Taylor Swift – Timeless (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo, traduzione e significato

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il 7 Luglio l’attesissimo Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) e Timeless (Taylor’s Version) è una delle cinque canzoni From the Vault contenute in questa nuova versione. Si tratta del suo terzo album riregistrato che si aggiunge alle “Taylor’s Version” dopo Fearless e Red continuando il suo percorso di re-incisione della prima parte della sua discografia.

SCOPRI QUI TUTTI I TESTI E LE TRADUZIONE DI SPEAK NOW (TV)!

Timeless (Taylor’s Version) – Significato della canzone:

IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Ascolta la canzone:

Testo:

[Verse 1]

Down the block there’s an antique shop

And something in my head said stop, so I walked in

On the counter was a cardboard box

And the sign said, ‘Photos twenty five cents each

Black and white, saw a thirties bride and school lovers laughing on the porch of their first house

The kinda love that you can only find once in a lifetime

The kind you don’t put down

And that’s when I called you and it’s so hard to explain, but in those photos I saw us instead

And somehow I know that you and I would’ve found each other

In another life, you still would’ve turned my head

Even if wе’d met

[Chorus]

On a crowded street in 1944

And you werе headed off to fight in the war

You still would’ve been mine

We would have been timeless

I would’ve read your love letter every single night

And prayed to God you’d be coming home all right

And you would’ve been fine

We would have been timeless

‘Cause I believe we were supposed to find this

So even in a different life, you would’ve still been mine

We would’ve been timeless

[Verse 2]

I had to smile when it caught my eye

There was one of a teenage couple on the driveway

Holding hands on the way to a dance

And the date on the back said 1958

Which brought me back to the same day I saw you

Time stood still like something in this old shop

I thought about it as I started looking ‘round at these precious things that time forgot

That’s when I came upon a book covered in cobwebs

Story of a romance tore apart by fate

And I’d die for you the same way

In the fifteen hundreds off in a foreign land

And I was forced to marry another man

We would’ve been timeless

‘Cause I believe we were supposed to find this

We would’ve been timeless

Time breaks down your mind and body

Don’t you let it touch your sould

It was like an age old classic

The first time that you saw me

The story started when you said “hello”

In a crowded room a short few years ago

And sometimes there’s no proof, you just know

We’re gonna be…

I’m gonna love you when our hair is turning grey

We’ll have a cardboard box of photos of the life we made

And you’ll say, “Oh my, we really were timeless”

We’re gonna be timeless

Timeless

You still would’ve been mine

We would’ve been

Even if we’d met on a crowded street in 1944

You still would’ve been mine

We would’ve been

Down the block there’s an antique shop

And something in my head said stop

So I walked in

Timeless (Taylor’s Version) – traduzione:

IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):

La cantante ha svelato la tracklist e la copertina del retro del disco sui con un su i suoi canali social:

Sono MOLTO emozionata di mostrarvi la cover posteriore di Speak Now (mia versione) che include le canzone dal vault e collaborazioni con Hayley Williams dei @paramore e @falloutboy. Visto che in Speak Now era molto importante la scrittura delle canzoni, ho deciso di rivolgermi agli artisti che mi hanno influenzato in modo più potente come cantautori in quel periodo e gli ho chiesto di cantare nei disco. Sono stati davvero fantastici e generosi per aver accettato di sostenere la mia versione di Speak Now. Ho registrato questo disco quando 32 (and still growing up, now) (e stavo ancora crescendo, citazione della canzone Innocent, NDR) e non vedo l’ora di svelarvelo il 7 Luglio.

Molti pensavano che Taylor Swift non avrebbe aggiunto alcuna collaborazione per mantenere che Speak Now (TV) fosse completamente scritto solo da lei, ma la cantante ha annunciato due featuring nel disco, la band Fall Out Boy per il brano inedito Electric Touch e Hayley Williams dei Paramore per Castles Crumbling.

Entrambi gli artisti sono volti molto riconoscibili del punk-rock dei primi anni 2000 ed il loro sound si sposa benissimo con quello che è senza dubbio il disco più rock di Taylor.