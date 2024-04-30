Eurovision 2024: video e testo di The Tower di LUNA (Polonia)

The tower è il titolo della canzone con cui LUNA rappresenta la Polonia all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2024 di Malmö.

Luna, pseudonimo di Aleksandra Katarzyna Wielgomas, nota in passato anche come Ola Wielgomas (Varsavia, 28 agosto 1999), è una cantante polacca.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo The tower di LUNA

Looking for a miracle

Waiting for a sun to catch me

Gotta find a way back home

Alone, alone, alone

Hoping for a star to fall

Something I can make a wish on

Could it be that I’m the fool

But aren’t we all, we all, we all

Broken bodies

Scattered through my history

Lonely hours

Leading to my destiny

I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who holds the power

So come on

Rise up, shout it louder

I’m the one who built the tower

Shining in a tiger’s eyes

Only I can find my future

Reading in between the lines

I draw my own, my own, my own

Running down the waterfall

Always tried to chase the rainbow

Never found a pot of gold

Below, below, below

Broken bodies

Scattered through my history

Lonely hours

Leading to my destiny

I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who holds the power

So come on

Rise up, shout it louder

I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the

I’m the one who built the

I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the

I’m the one who built the

I’m the one who built the tower

Broken bodies

Scattered through my history

Lonely hours

Leading to my destiny

I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who holds the power

So come on

Rise up, shout it louder

I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the

I’m the one who built the

I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the

I’m the one who built the

I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who built the tower

I’m the one who holds the power

So come on

Rise up, shout it louder

I’m the one who built the tower

Traduzione The tower di LUNA

Alla ricerca di un miracolo

Aspetto che un sole mi catturi

Devo trovare un modo per tornare a casa

Sola, sola, sola

Sperando che cada una stella

Qualcosa su cui io possa esprimere un desiderio

Potrebbe essere che sono io la sciocca

Ma non lo siamo tutti, tutti, tutti?

Corpi spezzati

Sparsi nella mia storia

Ore solitarie

Conducendo al mio destino

Sono io quelloache ha costruito la torre

Sono io che detengo il potere

Dai, vieni

Alzati, gridalo più forte

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Brillante negli occhi di una tigre

Solo io posso trovare il mio futuro

Leggere tra le righe

Disegno il mio, il mio, il mio

Correre giù per la cascata

Ho sempre cercato di inseguire l’arcobaleno

Non ho mai trovato una pentola d’oro

Sotto, sotto, sotto

Corpi spezzati

Sparsi nella mia storia

Ore solitarie

Conducendo al mio destino

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io che detengo il potere

Dai, vieni

Alzati, gridalo più forte

Sono io quello che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito il

Sono io quella che ha costruito il

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito il

Sono io quella che ha costruito il

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Corpi spezzati

Sparsi nella mia storia

Ore solitarie

Conducendo al mio destino

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io che detengo il potere

Dai, vieni

Alzati, gridalo più forte

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito il

Sono io quella che ha costruito il

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito il

Sono io quella che ha costruito il

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io quella che ha costruito la torre

Sono io che detengo il potere

Dai, vieni

Alzati, gridalo più forte

Sono io quello che ha costruito la torre

Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Polonia ad Eurovision 2024?