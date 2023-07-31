GingerGeneration.it

Barbie The Album – Forever & Again di The Kid Laroi: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Anche The Kid Laroi fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Forever & Again, brano originale del cantautore australiano.

L’ album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Forever & Again di The Kid Laroi – Barbie The Album

Testo 

Used to be the one that you would wait on
All the nights I couldn’t find my way home
I was at the bottom, I was all gone
So I know what it’s like to be where you are

You keep on fighting through your fears, your demons
Holding back your tears, I see it
You don’t wanna to show your weakness
I already know your secrets
Every single time you wake up in the night
You’ll find me next to you

When it all falls down, and no one is around
‘Til my breath runs out, six feet under ground
I’ma be there, this’ll never end
I’ll always be there, forever and again

When you lose all hope
And darkness taking hold
‘Til my blood runs cold
I won’t let you go
I’ma be there, this’ll never end
I’ll always be there, forever and again

Lost in your pain, too drunk to feel a thing
Glass in your veins, can’t fly with broken wings
Anger will fade, don’t run away from me
Nothin’ will change, don’t run away from me

Fighting through your fears, your demons
Holding back your tears, I see it
You don’t wanna to show your weakness
I already know your secrets
Every single time you wake up in the night
You’ll find me next to you

When it all falls down, and no one is around
‘Til my breath runs out, six feet under ground
I’ma be there, this’ll never end
I’ll always be there, forever and again

When you lose all hope
And darkness taking hold
‘Til my blood runs cold
I won’t let you go
I’ma be there, this’ll never end
I’ll always be there, forever and again

I’ma be there, this’ll never end
I’ll always be there, forever and again

Traduzione

Era quello su cui avresti aspettato
Tutte le notti in cui non riuscivo a trovare la strada di casa
Ero arrivato al fondo, ero completamente andato
Quindi so cosa vuol dire essere dove sei

Continui a combattere le tue paure, i tuoi demoni
Trattenendo le lacrime, lo vedo
Non vuoi mostrare la tua debolezza
Conosco già i tuoi segreti
Ogni singola volta che ti svegli di notte
Mi troverai accanto a te

Quando tutto crolla e non c’è nessuno intorno
Fino a quando il mio respiro si esaurisce, sei piedi sotto terra
Sarò lì, ciò non finirà mai
Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora

Quando perdi ogni speranza
E l’oscurità prende il sopravvento
Fino a quando il mio sangue scorre freddo
Non ti lascerò andare
Sarò lì, ciò non finirà mai
Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora

Perso nel tuo dolore, troppo ubriaco per provare qualcosa
Vetro nelle tue vene, non puoi volare con le ali spezzate
La rabbia svanirà, non scappare da me
Non cambierà niente, non scappare da me

Combattendo contro le tue paure, i tuoi demoni
Trattenendo le lacrime, lo vedo
Non vuoi mostrare la tua debolezza
Conosco già i tuoi segreti
Ogni singola volta che ti svegli di notte
Mi troverai accanto a te

Quando tutto crolla e non c’è nessuno intorno
Fino a quando il mio respiro si esaurisce, sei piedi sotto terra
Sarò lì, questo non finirà mai
Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora

Quando perdi ogni speranza
E l’oscurità prende il sopravvento
Fino a quando il mio sangue scorrerà freddo
Non ti lascerò andare
Sarò lì, questo non finirà mai
Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora

Sarò lì, questo non finirà mai
Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora

