Taylor Swift – Timeless (Taylor's Version): audio, testo, traduzione e significato scritto da Laura Boni 7 Luglio 2023 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il 7 Luglio l'attesissimo Speak Now (Taylor's Version) e Timeless (Taylor's Version) è una delle cinque canzoni From the Vault contenute in questa nuova versione. Si tratta del suo terzo album riregistrato che si aggiunge alle "Taylor's Version" dopo Fearless e Red continuando il suo percorso di re-incisione della prima parte della sua discografia. SCOPRI QUI TUTTI I TESTI E LE TRADUZIONE DI SPEAK NOW (TV)! Timeless (Taylor's Version) – Significato della canzone: IN AGGIORNAMENTO Ascolta la canzone: Testo: [Verse 1] Down the block there's an antique shop And something in my head said stop, so I walked in On the counter was a cardboard box And the sign said, 'Photos twenty five cents each Black and white, saw a thirties bride and school lovers laughing on the porch of their first house The kinda love that you can only find once in a lifetime The kind you don't put down And that's when I called you and it's so hard to explain, but in those photos I saw us instead And somehow I know that you and I would've found each other In another life, you still would've turned my head Even if wе'd met [Chorus] On a crowded street in 1944 And you werе headed off to fight in the war You still would've been mine We would have been timeless I would've read your love letter every single night And prayed to God you'd be coming home all right And you would've been fine We would have been timeless 'Cause I believe we were supposed to find this So even in a different life, you would've still been mine We would've been timeless [Verse 2] I had to smile when it caught my eye There was one of a teenage couple on the driveway Holding hands on the way to a dance And the date on the back said 1958 Which brought me back to the same day I saw you Time stood still like something in this old shop I thought about it as I started looking 'round at these precious things that time forgot That's when I came upon a book covered in cobwebs Story of a romance tore apart by fate And I'd die for you the same way In the fifteen hundreds off in a foreign land And I was forced to marry another man We would've been timeless 'Cause I believe we were supposed to find this We would've been timeless Time breaks down your mind and body Don't you let it touch your sould It was like an age old classic The first time that you saw me The story started when you said "hello" In a crowded room a short few years ago And sometimes there's no proof, you just know We're gonna be… I'm gonna love you when our hair is turning grey We'll have a cardboard box of photos of the life we made And you'll say, "Oh my, we really were timeless" We're gonna be timeless Timeless You still would've been mine We would've been Even if we'd met on a crowded street in 1944 You still would've been mine We would've been Down the block there's an antique shop And something in my head said stop So I walked in Timeless (Taylor's Version) – traduzione: IN AGGIORNAMENTO Speak Now (Taylor's Version): La cantante ha svelato la tracklist e la copertina del retro del disco sui con un su i suoi canali social: Sono MOLTO emozionata di mostrarvi la cover posteriore di Speak Now (mia versione) che include le canzone dal vault e collaborazioni con Hayley Williams dei @paramore e @falloutboy. Visto che in Speak Now era molto importante la scrittura delle canzoni, ho deciso di rivolgermi agli artisti che mi hanno influenzato in modo più potente come cantautori in quel periodo e gli ho chiesto di cantare nei disco. Sono stati davvero fantastici e generosi per aver accettato di sostenere la mia versione di Speak Now. Ho registrato questo disco quando 32 (and still growing up, now) (e stavo ancora crescendo, citazione della canzone Innocent, NDR) e non vedo l'ora di svelarvelo il 7 Luglio. Molti pensavano che Taylor Swift non avrebbe aggiunto alcuna collaborazione per mantenere che Speak Now (TV) fosse completamente scritto solo da lei, ma la cantante ha annunciato due featuring nel disco, la band Fall Out Boy per il brano inedito Electric Touch e Hayley Williams dei Paramore per Castles Crumbling. Entrambi gli artisti sono volti molto riconoscibili del punk-rock dei primi anni 2000 ed il loro sound si sposa benissimo con quello che è senza dubbio il disco più rock di Taylor.