GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2024: video e testo di SAND di Saba (Danimarca)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
eurovision 2024

Sand  è il titolo della canzone con cui la cantante, modella e attrice danese di origini etiopi Saba rappresenta l’Austria allEurovision Song Contest  di Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024.

Nelle varie interviste, Saba ha affermato che la canzone è un modo per esprimere la sensazione di perdere il controllo, usando la metafora della sabbia che scivola e cade dalle mani.

L’artista ha rivelato che la scelta di partecipare al Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2024 è nata dalla vittoria della cantante svedese Loreen all’Eurovision 2023, dalla quale ha preso ispirazione per il brano.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Sand di Saba

Yesterday is eating up my mind
You and me we couldn’t get it right
We were throwing memories in the air
Bits and pieces lying everywhere

Uh-uh-uh-uuh
Bits and pieces lying everywhere
Uh-uh-uh-uuh
Bits and pieces like we didn’t care

Shouldn’t be so hard
Like breathing under water
Baby, we’ve been in the blue
Didn’t see it coming
Falling into nothing
Ain’t there something we can do

Uh-uh-uh-uuh
I can feel you slipping through my hands
Uh-uh-uh-uuh
Guess we built a castle out of sand

Yesterday I had you by my side
Now we’re just like strangers in the night
Pictures of us lying on the floor
No, I can’t do this fighting anymore

Cause it shouldn’t be so hard
Like breathing under water
Baby, we’ve been in the blue
Didn’t see it coming
Falling into nothing
Ain’t there something we can do

Uh-uh-uh-uuh
I can feel you slipping through my hands
Uh-uh-uh-uuh
Guess we built a castle out of sand

Sand,
Sand
I can feel you slipping through my hands
Sand,
Sand,
Guess we built a castle out of sand

Shouldn’t be so hard
Like breathing underwater

Shouldn’t be so hard
Like breathing underwater
Uh-uh-uh-uuh yeaaa

Sand,
Sand,
I can feel you slipping through my hands
Sand,
Sand
Guess we built a castle out of sand

Traduzione Sand di Saba

Ieri mi sta divorando la mente
Tu ed io non siamo riusciti a farlo bene
Lanciavamo ricordi in aria
Pezzi sparsi ovunque

Uh-uh-uh
Pezzi sparsi ovunque
Uh-uh-uh
Pezzi come se non ci importasse

Non dovrebbe essere così difficile
Come respirare sott’acqua
Tesoro, siamo stati nel blu
Non me lo aspettavo
Cadere nel nulla
Non c’è qualcosa che possiamo fare

Uh-uh-uh
Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani
Uh-uh-uh
Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia

Ieri ti avevo al mio fianco
Ora siamo proprio come estranei nella notte
Foto di noi sdraiati sul pavimento
No, non posso più combattere così

Perché non dovrebbe essere così difficile
Come respirare sott’acqua
Tesoro, siamo stati nel blu
Non me lo aspettavo
Cadere nel nulla
Non c’è qualcosa che possiamo fare

Uh-uh-uh
Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani
Uh-uh-uh
Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia

Sabbia,
Sabbia
Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani
Sabbia,
Sabbia,
Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia

Non dovrebbe essere così difficile
Come respirare sott’acqua

Non dovrebbe essere così difficile
Come respirare sott’acqua
Uh-uh-uuh sìaaa

Sabbia,
Sabbia,
Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani
Sabbia,
Sabbia
Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia

Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Danimarca ad Eurovision 2024?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

Articoli correlati