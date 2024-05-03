Eurovision 2024: video e testo di SAND di Saba (Danimarca) scritto da Giovanna Codella 3 Maggio 2024 Sand è il titolo della canzone con cui la cantante, modella e attrice danese di origini etiopi Saba rappresenta l’Austria all‘Eurovision Song Contest di Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024. Nelle varie interviste, Saba ha affermato che la canzone è un modo per esprimere la sensazione di perdere il controllo, usando la metafora della sabbia che scivola e cade dalle mani. L’artista ha rivelato che la scelta di partecipare al Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2024 è nata dalla vittoria della cantante svedese Loreen all’Eurovision 2023, dalla quale ha preso ispirazione per il brano. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo Sand di Saba Yesterday is eating up my mind You and me we couldn’t get it right We were throwing memories in the air Bits and pieces lying everywhere Uh-uh-uh-uuh Bits and pieces lying everywhere Uh-uh-uh-uuh Bits and pieces like we didn’t care Shouldn’t be so hard Like breathing under water Baby, we’ve been in the blue Didn’t see it coming Falling into nothing Ain’t there something we can do Uh-uh-uh-uuh I can feel you slipping through my hands Uh-uh-uh-uuh Guess we built a castle out of sand Yesterday I had you by my side Now we’re just like strangers in the night Pictures of us lying on the floor No, I can’t do this fighting anymore Cause it shouldn’t be so hard Like breathing under water Baby, we’ve been in the blue Didn’t see it coming Falling into nothing Ain’t there something we can do Uh-uh-uh-uuh I can feel you slipping through my hands Uh-uh-uh-uuh Guess we built a castle out of sand Sand, Sand I can feel you slipping through my hands Sand, Sand, Guess we built a castle out of sand Shouldn’t be so hard Like breathing underwater Shouldn’t be so hard Like breathing underwater Uh-uh-uh-uuh yeaaa Sand, Sand, I can feel you slipping through my hands Sand, Sand Guess we built a castle out of sand Traduzione Sand di Saba Ieri mi sta divorando la mente Tu ed io non siamo riusciti a farlo bene Lanciavamo ricordi in aria Pezzi sparsi ovunque Uh-uh-uh Pezzi sparsi ovunque Uh-uh-uh Pezzi come se non ci importasse Non dovrebbe essere così difficile Come respirare sott’acqua Tesoro, siamo stati nel blu Non me lo aspettavo Cadere nel nulla Non c’è qualcosa che possiamo fare Uh-uh-uh Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani Uh-uh-uh Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia Ieri ti avevo al mio fianco Ora siamo proprio come estranei nella notte Foto di noi sdraiati sul pavimento No, non posso più combattere così Perché non dovrebbe essere così difficile Come respirare sott’acqua Tesoro, siamo stati nel blu Non me lo aspettavo Cadere nel nulla Non c’è qualcosa che possiamo fare Uh-uh-uh Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani Uh-uh-uh Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia Sabbia, Sabbia Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani Sabbia, Sabbia, Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia Non dovrebbe essere così difficile Come respirare sott’acqua Non dovrebbe essere così difficile Come respirare sott’acqua Uh-uh-uuh sìaaa Sabbia, Sabbia, Posso sentirti scivolare tra le mie mani Sabbia, Sabbia Immagino che abbiamo costruito un castello di sabbia Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Danimarca ad Eurovision 2024?