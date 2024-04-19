GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – I Look in People’s Windows: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
I Look in People’s Windows è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Nel brano Look in People’s Windows Taylor Swift le conseguenze della perdita di un rapporto umano, ricordando alcuni momenti e fantasticando su cosa avrebbe potuto essere. Racconta il dolceamaro di osservare le vite delle persone dall’esterno, immaginandosi come sarebbe se le loro vite si incontrassero.

Per i fan della prima ora, questa canzone potrebbe essere una versione più adulta e profonda di The Outside, tratta dal suo primo disco, nella quale raccontava di sentirsi di guardare sempre da fuori.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo I Look in People’s Windows

[Verse 1]
I had died the tiniest death
I spied the catch in your breath
Out, out, out, out, out, out
Northbound I got carried away
As you boarded your train
South, south, south, south, south, south

[Pre-Chorus]
A feather taken by the wind blowing
I’m afflicted by the not knowing so

[Chorus]
I look in people’s windows
Transfixed by rose golden glows
They have their friends over to drink nice wine
I look in people’s windows
In case you’re at their table
What if your eyes looked up and met mine
One more time

[Verse 2]
You had stopped and tiltеd your head
I still ponder what it meant
Now, now, now, now, now, now
I triеd searching faces on streets
What are the chances you’d be
Downtown, downtown, downtown

[Pre-Chorus]
Does it feel alright to not know me?
I’m addicted to the “if only”

[Chorus]
So I look in people’s windows
Like I’m some deranged weirdo
I attend Christmas parties from outside
I look in people’s windows
In case you’re at their table
What if your eyes looked up and met mine
One more time

Traduzione I Look in People’s Windows

In aggiornamento

