Taylor Swift – I Look in People’s Windows: audio, testo e traduzione

I Look in People's Windows è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell'album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: Nel brano Look in People's Windows Taylor Swift le conseguenze della perdita di un rapporto umano, ricordando alcuni momenti e fantasticando su cosa avrebbe potuto essere. Racconta il dolceamaro di osservare le vite delle persone dall'esterno, immaginandosi come sarebbe se le loro vite si incontrassero. Per i fan della prima ora, questa canzone potrebbe essere una versione più adulta e profonda di The Outside, tratta dal suo primo disco, nella quale raccontava di sentirsi di guardare sempre da fuori. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo I Look in People's Windows [Verse 1] I had died the tiniest death I spied the catch in your breath Out, out, out, out, out, out Northbound I got carried away As you boarded your train South, south, south, south, south, south [Pre-Chorus] A feather taken by the wind blowing I'm afflicted by the not knowing so [Chorus] I look in people's windows Transfixed by rose golden glows They have their friends over to drink nice wine I look in people's windows In case you're at their table What if your eyes looked up and met mine One more time [Verse 2] You had stopped and tiltеd your head I still ponder what it meant Now, now, now, now, now, now I triеd searching faces on streets What are the chances you'd be Downtown, downtown, downtown [Pre-Chorus] Does it feel alright to not know me? I'm addicted to the "if only" [Chorus] So I look in people's windows Like I'm some deranged weirdo I attend Christmas parties from outside I look in people's windows In case you're at their table What if your eyes looked up and met mine One more time Traduzione I Look in People's Windows In aggiornamento