Eddie suona Master Of Puppets dei Metallica in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 scritto da Laura Boni 1 Luglio 2022 Dopo il successo di Running up that hill di Kate Bush, anche i Metallica si preparano a tornare in classifica grazie ad una delle scene più epiche di Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. La canzone di Eddie in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Joseph Quinn, che interpreta il nuovo personaggio Eddie nella quarta stagione della serie, ha riportato in auge il metal grazie ad un assolo di chitarra nel Sottosopra. In una scena della puntata 4×09 – Il Piano l’attore suona Master Of Puppets dei Metallica con la chitarra elettrica, entusiasmando Dustin (Gaten Materazzo) e tutti noi. Guarda il video di Eddie che suona Master Of Puppets dei Metallica: i would rip all the bats barehanded if it meant for Eddie to keep playing the guitarpic.twitter.com/eUjrC2Cc4x — pri | watching stranger things s4 (@mingyutar) July 1, 2022 Master of Puppets è una delle canzoni più famose dei Metallica e la band la include sempre nella scaletta dei propri concerti. Il tema del brano è la dipendenza dalla droga, una tematica considerata tabu ai tempi della pubblicazione dell’album e per questo affrontata attraverso una similitudine tra spacciatore/padrone e tossico/burattino. Ascolta qui Master Of Puppets dei Metallica: Testo di Master Of Puppets dei Metallica: End of passion play, crumbling away I’m your source of self-destruction Veins that pump with fear, sucking darkest clear Leading on your death’s construction Taste me you will see more is all you need you’re dedicated to how I’m killing you Come crawling faster obey your Master your life burns faster obey your Master Master Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings twisting your mind and smashing your dreams Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream Master Master Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream Master Master Needlework the way, never you betray life of death becoming clearer Pain monopoly, ritual misery chop your breakfast on a mirror Taste me you will see more is all you need you’re dedicated to how I’m killing you Come crawling faster obey your Master your life burns faster obey your Master Master Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings twisting your mind and smashing your dreams Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream Master Master Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream Master Master Master, Master, where’s the dreams that I’ve been after? Master, Master, you promised only lies Laughter, Laughter, All I hear and see is laughter Laughter, Laughter, laughing at my cries Hell is worth all that, natural habitat just a rhyme without a reason Neverending maze, drift on numbered days now your life is out of season Come crawling faster obey your Master your life burns faster obey your Master Master Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings twisting your mind and smashing your dreams Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream Master Master Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream Master Master Potrebbe interessarti anche: Come finisce la quarta stagione? Quale personaggio muore nella quarta stagione! I Funko Pop della quarta stagione