Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Liar di Silia Kapsis (Cipro)

Liar è il titolo della canzone con cui Silia Kapsis rappresenta Cipro all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2024 di Malmö.

Vasiliki Silia Kapsis (Sydney, 5 dicembre 2006) è una cantante, attrice e ballerina australiana di origini cipriote.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Liar di Silia Kapsis

Waking up in the morning and I’m
I’m feeling like ooh-la-la
It’s about to go down cause I found out the truth, la-la
9 o clock in the morning and I know this is our last night
I know what I’m doing cause
Yeah I got it on black and white

Should’ve known that you are a liar
But I looked the other way
Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker
But you act too nice to hate

I knew we couldn’t get much higher
But you promised the world to me
Do you see that you light my fire
Now I know what I know

Because of you
I’ll make it through

Take a look at yourself
Cause that is what you need to do, to do
Cause the only problem in this room
Is about you, about you
Cause you’re a liar

Liar, Liar, Liar
You lie

Waking up in the morning and I’m
I’m feeling like ooh-la-la
Now I know that your heart and your mind don’t align, la-la
I can see it in your eyes that you don’t like to be this way
I know that you’re fighting back
Guys like you can’t be changed

Should’ve known that you are a liar
But I looked the other way
Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker
But you act too nice to hate

I knew we couldn’t get much higher
But you promised the world to me
Do you see that you light my fire
Now I know what I know

Because of you
I’ll make it through

Take a look at yourself
Cause that is what you need to do, to do
Cause the only problem in this room
Is about you, about you
Cause you’re a liar

Because of you
I’ll make it through

Take a look at yourself
Cause that is what you need to do, to do
Cause the only problem in this room
Is about you, about you
Cause you’re a liar

Traduzione Liar di Silia Kapsis

Mi sveglio la mattina e sono
Mi sento come ooh-la-la
Sta per crollare perché ho scoperto la verità, la-la
Sono le 9 del mattino e so che questa è la nostra ultima notte
So cosa sto facendo perché
Sì, l’ho preso in bianco e nero

Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un bugiardo
Ma ho guardato dall’altra parte
Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un piantagrane
Ma ti comporti troppo bene per essere odiato

Sapevo che non avremmo potuto andare molto più in alto
Ma mi hai promesso il mondo
Vedi che accendi il mio fuoco
Ora so quello che so

Grazie a te
Ce la farò

Dai un’occhiata a te stesso
Perché è quello che devi fare, fare
Causa l’unico problema in questa stanza
Riguarda te, riguarda te
Perché sei un bugiardo

Bugiardo, bugiardo, bugiardo
Tu MENTI

Mi sveglio la mattina e sono
Mi sento come ooh-la-la
Ora so che il tuo cuore e la tua mente non si allineano, la-la
Posso vedere nei tuoi occhi che non ti piace essere così
So che stai reagendo
I ragazzi come te non possono essere cambiati

Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un bugiardo
Ma ho guardato dall’altra parte
Avrei dovuto sapere che sei un piantagrane
Ma ti comporti troppo bene per essere odiato

Sapevo che non avremmo potuto andare molto più in alto
Ma mi hai promesso il mondo
Vedi che accendi il mio fuoco
Ora so quello che so

Grazie a te
Ce la farò

Dai un’occhiata a te stesso
Perché è quello che devi fare, fare
Causa l’unico problema in questa stanza
Riguarda te, riguarda te
Perché sei un bugiardo

Grazie a te
Ce la farò

Dai un’occhiata a te stesso
Perché è quello che devi fare, fare
Causa l’unico problema in questa stanza
Riguarda te, riguarda te
Perché sei un bugiardo

Cosa ne pensate della canzone di Cipro ad Eurovision 2024?

