get it right

We were throwing memories in the air

Bits and pieces lying everywhere

Uh-uh-uh-uuh

Bits and pieces lying everywhere

Uh-uh-uh-uuh

Bits and pieces like we didn’t care

Shouldn’t be so hard

Like breathing under water

Baby, we’ve been in the blue

Didn’t see it coming

Falling into nothing

Ain’t there something we can do

Uh-uh-uh-uuh

I can feel you slipping through my hands

Uh-uh-uh-uuh

Guess we built a castle out of sand

Yesterday I had you by my side

Now we’re just like strangers in the night

Pictures of us lying on the floor

No, I can’t do this fighting anymore

Cause it shouldn’t be so hard

Like breathing under water

Baby, we’ve been in the blue

Didn’t see it coming

Falling into nothing

Ain’t there something we can do

Uh-uh-uh-uuh

I can feel you slipping through my hands

Uh-uh-uh-uuh

Guess we built a castle out of sand

Sand,

Sand

I can feel you slipping through my hands

Sand,

Sand,

Guess we built a castle out of sand

Shouldn’t be so hard

Like breathing underwater

Shouldn’t be so hard

Like breathing underwater

Uh-uh-uh-uuh yeaaa

Sand,

Sand,

I can feel you slipping through my hands

Sand,

Sand

Guess we built a castle out of sand

Traduzione Sand di Saba

Ieri mi sta divorando la mente

Tu ed io non siamo riusciti a farlo bene

Lanciavamo ricordi in aria

Pezzi sparsi ovunque

Uh-uh-uh

Pezzi sparsi ovunque

Uh-uh-uh

Pezzi come se non ci importasse

Non dovrebbe essere così difficile

Come respirare sott’acqua

Tesoro, siamo stati nel blu

Non me lo aspettavo

Cadere nel nulla

Non c’è qualcosa che possiamo fare

Uh-uh-uh

Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani

Uh-uh-uh

Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia

Ieri ti avevo al mio fianco

Ora siamo proprio come estranei nella notte

Foto di noi sdraiati sul pavimento

No, non posso più combattere così

Perché non dovrebbe essere così difficile

Come respirare sott’acqua

Tesoro, siamo stati nel blu

Non me lo aspettavo

Cadere nel nulla

Non c’è qualcosa che possiamo fare

Uh-uh-uh

Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani

Uh-uh-uh

Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia

Sabbia,

Sabbia

Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani

Sabbia,

Sabbia,

Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia

Non dovrebbe essere così difficile

Come respirare sott’acqua

Non dovrebbe essere così difficile

Come respirare sott’acqua

Uh-uh-uuh sìaaa

Sabbia,

Sabbia,

Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani

Sabbia,

Sabbia

Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia

Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Danimarca ad Eurovision 2024?