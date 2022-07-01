GingerGeneration.it

Eddie suona Master Of Puppets dei Metallica in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

scritto da Laura Boni
Eddie canzone Master of puppets stranger things volume 2

Dopo il successo di Running up that hill di Kate Bush, anche i Metallica si preparano a tornare in classifica grazie ad una delle scene più epiche di Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

La canzone di Eddie in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2:

Joseph Quinn, che interpreta il nuovo personaggio Eddie nella quarta stagione della serie, ha riportato in auge il metal grazie ad un assolo di chitarra nel Sottosopra. In una scena della puntata 4×09 – Il Piano l’attore suona Master Of Puppets dei Metallica con la chitarra elettrica, entusiasmando Dustin (Gaten Materazzo) e tutti noi.

Guarda il video di Eddie che suona Master Of Puppets dei Metallica:

Master of Puppets è una delle canzoni più famose dei Metallica e la band la include sempre nella scaletta dei propri concerti. Il tema del brano è la dipendenza dalla droga, una tematica considerata tabu ai tempi della pubblicazione dell’album e per questo affrontata attraverso una similitudine tra spacciatore/padrone e tossico/burattino.

Ascolta qui Master Of Puppets dei Metallica:

Testo di Master Of Puppets dei Metallica:

End of passion play, crumbling away
I’m your source of self-destruction
Veins that pump with fear, sucking darkest clear
Leading on your death’s construction
Taste me you will see
more is all you need
you’re dedicated to
how I’m killing you

Come crawling faster
obey your Master
your life burns faster
obey your Master
Master
Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings
twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master

Needlework the way, never you betray
life of death becoming clearer
Pain monopoly, ritual misery
chop your breakfast on a mirror
Taste me you will see
more is all you need
you’re dedicated to
how I’m killing you

Come crawling faster
obey your Master
your life burns faster
obey your Master
Master
Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings
twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master

Master, Master, where’s the dreams that I’ve been after?
Master, Master, you promised only lies
Laughter, Laughter, All I hear and see is laughter
Laughter, Laughter, laughing at my cries

Hell is worth all that, natural habitat
just a rhyme without a reason
Neverending maze, drift on numbered days
now your life is out of season

Come crawling faster
obey your Master
your life burns faster
obey your Master
Master
Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings
twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master

Potrebbe interessarti anche:

Come finisce la quarta stagione?

Quale personaggio muore nella quarta stagione!

I Funko Pop della quarta stagione

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

Articoli correlati