Dixie d’Amelio ha pubblicato nelle scorse ore, un po’ a sorpresa, un nuovo remix di Be Happy, il suo singolo di debutto.

Il brano in questione è una canzone dal sapore urban in collaborazione con il rapper Blackbear.

<br />

Testo Be Happy Remix

Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio & blackbear] Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy

Don’t hold it against me

If I’m down, just leave me there, let me be sad (Yeah)

[Verse 1: blackbear] I don’t wanna get up out of bed this seasonAll bad days, walk away, leave me bleedin’It’s fuck you and youFuck today, fuck this pain I been feelin’I’ve got the devil on my shoulder, heart is getting colderBut I keep to myselfAnxiety been creepin’, staring at the ceilingBut I don’t need your help ’cause[Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio] Sometimes I don’t wanna be happyDon’t hold it against meIf I’m down, just leave me thereLet mе be sadSometimes I just wanna bе lonelyDon’t need you to hold meIf I’m low, you don’t need to careLet me be sad [Post-Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio & Lil Mosey] What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh, yeah)[Verse 2: Lil Mosey & Dixie D’Amelio] Sometimes I be by myself ’cause it feel betterSometimes my heart feel like snow, like it’s cold weatherI know everyone fake, I just rock with itSo you can’t come with me if you can’t roll with itAll of you making me mad, I had to spaz outI know it made me feel better so I had to cash outThis fame not what it seemsIt bring bad bad energyBut [Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio] Sometimes I don’t wanna be happyDon’t hold it against meIf I’m down, just leave me thereLet me be sadSometimes I just wanna be lonelyDon’t need you to hold meIf I’m low, you don’t need to careLet me be sad [Post-Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio] What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh), What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh)What’s the matter with[Verse 3: Dixie D’Amelio] Bad days, it’s okay, let me feel itIn some ways, you’ve got to break your heart to heal itI’ve got chips on my shoulder, only gettin’ olderSo I keep to myselfAin’t tryna complain, just don’t wanna explain itBut[Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio] Sometimes I don’t wanna be happyDon’t hold it against meIf I’m down, just leave me thereLet me be sadSometimes I just wanna be lonelyDon’t need you to hold meIf I’m low, you don’t need to careLet me be sad [Post-Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio] What’s the matter with that? (Oh, oh, oh) X 4

Traduzione

a volte non voglio essere felice

Non me lo rinfaciare

se sono giù, lasciami stare, lasciami essere triste (Sì)

non mi voglio alzare dal letto in questa stagione

tutti i giorni storti, vai via, lasciami sanguinare

f*nculo tu e te

f*nculo oggi, f*nculo questa sofferenza che stavo provando

ho un diavolo per capello, il cuore si sta raffreddando

mi mi tengo tutto per me

L’ansia si è insinuata, fissando il soffitto

Ma non ho bisogno del tuo aiuto perché

a volte non voglio essere felice

Non me lo rinfacciare contro di me

Se sono di cattivo umore, lasciami stare

lasciami essere triste

a volte voglio soltanto stare da sola

Non ho bisogno che tu mi tenga

Se sono basso, non devi preoccuparti

lasciami essere triste

Che problema c’è? (Oh oh oh)

a volte sono da solo perché mi sento meglio

a volte il mio cuore appare come neve, come se facesse freddo

so che sono tutti bugiardi, ci passo sopra e basta

quindi non puoi venire con me se non lo riesci ad accettare

tutti voi che mi avete fatto impazzire, ho dovuto dare di matto

so che mi ha fatto sentire meglio, quindi ho dovuto incassare il colpo

questa fama non è quello che sembra

porta cattiva energia cattiva

Ma

a volte non voglio essere felice

Non non me lo rinfacciare

se sono di cattivo umore, lasciami stare

Lasciami essere triste

A volte voglio solo essere solo

Non ho bisogno che tu mi abbracci

Se sono basso, non devi preoccuparti

lsciami essere triste

Che problema c’é? (Oh oh oh) X2

Che problema?

Brutte giornate, va bene, fammele vivere

In qualche modo, devi spezzarti il ​​cuore per guarirlo

ho dei grattacapi, sto solo invecchiando

Quindi mi tengo per me

non sto cercando di lamentarmi, solo che non voglio spiegarlo

Ma

a volte non voglio essere felice

Non me lo rinfacciare

Se sono giù, lasciami lì

Lasciami essere triste

A volte voglio solo essere sola

Non ho bisogno che tu mi abbracci

Se sono giù di morale, non devi preoccuparti

Lasciami essere triste

Che problema c’è? (Oh oh oh)