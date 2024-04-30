GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2024: video e testo di The Tower di LUNA (Polonia)

The tower è il titolo della canzone con cui LUNA rappresenta la Polonia all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2024 di Malmö.

Luna, pseudonimo di Aleksandra Katarzyna Wielgomas, nota in passato anche come Ola Wielgomas (Varsavia, 28 agosto 1999), è una cantante polacca.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo The tower di LUNA

Looking for a miracle
Waiting for a sun to catch me
Gotta find a way back home
Alone, alone, alone

Hoping for a star to fall
Something I can make a wish on
Could it be that I’m the fool
But aren’t we all, we all, we all

Broken bodies
Scattered through my history
Lonely hours
Leading to my destiny
I’m the one who built the tower
I’m the one who holds the power
So come on
Rise up, shout it louder
I’m the one who built the tower

Shining in a tiger’s eyes
Only I can find my future
Reading in between the lines
I draw my own, my own, my own

Running down the waterfall
Always tried to chase the rainbow
Never found a pot of gold
Below, below, below

Broken bodies
Scattered through my history
Lonely hours
Leading to my destiny
I’m the one who built the tower
I’m the one who holds the power
So come on
Rise up, shout it louder
I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the
I’m the one who built the
I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the
I’m the one who built the
I’m the one who built the tower

Broken bodies
Scattered through my history
Lonely hours
Leading to my destiny
I’m the one who built the tower
I’m the one who holds the power
So come on
Rise up, shout it louder
I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the
I’m the one who built the
I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the
I’m the one who built the
I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the tower
I’m the one who holds the power
So come on
Rise up, shout it louder
I’m the one who built the tower

Traduzione The tower di LUNA

Alla ricerca di un miracolo
Aspetto che un sole mi catturi
Devo trovare un modo per tornare a casa
Sola, sola, sola

Sperando che cada una stella
Qualcosa su cui io possa esprimere un desiderio
Potrebbe essere che sono io la sciocca
Ma non lo siamo tutti, tutti, tutti?

Corpi spezzati
Sparsi nella mia storia
Ore solitarie
Conducendo al mio destino
Sono io quelloache ha costruito la torre
Sono io che detengo il potere
Dai, vieni
Alzati, gridalo più forte
Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Brillante negli occhi di una tigre
Solo io posso trovare il mio futuro
Leggere tra le righe
Disegno il mio, il mio, il mio

Correre giù per la cascata
Ho sempre cercato di inseguire l’arcobaleno
Non ho mai trovato una pentola d’oro
Sotto, sotto, sotto

Corpi spezzati
Sparsi nella mia storia
Ore solitarie
Conducendo al mio destino
Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre
Sono io che detengo il potere
Dai, vieni
Alzati, gridalo più forte
Sono io quello che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito il
Sono io quella che ha costruito il
Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito il
Sono io quella che ha costruito il
Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Corpi spezzati
Sparsi nella mia storia
Ore solitarie
Conducendo al mio destino
Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre
Sono io che detengo il potere
Dai, vieni
Alzati, gridalo più forte
Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito il
Sono io quella che ha costruito il
Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito il
Sono io quella che ha costruito il
Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre
Sono io che detengo il potere
Dai, vieni
Alzati, gridalo più forte
Sono io quello che ha costruito la torre

Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Polonia ad Eurovision 2024?

