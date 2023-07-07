GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Timeless (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo, traduzione e significato

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor swift Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il 7 Luglio l’attesissimo Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) e Timeless (Taylor’s Version) è una delle cinque canzoni From the Vault contenute in questa nuova versione. Si tratta del suo terzo album riregistrato che si aggiunge alle “Taylor’s Version” dopo Fearless e Red continuando il suo percorso di re-incisione della prima parte della sua discografia.

SCOPRI QUI TUTTI I TESTI E LE TRADUZIONE DI SPEAK NOW (TV)!

Timeless (Taylor’s Version) – Significato della canzone:

IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Ascolta la canzone:

Testo:

[Verse 1]
Down the block there’s an antique shop
And something in my head said stop, so I walked in
On the counter was a cardboard box
And the sign said, ‘Photos twenty five cents each
Black and white, saw a thirties bride and school lovers laughing on the porch of their first house
The kinda love that you can only find once in a lifetime
The kind you don’t put down
And that’s when I called you and it’s so hard to explain, but in those photos I saw us instead
And somehow I know that you and I would’ve found each other
In another life, you still would’ve turned my head
Even if wе’d met

[Chorus]
On a crowded street in 1944
And you werе headed off to fight in the war
You still would’ve been mine
We would have been timeless
I would’ve read your love letter every single night
And prayed to God you’d be coming home all right
And you would’ve been fine
We would have been timeless
‘Cause I believe we were supposed to find this
So even in a different life, you would’ve still been mine
We would’ve been timeless

[Verse 2]
I had to smile when it caught my eye
There was one of a teenage couple on the driveway
Holding hands on the way to a dance
And the date on the back said 1958
Which brought me back to the same day I saw you
Time stood still like something in this old shop
I thought about it as I started looking ‘round at these precious things that time forgot
That’s when I came upon a book covered in cobwebs
Story of a romance tore apart by fate

And I’d die for you the same way

In the fifteen hundreds off in a foreign land
And I was forced to marry another man

We would’ve been timeless

‘Cause I believe we were supposed to find this

We would’ve been timeless

Time breaks down your mind and body
Don’t you let it touch your sould
It was like an age old classic
The first time that you saw me
The story started when you said “hello”
In a crowded room a short few years ago
And sometimes there’s no proof, you just know
We’re gonna be…
I’m gonna love you when our hair is turning grey
We’ll have a cardboard box of photos of the life we made
And you’ll say, “Oh my, we really were timeless”

We’re gonna be timeless
Timeless
You still would’ve been mine
We would’ve been
Even if we’d met on a crowded street in 1944
You still would’ve been mine
We would’ve been

Down the block there’s an antique shop
And something in my head said stop
So I walked in

Timeless (Taylor’s Version) – traduzione:

IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version):

La cantante ha svelato la tracklist e la copertina del retro del disco sui con un su i suoi canali social:

Sono MOLTO emozionata di mostrarvi la cover posteriore di  Speak Now (mia versione) che include le canzone dal vault e collaborazioni con Hayley Williams dei @paramore e @falloutboy. Visto che in Speak Now era molto importante la scrittura delle canzoni, ho deciso di rivolgermi agli artisti che mi hanno influenzato in modo più potente come cantautori in quel periodo e gli ho chiesto di cantare nei disco. 

Sono stati davvero fantastici e generosi per aver accettato di sostenere la mia versione di Speak Now. Ho registrato questo disco quando 32 (and still growing up, now) (e stavo ancora crescendo, citazione della canzone Innocent, NDR) e non vedo l’ora di svelarvelo il 7 Luglio.

Molti pensavano che Taylor Swift non avrebbe aggiunto alcuna collaborazione per mantenere che Speak Now (TV) fosse completamente scritto solo da lei, ma la cantante ha annunciato due featuring nel disco, la band Fall Out Boy per il brano inedito Electric Touch e Hayley Williams dei Paramore per Castles Crumbling.

Entrambi gli artisti sono volti molto riconoscibili del punk-rock dei primi anni 2000 ed il loro sound si sposa benissimo con quello che è senza dubbio il disco più rock di Taylor.

Potrebbe anche interessarti:

Taylor Swift e Matty Healy si sono già lasciati?

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour: Come comprare i biglietti per il concerto a Milano

Taylor Swift è iniziato The Eras Tour: Scaletta del concerto

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

Articoli correlati