GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2024: video e testo di No Rules! di Windows95man (Finlandia)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
eurovision 2024

No Rules! è la canzone con cui il cantante, DJ e ballerino finlandese Windows95man rappresenta la Finlandia allEurovision Song Contest che si tiene a Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo No Rules!  Windows95man

Welcome. My name is Windows… Windows95man
And I only live by one rule, and the rule is… NO RULES!

(No rules…)
Silence, I say
This is my time – my stage
Call me what you may, see if I care
See me slay!

Is there something wrong with the way I look?
Is there something wrong with who I am?

If I’m not alright
Tell me why do I
Feel so beautiful tonight
NO RULES!

It’s how I live
How I find the wind beneath my wings
It’s how I learn to fly
NO RULES!

In the heat of the night
In the thrill of the fight
I don’t even care what’s wrong or right
It’s how I live my life
NO RULES!

Quiet as I speak
I am the king – I am the queen
And you all gonna be free
Forget the rules and scream!

Is there something wrong with the way I look?
Is there something wrong with who I am?

If I’m not alright
Tell me why do I
Feel so beautiful tonight
NO RULES!

It’s how I live
How I find the wind beneath my wings
It’s how I learn to fly
NO RULES!

In the heat of the night
In the thrill of the fight
I don’t even care what’s wrong or right
It’s how I live my life
NO RULES!

It’s how I live
How I find the wind beneath my wings
It’s how I learn to fly
(Make some noise, let’s go!)

In the heat of the night
In the thrill of the fight
I don’t even care what’s wrong or right
It’s how I live my life
NO RULES!

It’s how I live
How I find the wind beneath my wings
It’s how I learn to fly
(Come on!)
NO RULES!

In the heat of the night
In the thrill of the fight
I don’t even care what’s wrong or right
It’s how I live my life
NO RULES!

Traduzione No Rules! Windows95man

Benvenuto. Il mio nome è Windows… Windows95man
E vivo solo secondo una regola, e la regola è… NESSUNA REGOLA!

(Senza regole…)
Silenzio, dico
Questo è il mio momento, il mio palcoscenico
Chiamami come puoi, vedi se mi interessa
Guardami u****e!

C’è qualcosa che non va nel mio aspetto?
C’è qualcosa di sbagliato in quello che sono?

Se non sto bene
Dimmi perché lo faccio
Mi sento così bello stasera
SENZA REGOLE!

È così che vivo
Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali
È così che imparo a volare
SENZA REGOLE!

Nel calore della notte
Nel brivido della lotta
Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato
È così che vivo la mia vita
SENZA REGOLE!

Silenzioso mentre parlo
Io sono il re, sono la regina
E sarete tutti liberi
Dimentica le regole e urla!

C’è qualcosa che non va nel mio aspetto?
C’è qualcosa di sbagliato in quello che sono?

Se non sto bene
Dimmi perché lo faccio
Mi sento così bella stasera
SENZA REGOLE!

È così che vivo
Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali
È così che imparo a volare
SENZA REGOLE!

Nel calore della notte
Nel brivido della lotta
Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato
È così che vivo la mia vita
SENZA REGOLE!

È così che vivo
Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali
È così che imparo a volare
(Fai un po’ di rumore, andiamo!)

Nel calore della notte
Nel brivido della lotta
Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato
È così che vivo la mia vita
SENZA REGOLE!

È così che vivo
Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali
È così che imparo a volare
(Dai!)
SENZA REGOLE!

Nel calore della notte
Nel brivido della lotta
Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato
È così che vivo la mia vita
SENZA REGOLE!

Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Finlandia ad Eurovision 2024?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

Articoli correlati