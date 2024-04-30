Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Liar di Silia Kapsis (Cipro) scritto da Giovanna Codella 30 Aprile 2024 Liar è il titolo della canzone con cui Silia Kapsis rappresenta Cipro all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2024 di Malmö. Vasiliki Silia Kapsis (Sydney, 5 dicembre 2006) è una cantante, attrice e ballerina australiana di origini cipriote. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo Liar di Silia Kapsis Waking up in the morning and I’m I’m feeling like ooh-la-la It’s about to go down cause I found out the truth, la-la 9 o clock in the morning and I know this is our last night I know what I’m doing cause Yeah I got it on black and white Should’ve known that you are a liar But I looked the other way Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker But you act too nice to hate I knew we couldn’t get much higher But you promised the world to me Do you see that you light my fire Now I know what I know Because of you I’ll make it through Take a look at yourself Cause that is what you need to do, to do Cause the only problem in this room Is about you, about you Cause you’re a liar Liar, Liar, Liar You lie Waking up in the morning and I’m I’m feeling like ooh-la-la Now I know that your heart and your mind don’t align, la-la I can see it in your eyes that you don’t like to be this way I know that you’re fighting back Guys like you can’t be changed Should’ve known that you are a liar But I looked the other way Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker But you act too nice to hate I knew we couldn’t get much higher But you promised the world to me Do you see that you light my fire Now I know what I know Because of you I’ll make it through Take a look at yourself Cause that is what you need to do, to do Cause the only problem in this room Is about you, about you Cause you’re a liar Because of you I’ll make it through Take a look at yourself Cause that is what you need to do, to do Cause the only problem in this room Is about you, about you Cause you’re a liar Traduzione Liar di Silia Kapsis Mi sveglio la mattina e sono Mi sento come ooh-la-la Sta per crollare perché ho scoperto la verità, la-la Sono le 9 del mattino e so che questa è la nostra ultima notte So cosa sto facendo perché Sì, l’ho preso in bianco e nero Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un bugiardo Ma ho guardato dall’altra parte Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un piantagrane Ma ti comporti troppo bene per essere odiato Sapevo che non avremmo potuto andare molto più in alto Ma mi hai promesso il mondo Vedi che accendi il mio fuoco Ora so quello che so Grazie a te Ce la farò Dai un’occhiata a te stesso Perché è quello che devi fare, fare Causa l’unico problema in questa stanza Riguarda te, riguarda te Perché sei un bugiardo Bugiardo, bugiardo, bugiardo Tu MENTI Mi sveglio la mattina e sono Mi sento come ooh-la-la Ora so che il tuo cuore e la tua mente non si allineano, la-la Posso vedere nei tuoi occhi che non ti piace essere così So che stai reagendo I ragazzi come te non possono essere cambiati Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un bugiardo Ma ho guardato dall’altra parte Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un piantagrane Ma ti comporti troppo bene per essere odiato Sapevo che non avremmo potuto andare molto più in alto Ma mi hai promesso il mondo Vedi che accendi il mio fuoco Ora so quello che so Grazie a te Ce la farò Dai un’occhiata a te stesso Perché è quello che devi fare, fare Causa l’unico problema in questa stanza Riguarda te, riguarda te Perché sei un bugiardo Grazie a te Ce la farò Dai un’occhiata a te stesso Perché è quello che devi fare, fare Causa l’unico problema in questa stanza Riguarda te, riguarda te Perché sei un bugiardo Cosa ne pensate della canzone di Cipro ad Eurovision 2024?