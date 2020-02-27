L’Ahoy Rotterdam di Rotterdam sta scaldando i motori per l’Eurovision Song Contest 2020! Come saprete, quest’anno la divertente e colorata manifestazione musicale sbarca in Olanda, dal 12 al 16 maggio! Fra i paesi che parteciperanno, oltre ovviamente all’Italia, troviamo anche l’Australia in gara con Don’t break me di Montaigne.
Don’t break me sarà dunque una delle tante canzoni che gareggeranno contro Fai rumore, il pezzo del nostro Diodato. A proposito, qui sotto trovate la nostra video intervista su Youtube dove Diodato ci racconta cosa si aspetta dal suo Eurovision Song Contest 2020.
In attesa di vedere Montaigne. sul palco, qui sotto potete recuperare il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione del suo brano Don’t break me.
Testo[Verse 1] I don’t feel the same buzz when your name comes up on my phone anymore
Feels like I don’t feel you, I fear you and it makes me cry on my floor
It feels like you’re taking me for granted
I’ve given you everything I have, yeah
And I can barely bring to mind the reason why I’ve stretched myself so far for you [Pre-Chorus] But oh, oh, oh
I can’t take it anymore [Chorus] Don’t break me
D0n’t break me down, down, down, down
D0n’t break me
Are you hearing me now, now, now, now?
You thought I was elastic
But maybe I’m just made of glass
Don’t break me
D0n’t break me down [Verse 2] Isn’t love a compromise, two people tryin’ to keep the fire burning?
You’ve been busy playing ’round and starting fights while I’ve been busy earning
Every time that I try to explain it
You think that your pain is more important
And the hardest thing is that I don’t want to give it up, I love you, I love you, I love you [Pre-Chorus] But oh, oh, oh
I can’t take it anymore [Chorus] Don’t break me
D0n’t break me down, down, down, down
Don’t break me
Are you hearing me now, now, now, now?
You thought I was elastic
But maybe I’m just made of glass
Don’t break me
Don’t break me down [Bridge] I lie awake while you’re asleep
I listen to the sound of all the words I couldn’t say till now [Chorus] Don’t break me
Don’t break me down, down, down, down
Don’t break me
Are you hearing me now, now, now?
You though I was elastic
But maybe I’m just made of glass
D0n’t break me
Don’t break me down [Outro] Don’t break me
Traduzione
Non sento più lo stesso brivido quando il tuo nome appare sul mio telefono
mi sembra di non sentirti, ho paura di te e mi fa piangere per terra
mi sembra che mi stai dando per scontato
ti ho dato tutto quello che ho, yeah
e io posso capire a malapena il motivo perché mi sono allontanata da te
ma oh oh oh
non riesco più a sopportarlo
non rompermi
non distruggermi, distruggermi
non rompermi
mi stai ascoltando ora, ora, ora?
tu pensavi che io fossi elastica
ma forse sono solo fatto di vetro
non rompermi
non distruggermi
Non è forse l’amore un compromesso, due persone che cercano di continuare a fare bruciar il fuoco?
sei stato occupato a giocare in giro e ha iniziare discussioni mentre io ero impegnata a guadagnare
ogni volta che cerco di spiegarmelo
tu pensi che il tuo dolore sia più importante
e la cosa più difficile è che non voglio arrendermi, io ti amo, ti amo, ti mo
ma oh oh oh
non riesco a sopportarlo più
non rompermi
non distruggermi, distruggermi
non rompermi
mi stai ascoltando ora, ora, ora?
tu pensavi che io fossi elastica
ma forse sono solo fatto di vetro
non rompermi
non distruggermi
io sono qui sveglia mentre tu dormi
ascolto il suono di tutte le parole che non avrei potuto dire fino ad oggi
non rompermi
non distruggermi, distruggermi
non rompermi
mi stai ascoltando ora, ora, ora?
tu pensavi che io fossi elastica
ma forse sono solo fatto di vetro
non rompermi
non distruggermi
non rompermi