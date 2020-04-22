Charlie Puth canta il nuovo brano Sick, scritto per l’emergenza Coronavirus

Durante una live su Instagram, Charlie Puth ha presentato in anteprima il nuovo brano Sick. Il cantante ha iniziato a comporlo proprio durante questa quarantena e vuole essere una dedica a tutti coloro che stanno soffrendo in questo momento, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus.

Qui per guardare il video della performance di Sick

Ciao a tutti, volevo condividere con voi questa canzone. Non è ancora finita del tutto ma ci tenevo a presentarvela in questa occasione. Penso che rilascerò la versione studio. Sì, penso che lo farò

ha dichiarato Charlie prima di presentare e cantare in anteprima questa canzone.

Charlie Puth - Sick (Instagram Live Performance)

Watch this video on YouTube

Anteprima Testo

What am I supposed to say

I wanna look you in the eyes and tell you it’s ok

But I can’t, hurts to know

At the end of the day all I can do is hope

All the heroes don’t fall out the sky

That was before you got sick, before you found out

Before when everything was perfect

But now it’s all upside down

Oh if God could grant me one wish for today

I would take your pain and take your place right now

Every night, every day

You’re a fighter but you never showed it on your face (?)

I don’t know what I would do

In my dreams, there I used to see

From the distance I’d watch you fly

That was before you got sick, before you found out

Before when everything was perfect

But now it’s all upside down

Oh if God could grant me one wish for today

I would take your pain and take your place right now

I wanna hold all of your tears

And use them all to wash away the hurt

I wanna save you from your fears

Just to get you back the way you were

Before you got sick

Before when everything was perfect

But now it’s all upside down

Oh if God could grant me one wish for today

I would take your pain, I would take your place right now

Oh if God could grant me one wish for today

I would take your pain, I would take your place right now