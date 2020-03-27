Believe it di PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Rihanna: audio, testo e traduzione

Il 27 marzo il rapper PartyNextDoor pubblica il singolo Believe It, in collaborazione con Rihanna. Si tratta del primo brano che vede la partecipazione dell’artista originaria delle Barbados dopo oltre tre anni di assenza dalle scene musicali.
Audio
Testo
Hey, bae, go ‘head and lock in for it
Hey
Best make me believe it
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
First you gotta forgive me
Let me know everything gon’ be okay
Even if I come out with everything I did
Would you still punish me even though I did it a long time ago?
If so, let me know
If I propose, would you say no?
Would you break my heart?
Would you embarrass me or play your part?
Baby, don’t fold, my heart is yours
You got the power, pussy power
You got the power, pussy power
The floor is yours, the time is ours
Hey, either believe me or you don’t
Choose to believe me or you won’t
If you leave me, I’m skull and bones, I’m dead, baby
You told me
Hey (Ooh)
Best make me believe it
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Bae
You told me that you’d kill me if I fuck up
You told me I’m a lucky motherfucker
You love ’em, but you never ever trust ’em
Never ever trust me, no
There’s two sides to the story
And that girl got a good PR
I knew we’d never make it far
Because I like my bitches black and mama tar
Oh, woah
Tell me you love me ’cause I know they won’t
They wanna fit in for the photoshoot
Put them aside, baby, I notice you
My niggas hype, baby, they hypin’ you
My family like it, yeah, they likin’ you
My mama WhatsApp and she Skype you
She wanna know what it do
You say “Either way, you…”
Best make me believe it
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won’t deceive me
Bae
Traduzione
Ehi, tesoro, vai ‘a testa e rinchiudilo
Hey
Meglio farmi credere
Meglio farmi credere
Credi che non mi inganni
Hey
Meglio farmi credere
Meglio farmi credere
Credi che non mi inganni
Prima devi perdonarmi
Fammi sapere che andrà tutto bene
Anche se esco con tutto quello che ho fatto
Mi puniresti ancora anche se l’ho fatto molto tempo fa?
Se è così, fammi sapere
Se lo proponessi, diresti di no?
Mi spezzeresti il cuore?
Mi metteresti in imbarazzo o reciterai la tua parte?
Piccola, non piegare, il mio cuore è tuo
Hai il potere, il potere della donna
Hai il potere, il potere della donna
Il pavimento è tuo, il tempo è nostro
Ehi, o credimi o no
Scegli di credermi o non lo farai
Se mi lasci, sono teschio e ossa, sono morto, piccola
Mi hai detto
Ehi (ooh)
Meglio farmi credere
Meglio farmi credere
Credi che non mi inganni
Hey
Meglio farmi credere
Meglio farmi credere
Credi che non mi inganni
Bae
Mi hai detto che mi avresti ucciso se avessi mandato tutto all’aria
Mi hai detto che sono un bastardo fortunato
Li ami, ma non ti fidi mai
Non fidarti mai di me, no
Ci sono due lati della storia
E quella ragazza ha ottenuto un buon PR
Sapevo che non saremmo mai andati lontano
Perché mi piacciono le mie femmine nere e mamma
Oh, woah
Dimmi che mi ami perché so che non lo faranno
Vogliono inserirsi per il servizio fotografico
Mettili da parte, piccola, ti noto
I miei negri si divertono, piccola, ti stanno ipnotizzando
Alla mia famiglia piace, sì, ti somigliano
Mia mamma WhatsApp e lei ti Skype
Lei vuole sapere cosa fa
Dici “Ad ogni modo, tu …”
Meglio farmi credere
Meglio farmi credere
Credi che non mi inganni
Hey
Meglio farmi credere
Meglio farmi credere
Credi che non mi inganni
Bae