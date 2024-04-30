Eurovision 2024: video e testo di The Tower di LUNA (Polonia) scritto da Giovanna Codella 30 Aprile 2024 The tower è il titolo della canzone con cui LUNA rappresenta la Polonia all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2024 di Malmö. Luna, pseudonimo di Aleksandra Katarzyna Wielgomas, nota in passato anche come Ola Wielgomas (Varsavia, 28 agosto 1999), è una cantante polacca. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo The tower di LUNA Looking for a miracle Waiting for a sun to catch me Gotta find a way back home Alone, alone, alone Hoping for a star to fall Something I can make a wish on Could it be that I’m the fool But aren’t we all, we all, we all Broken bodies Scattered through my history Lonely hours Leading to my destiny I’m the one who built the tower I’m the one who holds the power So come on Rise up, shout it louder I’m the one who built the tower Shining in a tiger’s eyes Only I can find my future Reading in between the lines I draw my own, my own, my own Running down the waterfall Always tried to chase the rainbow Never found a pot of gold Below, below, below Broken bodies Scattered through my history Lonely hours Leading to my destiny I’m the one who built the tower I’m the one who holds the power So come on Rise up, shout it louder I’m the one who built the tower I’m the one who built the I’m the one who built the I’m the one who built the tower I’m the one who built the I’m the one who built the I’m the one who built the tower Broken bodies Scattered through my history Lonely hours Leading to my destiny I’m the one who built the tower I’m the one who holds the power So come on Rise up, shout it louder I’m the one who built the tower I’m the one who built the I’m the one who built the I’m the one who built the tower I’m the one who built the I’m the one who built the I’m the one who built the tower I’m the one who built the tower I’m the one who holds the power So come on Rise up, shout it louder I’m the one who built the tower Traduzione The tower di LUNA Alla ricerca di un miracolo Aspetto che un sole mi catturi Devo trovare un modo per tornare a casa Sola, sola, sola Sperando che cada una stella Qualcosa su cui io possa esprimere un desiderio Potrebbe essere che sono io la sciocca Ma non lo siamo tutti, tutti, tutti? Corpi spezzati Sparsi nella mia storia Ore solitarie Conducendo al mio destino Sono io quelloache ha costruito la torre Sono io che detengo il potere Dai, vieni Alzati, gridalo più forte Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre Brillante negli occhi di una tigre Solo io posso trovare il mio futuro Leggere tra le righe Disegno il mio, il mio, il mio Correre giù per la cascata Ho sempre cercato di inseguire l’arcobaleno Non ho mai trovato una pentola d’oro Sotto, sotto, sotto Corpi spezzati Sparsi nella mia storia Ore solitarie Conducendo al mio destino Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre Sono io che detengo il potere Dai, vieni Alzati, gridalo più forte Sono io quello che ha costruito la torre Sono io quella che ha costruito il Sono io quella che ha costruito il Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre Sono io quella che ha costruito il Sono io quella che ha costruito il Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre Corpi spezzati Sparsi nella mia storia Ore solitarie Conducendo al mio destino Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre Sono io che detengo il potere Dai, vieni Alzati, gridalo più forte Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre Sono io quella che ha costruito il Sono io quella che ha costruito il Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre Sono io quella che ha costruito il Sono io quella che ha costruito il Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre Sono io che detengo il potere Dai, vieni Alzati, gridalo più forte Sono io quello che ha costruito la torre Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Polonia ad Eurovision 2024?