Barbie The Album – Forever & Again di The Kid Laroi: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 31 Luglio 2023 Anche The Kid Laroi fa parte dell’elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Forever & Again, brano originale del cantautore australiano. L’ album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures. Ascolta Forever & Again di The Kid Laroi – Barbie The Album Testo Used to be the one that you would wait on All the nights I couldn’t find my way home I was at the bottom, I was all gone So I know what it’s like to be where you are You keep on fighting through your fears, your demons Holding back your tears, I see it You don’t wanna to show your weakness I already know your secrets Every single time you wake up in the night You’ll find me next to you When it all falls down, and no one is around ‘Til my breath runs out, six feet under ground I’ma be there, this’ll never end I’ll always be there, forever and again When you lose all hope And darkness taking hold ‘Til my blood runs cold I won’t let you go I’ma be there, this’ll never end I’ll always be there, forever and again Lost in your pain, too drunk to feel a thing Glass in your veins, can’t fly with broken wings Anger will fade, don’t run away from me Nothin’ will change, don’t run away from me Fighting through your fears, your demons Holding back your tears, I see it You don’t wanna to show your weakness I already know your secrets Every single time you wake up in the night You’ll find me next to you When it all falls down, and no one is around ‘Til my breath runs out, six feet under ground I’ma be there, this’ll never end I’ll always be there, forever and again When you lose all hope And darkness taking hold ‘Til my blood runs cold I won’t let you go I’ma be there, this’ll never end I’ll always be there, forever and again I’ma be there, this’ll never end I’ll always be there, forever and again Traduzione Era quello su cui avresti aspettato Tutte le notti in cui non riuscivo a trovare la strada di casa Ero arrivato al fondo, ero completamente andato Quindi so cosa vuol dire essere dove sei Continui a combattere le tue paure, i tuoi demoni Trattenendo le lacrime, lo vedo Non vuoi mostrare la tua debolezza Conosco già i tuoi segreti Ogni singola volta che ti svegli di notte Mi troverai accanto a te Quando tutto crolla e non c’è nessuno intorno Fino a quando il mio respiro si esaurisce, sei piedi sotto terra Sarò lì, ciò non finirà mai Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora Quando perdi ogni speranza E l’oscurità prende il sopravvento Fino a quando il mio sangue scorre freddo Non ti lascerò andare Sarò lì, ciò non finirà mai Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora Perso nel tuo dolore, troppo ubriaco per provare qualcosa Vetro nelle tue vene, non puoi volare con le ali spezzate La rabbia svanirà, non scappare da me Non cambierà niente, non scappare da me Combattendo contro le tue paure, i tuoi demoni Trattenendo le lacrime, lo vedo Non vuoi mostrare la tua debolezza Conosco già i tuoi segreti Ogni singola volta che ti svegli di notte Mi troverai accanto a te Quando tutto crolla e non c’è nessuno intorno Fino a quando il mio respiro si esaurisce, sei piedi sotto terra Sarò lì, questo non finirà mai Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora Quando perdi ogni speranza E l’oscurità prende il sopravvento Fino a quando il mio sangue scorrerà freddo Non ti lascerò andare Sarò lì, questo non finirà mai Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora Sarò lì, questo non finirà mai Sarò sempre lì, per sempre e ancora