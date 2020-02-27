L’Ahoy Rotterdam di Rotterdam sta scaldando i motori per l’Eurovision Song Contest 2020! Come saprete, quest’anno la divertente e colorata manifestazione musicale sbarca in Olanda, dal 12 al 16 maggio! Fra i paesi che parteciperanno, oltre ovviamente all’Italia, troviamo anche l’Australia in gara con Don’t break me di Montaigne.

Don’t break me sarà dunque una delle tante canzoni che gareggeranno contro Fai rumore, il pezzo del nostro Diodato. A proposito, qui sotto trovate la nostra video intervista su Youtube dove Diodato ci racconta cosa si aspetta dal suo Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

Diodato: Ecco a chi sono dedicate le canzoni d’amore di Che vita meravigliosa

In attesa di vedere Montaigne. sul palco, qui sotto potete recuperare il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione del suo brano Don’t break me.

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1] I don’t feel the same buzz when your name comes up on my phone anymoreFeels like I don’t feel you, I fear you and it makes me cry on my floorIt feels like you’re taking me for grantedI’ve given you everything I have, yeahAnd I can barely bring to mind the reason why I’ve stretched myself so far for you [Pre-Chorus] But oh, oh, ohI can’t take it anymore [Chorus] Don’t break meD0n’t break me down, down, down, downD0n’t break meAre you hearing me now, now, now, now?You thought I was elasticBut maybe I’m just made of glassDon’t break meD0n’t break me down [Verse 2] Isn’t love a compromise, two people tryin’ to keep the fire burning?You’ve been busy playing ’round and starting fights while I’ve been busy earningEvery time that I try to explain itYou think that your pain is more importantAnd the hardest thing is that I don’t want to give it up, I love you, I love you, I love you [Pre-Chorus] But oh, oh, ohI can’t take it anymore [Chorus] Don’t break meD0n’t break me down, down, down, downDon’t break meAre you hearing me now, now, now, now?You thought I was elasticBut maybe I’m just made of glassDon’t break meDon’t break me down [Bridge] I lie awake while you’re asleepI listen to the sound of all the words I couldn’t say till now [Chorus] Don’t break meDon’t break me down, down, down, downDon’t break meAre you hearing me now, now, now?You though I was elasticBut maybe I’m just made of glassD0n’t break meDon’t break me down [Outro] Don’t break me

Non sento più lo stesso brivido quando il tuo nome appare sul mio telefono

mi sembra di non sentirti, ho paura di te e mi fa piangere per terra

mi sembra che mi stai dando per scontato

ti ho dato tutto quello che ho, yeah

e io posso capire a malapena il motivo perché mi sono allontanata da te

ma oh oh oh

non riesco più a sopportarlo

non rompermi

non distruggermi, distruggermi

non rompermi

mi stai ascoltando ora, ora, ora?

tu pensavi che io fossi elastica

ma forse sono solo fatto di vetro

non rompermi

non distruggermi

Non è forse l’amore un compromesso, due persone che cercano di continuare a fare bruciar il fuoco?

sei stato occupato a giocare in giro e ha iniziare discussioni mentre io ero impegnata a guadagnare

ogni volta che cerco di spiegarmelo

tu pensi che il tuo dolore sia più importante

e la cosa più difficile è che non voglio arrendermi, io ti amo, ti amo, ti mo

ma oh oh oh

non riesco a sopportarlo più

non rompermi

non distruggermi, distruggermi

non rompermi

mi stai ascoltando ora, ora, ora?

tu pensavi che io fossi elastica

ma forse sono solo fatto di vetro

non rompermi

non distruggermi

io sono qui sveglia mentre tu dormi

ascolto il suono di tutte le parole che non avrei potuto dire fino ad oggi

non rompermi

non distruggermi, distruggermi

non rompermi

mi stai ascoltando ora, ora, ora?

tu pensavi che io fossi elastica

ma forse sono solo fatto di vetro

non rompermi

non distruggermi

non rompermi