Eddie suona Master Of Puppets dei Metallica in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Dopo il successo di Running up that hill di Kate Bush, anche i Metallica si preparano a tornare in classifica grazie ad una delle scene più epiche di Stranger Things 4 Volume 2.

La canzone di Eddie in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2:

Joseph Quinn, che interpreta il nuovo personaggio Eddie nella quarta stagione della serie, ha riportato in auge il metal grazie ad un assolo di chitarra nel Sottosopra. In una scena della puntata 4×09 – Il Piano l’attore suona Master Of Puppets dei Metallica con la chitarra elettrica, entusiasmando Dustin (Gaten Materazzo) e tutti noi.

Guarda il video di Eddie che suona Master Of Puppets dei Metallica:

Master of Puppets è una delle canzoni più famose dei Metallica e la band la include sempre nella scaletta dei propri concerti. Il tema del brano è la dipendenza dalla droga, una tematica considerata tabu ai tempi della pubblicazione dell’album e per questo affrontata attraverso una similitudine tra spacciatore/padrone e tossico/burattino.

Ascolta qui Master Of Puppets dei Metallica:

Testo di Master Of Puppets dei Metallica:

End of passion play, crumbling away

I’m your source of self-destruction

Veins that pump with fear, sucking darkest clear

Leading on your death’s construction

Taste me you will see

more is all you need

you’re dedicated to

how I’m killing you

Come crawling faster

obey your Master

your life burns faster

obey your Master

Master

Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings

twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Needlework the way, never you betray

life of death becoming clearer

Pain monopoly, ritual misery

chop your breakfast on a mirror

Taste me you will see

more is all you need

you’re dedicated to

how I’m killing you

Come crawling faster

obey your Master

your life burns faster

obey your Master

Master

Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings

twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Master, Master, where’s the dreams that I’ve been after?

Master, Master, you promised only lies

Laughter, Laughter, All I hear and see is laughter

Laughter, Laughter, laughing at my cries

Hell is worth all that, natural habitat

just a rhyme without a reason

Neverending maze, drift on numbered days

now your life is out of season

Come crawling faster

obey your Master

your life burns faster

obey your Master

Master

Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings

twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

