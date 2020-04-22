Charlie Puth canta il nuovo brano Sick, scritto per l’emergenza Coronavirus

Durante una live su Instagram, Charlie Puth ha presentato in anteprima il nuovo brano Sick. Il cantante ha iniziato a comporlo proprio durante questa quarantena e vuole essere una dedica a tutti coloro che stanno soffrendo in questo momento, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus.
Qui per guardare il video della performance di Sick
Ciao a tutti, volevo condividere con voi questa canzone. Non è ancora finita del tutto ma ci tenevo a presentarvela in questa occasione. Penso che rilascerò la versione studio. Sì, penso che lo farò
ha dichiarato Charlie prima di presentare e cantare in anteprima questa canzone.
Anteprima Testo
What am I supposed to say
I wanna look you in the eyes and tell you it’s ok
But I can’t, hurts to know
At the end of the day all I can do is hope
All the heroes don’t fall out the sky
That was before you got sick, before you found out
Before when everything was perfect
But now it’s all upside down
Oh if God could grant me one wish for today
I would take your pain and take your place right now
Every night, every day
You’re a fighter but you never showed it on your face (?)
I don’t know what I would do
In my dreams, there I used to see
From the distance I’d watch you fly
That was before you got sick, before you found out
Before when everything was perfect
But now it’s all upside down
Oh if God could grant me one wish for today
I would take your pain and take your place right now
I wanna hold all of your tears
And use them all to wash away the hurt
I wanna save you from your fears
Just to get you back the way you were
Before you got sick
Before when everything was perfect
But now it’s all upside down
Oh if God could grant me one wish for today
I would take your pain, I would take your place right now
Oh if God could grant me one wish for today
I would take your pain, I would take your place right now