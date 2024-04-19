Taylor Swift – ​​thanK you aIMee: audio, testo e traduzione

thanK you aIMee è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La canzone parla di una bulla che ha trattato male a scuola Taylor e che ora ringrazia per quello quell’esperienza traumatica le ha insegnato… peccato che i fan hanno capito subito che si trattava di una metafora per raccontare il conflitto con Kim Kardashian.

Nel titolo infatti ha messo maiuscole alcune lettere “thanK you aIMee”, che formano il nome KIM. Nel brano inoltre Taylor dice la figlia di Aimee torna a casa cantando le sue canzoni, proprio come ha fatto North West spesso su TikTok.

Testo thanK you aIMee

[Verse 1]

When I picture my hometown

There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you

And a plaque underneath it

That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school

[Pre-Chorus]

And it was always the same searing pain

But I dreamed that one day, I could say

[Chorus]

All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’

And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel

Screamed “Fuck you, Aimee” to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’

But I can’t forget the way you made me heal

[Verse 2]

And it wasn’t a fair fight, or a clean kill

Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе

And then she wrote hеadlines

In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I’d take

[Pre-Chorus]

And it was always the same searing pain

But I prayed that one day, I could say

[Chorus]

All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’

And I couldn’t wait to show you it was real

Screamed “Fuck you, Aimee” to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’

But I can’t forget the way you made me heal

[Post-Chorus]

Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman

But she used to say she wished that you were dead

I pushed each boulder up the hill

Your words are still just ringing in my head, ringing in my head

[Verse 3]

I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool

I built a legacy which you can’t undo

But when I count the scars, there’s a moment of truth

That there wouldn’t be this, if there hadn’t been you

[Bridge]

And maybe you’ve reframed it

And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue

I don’t think you’ve changed much

And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues

And one day, your kid comes home singin’

A song that only us two is gonna know is about you, ‘cause—

[Chorus]

All that time you were throwin’ punches, it was all for nothin’

And our town, it looks so small, from way up here

Screamed “Thank you, Aimee” to the night sky, and the stars are stunnin’

‘Cause I can’t forget the way you made me heal

[Post-Chorus]

Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman

But she used to say she wished that you were dead

So I pushed each boulder up that hill

Your words were still just ringin’ in my head, ringin’ in my head

[Outro]

Thank you, Aimee

Thank you, Aimee

