Eurovision 2024: video e testo di No Rules! di Windows95man (Finlandia)

No Rules! è la canzone con cui il cantante, DJ e ballerino finlandese Windows95man rappresenta la Finlandia all‘Eurovision Song Contest che si tiene a Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024.

Testo No Rules! Windows95man

Welcome. My name is Windows… Windows95man

And I only live by one rule, and the rule is… NO RULES!

(No rules…)

Silence, I say

This is my time – my stage

Call me what you may, see if I care

See me slay!

Is there something wrong with the way I look?

Is there something wrong with who I am?

If I’m not alright

Tell me why do I

Feel so beautiful tonight

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

NO RULES!

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

Quiet as I speak

I am the king – I am the queen

And you all gonna be free

Forget the rules and scream!

Is there something wrong with the way I look?

Is there something wrong with who I am?

If I’m not alright

Tell me why do I

Feel so beautiful tonight

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

NO RULES!

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

(Make some noise, let’s go!)

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

(Come on!)

NO RULES!

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

Traduzione No Rules! Windows95man

Benvenuto. Il mio nome è Windows… Windows95man

E vivo solo secondo una regola, e la regola è… NESSUNA REGOLA!

(Senza regole…)

Silenzio, dico

Questo è il mio momento, il mio palcoscenico

Chiamami come puoi, vedi se mi interessa

Guardami u****e!

C’è qualcosa che non va nel mio aspetto?

C’è qualcosa di sbagliato in quello che sono?

Se non sto bene

Dimmi perché lo faccio

Mi sento così bello stasera

SENZA REGOLE!

È così che vivo

Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali

È così che imparo a volare

SENZA REGOLE!

Nel calore della notte

Nel brivido della lotta

Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato

È così che vivo la mia vita

SENZA REGOLE!

Silenzioso mentre parlo

Io sono il re, sono la regina

E sarete tutti liberi

Dimentica le regole e urla!

C’è qualcosa che non va nel mio aspetto?

C’è qualcosa di sbagliato in quello che sono?

Se non sto bene

Dimmi perché lo faccio

Mi sento così bella stasera

SENZA REGOLE!

È così che vivo

Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali

È così che imparo a volare

SENZA REGOLE!

Nel calore della notte

Nel brivido della lotta

Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato

È così che vivo la mia vita

SENZA REGOLE!

È così che vivo

Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali

È così che imparo a volare

(Fai un po’ di rumore, andiamo!)

Nel calore della notte

Nel brivido della lotta

Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato

È così che vivo la mia vita

SENZA REGOLE!

È così che vivo

Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali

È così che imparo a volare

(Dai!)

SENZA REGOLE!

Nel calore della notte

Nel brivido della lotta

Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato

È così che vivo la mia vita

SENZA REGOLE!

