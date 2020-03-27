Believe it di PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Rihanna: audio, testo e traduzione

Il 27 marzo il rapper PartyNextDoor pubblica il singolo Believe It, in collaborazione con Rihanna. Si tratta del primo brano che vede la partecipazione dell’artista originaria delle Barbados dopo oltre tre anni di assenza dalle scene musicali.

Audio

Testo

Hey, bae, go ‘head and lock in for it

Hey

Best make me believe it

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

First you gotta forgive me

Let me know everything gon’ be okay

Even if I come out with everything I did

Would you still punish me even though I did it a long time ago?

If so, let me know

If I propose, would you say no?

Would you break my heart?

Would you embarrass me or play your part?

Baby, don’t fold, my heart is yours

You got the power, pussy power

You got the power, pussy power

The floor is yours, the time is ours

Hey, either believe me or you don’t

Choose to believe me or you won’t

If you leave me, I’m skull and bones, I’m dead, baby

You told me

Hey (Ooh)

Best make me believe it

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Bae

You told me that you’d kill me if I fuck up

You told me I’m a lucky motherfucker

You love ’em, but you never ever trust ’em

Never ever trust me, no

There’s two sides to the story

And that girl got a good PR

I knew we’d never make it far

Because I like my bitches black and mama tar

Oh, woah

Tell me you love me ’cause I know they won’t

They wanna fit in for the photoshoot

Put them aside, baby, I notice you

My niggas hype, baby, they hypin’ you

My family like it, yeah, they likin’ you

My mama WhatsApp and she Skype you

She wanna know what it do

You say “Either way, you…”

Best make me believe it

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won’t deceive me

Bae

Traduzione

Ehi, tesoro, vai ‘a testa e rinchiudilo

Hey

Meglio farmi credere

Meglio farmi credere

Credi che non mi inganni

Hey

Meglio farmi credere

Meglio farmi credere

Credi che non mi inganni

Prima devi perdonarmi

Fammi sapere che andrà tutto bene

Anche se esco con tutto quello che ho fatto

Mi puniresti ancora anche se l’ho fatto molto tempo fa?

Se è così, fammi sapere

Se lo proponessi, diresti di no?

Mi spezzeresti il ​​cuore?

Mi metteresti in imbarazzo o reciterai la tua parte?

Piccola, non piegare, il mio cuore è tuo

Hai il potere, il potere della donna

Hai il potere, il potere della donna

Il pavimento è tuo, il tempo è nostro

Ehi, o credimi o no

Scegli di credermi o non lo farai

Se mi lasci, sono teschio e ossa, sono morto, piccola

Mi hai detto

Ehi (ooh)

Meglio farmi credere

Meglio farmi credere

Credi che non mi inganni

Hey

Meglio farmi credere

Meglio farmi credere

Credi che non mi inganni

Bae

Mi hai detto che mi avresti ucciso se avessi mandato tutto all’aria

Mi hai detto che sono un bastardo fortunato

Li ami, ma non ti fidi mai

Non fidarti mai di me, no

Ci sono due lati della storia

E quella ragazza ha ottenuto un buon PR

Sapevo che non saremmo mai andati lontano

Perché mi piacciono le mie femmine nere e mamma

Oh, woah

Dimmi che mi ami perché so che non lo faranno

Vogliono inserirsi per il servizio fotografico

Mettili da parte, piccola, ti noto

I miei negri si divertono, piccola, ti stanno ipnotizzando

Alla mia famiglia piace, sì, ti somigliano

Mia mamma WhatsApp e lei ti Skype

Lei vuole sapere cosa fa

Dici “Ad ogni modo, tu …”

Meglio farmi credere

Meglio farmi credere

Credi che non mi inganni

Hey

Meglio farmi credere

Meglio farmi credere

Credi che non mi inganni

Bae