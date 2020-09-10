Dixie d’Amelio ha pubblicato nelle scorse ore, un po’ a sorpresa, un nuovo remix di Be Happy, il suo singolo di debutto.
Il brano in questione è una canzone dal sapore urban in collaborazione con il rapper Blackbear.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione della canzone!
Testo Be Happy Remix
Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio & blackbear]
Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down, just leave me there, let me be sad (Yeah)
All bad days, walk away, leave me bleedin’
It’s fuck you and you
Fuck today, fuck this pain I been feelin’
I’ve got the devil on my shoulder, heart is getting colder
But I keep to myself
Anxiety been creepin’, staring at the ceiling
But I don’t need your help ’cause
[Chorus: Dixie D'Amelio] Sometimes I don't wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down, just leave me there
Let mе be sad
Sometimes I just wanna bе lonely
Don’t need you to hold me
If I’m low, you don’t need to care
Let me be sad [Post-Chorus: Dixie D'Amelio & Lil Mosey] What's the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)
What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh, yeah)
[Verse 2: Lil Mosey & Dixie D’Amelio] Sometimes I be by myself ’cause it feel better
Sometimes my heart feel like snow, like it’s cold weather
I know everyone fake, I just rock with it
So you can’t come with me if you can’t roll with it
All of you making me mad, I had to spaz out
I know it made me feel better so I had to cash out
This fame not what it seems
It bring bad bad energy
But [Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio] Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down, just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don’t need you to hold me
If I’m low, you don’t need to care
Let me be sad [Post-Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio] What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh), What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)
What’s the matter with
[Verse 3: Dixie D’Amelio] Bad days, it’s okay, let me feel it
In some ways, you’ve got to break your heart to heal it
I’ve got chips on my shoulder, only gettin’ older
So I keep to myself
Ain’t tryna complain, just don’t wanna explain it
But
[Chorus: Dixie D'Amelio] Sometimes I don't wanna be happy
Don’t hold it against me
If I’m down, just leave me there
Let me be sad
Sometimes I just wanna be lonely
Don’t need you to hold me
If I’m low, you don’t need to care
Let me be sad [Post-Chorus: Dixie D'Amelio] What's the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh) X 4
Traduzione
a volte non voglio essere felice
Non me lo rinfaciare
se sono giù, lasciami stare, lasciami essere triste (Sì)
non mi voglio alzare dal letto in questa stagione
tutti i giorni storti, vai via, lasciami sanguinare
f*nculo tu e te
f*nculo oggi, f*nculo questa sofferenza che stavo provando
ho un diavolo per capello, il cuore si sta raffreddando
mi mi tengo tutto per me
L’ansia si è insinuata, fissando il soffitto
Ma non ho bisogno del tuo aiuto perché
a volte non voglio essere felice
Non me lo rinfacciare contro di me
Se sono di cattivo umore, lasciami stare
lasciami essere triste
a volte voglio soltanto stare da sola
Non ho bisogno che tu mi tenga
Se sono basso, non devi preoccuparti
lasciami essere triste
Che problema c'è? (Oh oh oh)
Che problema c’è? (Oh oh oh)
a volte sono da solo perché mi sento meglio
a volte il mio cuore appare come neve, come se facesse freddo
so che sono tutti bugiardi, ci passo sopra e basta
quindi non puoi venire con me se non lo riesci ad accettare
tutti voi che mi avete fatto impazzire, ho dovuto dare di matto
so che mi ha fatto sentire meglio, quindi ho dovuto incassare il colpo
questa fama non è quello che sembra
porta cattiva energia cattiva
Ma
a volte non voglio essere felice
Non non me lo rinfacciare
se sono di cattivo umore, lasciami stare
Lasciami essere triste
A volte voglio solo essere solo
Non ho bisogno che tu mi abbracci
Se sono basso, non devi preoccuparti
lsciami essere triste
ginger
Che problema c’é? (Oh oh oh) X2
Che problema?
Brutte giornate, va bene, fammele vivere
In qualche modo, devi spezzarti il cuore per guarirlo
ho dei grattacapi, sto solo invecchiando
Quindi mi tengo per me
non sto cercando di lamentarmi, solo che non voglio spiegarlo
Ma
a volte non voglio essere felice
Non me lo rinfacciare
Se sono giù, lasciami lì
Lasciami essere triste
A volte voglio solo essere sola
Non ho bisogno che tu mi abbracci
Se sono giù di morale, non devi preoccuparti
Lasciami essere triste
Che problema c’è? (Oh oh oh)