Eurovision 2024: video e testo di No Rules! di Windows95man (Finlandia) scritto da Giovanna Codella 1 Maggio 2024 No Rules! è la canzone con cui il cantante, DJ e ballerino finlandese Windows95man rappresenta la Finlandia all‘Eurovision Song Contest che si tiene a Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo No Rules! Windows95man Welcome. My name is Windows… Windows95man And I only live by one rule, and the rule is… NO RULES! (No rules…) Silence, I say This is my time – my stage Call me what you may, see if I care See me slay! Is there something wrong with the way I look? Is there something wrong with who I am? If I’m not alright Tell me why do I Feel so beautiful tonight NO RULES! It’s how I live How I find the wind beneath my wings It’s how I learn to fly NO RULES! In the heat of the night In the thrill of the fight I don’t even care what’s wrong or right It’s how I live my life NO RULES! Quiet as I speak I am the king – I am the queen And you all gonna be free Forget the rules and scream! Is there something wrong with the way I look? Is there something wrong with who I am? If I’m not alright Tell me why do I Feel so beautiful tonight NO RULES! It’s how I live How I find the wind beneath my wings It’s how I learn to fly NO RULES! In the heat of the night In the thrill of the fight I don’t even care what’s wrong or right It’s how I live my life NO RULES! It’s how I live How I find the wind beneath my wings It’s how I learn to fly (Make some noise, let’s go!) In the heat of the night In the thrill of the fight I don’t even care what’s wrong or right It’s how I live my life NO RULES! It’s how I live How I find the wind beneath my wings It’s how I learn to fly (Come on!) NO RULES! In the heat of the night In the thrill of the fight I don’t even care what’s wrong or right It’s how I live my life NO RULES! Traduzione No Rules! Windows95man Benvenuto. Il mio nome è Windows… Windows95man E vivo solo secondo una regola, e la regola è… NESSUNA REGOLA! (Senza regole…) Silenzio, dico Questo è il mio momento, il mio palcoscenico Chiamami come puoi, vedi se mi interessa Guardami u****e! C’è qualcosa che non va nel mio aspetto? C’è qualcosa di sbagliato in quello che sono? Se non sto bene Dimmi perché lo faccio Mi sento così bello stasera SENZA REGOLE! È così che vivo Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali È così che imparo a volare SENZA REGOLE! Nel calore della notte Nel brivido della lotta Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato È così che vivo la mia vita SENZA REGOLE! Silenzioso mentre parlo Io sono il re, sono la regina E sarete tutti liberi Dimentica le regole e urla! C’è qualcosa che non va nel mio aspetto? C’è qualcosa di sbagliato in quello che sono? Se non sto bene Dimmi perché lo faccio Mi sento così bella stasera SENZA REGOLE! È così che vivo Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali È così che imparo a volare SENZA REGOLE! Nel calore della notte Nel brivido della lotta Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato È così che vivo la mia vita SENZA REGOLE! È così che vivo Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali È così che imparo a volare (Fai un po’ di rumore, andiamo!) Nel calore della notte Nel brivido della lotta Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato È così che vivo la mia vita SENZA REGOLE! È così che vivo Come trovo il vento sotto le mie ali È così che imparo a volare (Dai!) SENZA REGOLE! Nel calore della notte Nel brivido della lotta Non mi interessa nemmeno cosa sia giusto o sbagliato È così che vivo la mia vita SENZA REGOLE! Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Finlandia ad Eurovision 2024?