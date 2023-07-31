Barbie The Album – Forever & Again di The Kid Laroi: audio, testo e traduzione

Anche The Kid Laroi fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Forever & Again, brano originale del cantautore australiano.

L’ album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Forever & Again di The Kid Laroi – Barbie The Album

Testo

Used to be the one that you would wait on

All the nights I couldn’t find my way home

I was at the bottom, I was all gone

So I know what it’s like to be where you are

You keep on fighting through your fears, your demons

Holding back your tears, I see it

You don’t wanna to show your weakness

I already know your secrets

Every single time you wake up in the night

You’ll find me next to you

When it all falls down, and no one is around

‘Til my breath runs out, six feet under ground

I’ma be there, this’ll never end

I’ll always be there, forever and again

When you lose all hope

And darkness taking hold

‘Til my blood runs cold

I won’t let you go

I’ma be there, this’ll never end

I’ll always be there, forever and again

Lost in your pain, too drunk to feel a thing

Glass in your veins, can’t fly with broken wings

Anger will fade, don’t run away from me

Nothin’ will change, don’t run away from me

Fighting through your fears, your demons

Holding back your tears, I see it

You don’t wanna to show your weakness

I already know your secrets

Every single time you wake up in the night

You’ll find me next to you

When it all falls down, and no one is around

‘Til my breath runs out, six feet under ground

I’ma be there, this’ll never end

I’ll always be there, forever and again

When you lose all hope

And darkness taking hold

‘Til my blood runs cold

I won’t let you go

I’ma be there, this’ll never end

I’ll always be there, forever and again

I’ma be there, this’ll never end

I’ll always be there, forever and again

Traduzione

Era quello su cui avresti aspettato

Tutte le notti in cui non riuscivo a trovare la strada di casa

Ero arrivato al fondo, ero completamente andato

Quindi so cosa vuol dire essere dove sei

Continui a combattere le tue paure, i tuoi demoni

Trattenendo le lacrime, lo vedo

Non vuoi mostrare la tua debolezza

Conosco già i tuoi segreti

Ogni singola volta che ti svegli di notte

Mi troverai accanto a te

Quando tutto crolla e non c’è nessuno intorno

Fino a quando il mio respiro si esaurisce, sei piedi sotto terra

Sarò lì, ciò non finirà mai

Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora

Quando perdi ogni speranza

E l’oscurità prende il sopravvento

Fino a quando il mio sangue scorre freddo

Non ti lascerò andare

Sarò lì, ciò non finirà mai

Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora

Perso nel tuo dolore, troppo ubriaco per provare qualcosa

Vetro nelle tue vene, non puoi volare con le ali spezzate

La rabbia svanirà, non scappare da me

Non cambierà niente, non scappare da me

Combattendo contro le tue paure, i tuoi demoni

Trattenendo le lacrime, lo vedo

Non vuoi mostrare la tua debolezza

Conosco già i tuoi segreti

Ogni singola volta che ti svegli di notte

Mi troverai accanto a te

Quando tutto crolla e non c’è nessuno intorno

Fino a quando il mio respiro si esaurisce, sei piedi sotto terra

Sarò lì, questo non finirà mai

Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora

Quando perdi ogni speranza

E l’oscurità prende il sopravvento

Fino a quando il mio sangue scorrerà freddo

Non ti lascerò andare

Sarò lì, questo non finirà mai

Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora

Sarò lì, questo non finirà mai

Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora