Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Liar di Silia Kapsis (Cipro)

Liar è il titolo della canzone con cui Silia Kapsis rappresenta Cipro all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2024 di Malmö.

Vasiliki Silia Kapsis (Sydney, 5 dicembre 2006) è una cantante, attrice e ballerina australiana di origini cipriote.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Liar di Silia Kapsis

Waking up in the morning and I’m

I’m feeling like ooh-la-la

It’s about to go down cause I found out the truth, la-la

9 o clock in the morning and I know this is our last night

I know what I’m doing cause

Yeah I got it on black and white

Should’ve known that you are a liar

But I looked the other way

Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker

But you act too nice to hate

I knew we couldn’t get much higher

But you promised the world to me

Do you see that you light my fire

Now I know what I know

Because of you

I’ll make it through

Take a look at yourself

Cause that is what you need to do, to do

Cause the only problem in this room

Is about you, about you

Cause you’re a liar

Liar, Liar, Liar

You lie

Waking up in the morning and I’m

I’m feeling like ooh-la-la

Now I know that your heart and your mind don’t align, la-la

I can see it in your eyes that you don’t like to be this way

I know that you’re fighting back

Guys like you can’t be changed

Should’ve known that you are a liar

But I looked the other way

Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker

But you act too nice to hate

I knew we couldn’t get much higher

But you promised the world to me

Do you see that you light my fire

Now I know what I know

Because of you

I’ll make it through

Take a look at yourself

Cause that is what you need to do, to do

Cause the only problem in this room

Is about you, about you

Cause you’re a liar

Because of you

I’ll make it through

Take a look at yourself

Cause that is what you need to do, to do

Cause the only problem in this room

Is about you, about you

Cause you’re a liar

Traduzione Liar di Silia Kapsis

Mi sveglio la mattina e sono

Mi sento come ooh-la-la

Sta per crollare perché ho scoperto la verità, la-la

Sono le 9 del mattino e so che questa è la nostra ultima notte

So cosa sto facendo perché

Sì, l’ho preso in bianco e nero

Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un bugiardo

Ma ho guardato dall’altra parte

Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un piantagrane

Ma ti comporti troppo bene per essere odiato

Sapevo che non avremmo potuto andare molto più in alto

Ma mi hai promesso il mondo

Vedi che accendi il mio fuoco

Ora so quello che so

Grazie a te

Ce la farò

Dai un’occhiata a te stesso

Perché è quello che devi fare, fare

Causa l’unico problema in questa stanza

Riguarda te, riguarda te

Perché sei un bugiardo

Bugiardo, bugiardo, bugiardo

Tu MENTI

Mi sveglio la mattina e sono

Mi sento come ooh-la-la

Ora so che il tuo cuore e la tua mente non si allineano, la-la

Posso vedere nei tuoi occhi che non ti piace essere così

So che stai reagendo

I ragazzi come te non possono essere cambiati

Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un bugiardo

Ma ho guardato dall’altra parte

Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un piantagrane

Ma ti comporti troppo bene per essere odiato

Sapevo che non avremmo potuto andare molto più in alto

Ma mi hai promesso il mondo

Vedi che accendi il mio fuoco

Ora so quello che so

Grazie a te

Ce la farò

Dai un’occhiata a te stesso

Perché è quello che devi fare, fare

Causa l’unico problema in questa stanza

Riguarda te, riguarda te

Perché sei un bugiardo

Grazie a te

Ce la farò

Dai un’occhiata a te stesso

Perché è quello che devi fare, fare

Causa l’unico problema in questa stanza

Riguarda te, riguarda te

Perché sei un bugiardo

Cosa ne pensate della canzone di Cipro ad Eurovision 2024?