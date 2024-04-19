Taylor Swift – I Look in People’s Windows: audio, testo e traduzione

I Look in People’s Windows è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

Nel brano Look in People’s Windows Taylor Swift le conseguenze della perdita di un rapporto umano, ricordando alcuni momenti e fantasticando su cosa avrebbe potuto essere. Racconta il dolceamaro di osservare le vite delle persone dall’esterno, immaginandosi come sarebbe se le loro vite si incontrassero.

Per i fan della prima ora, questa canzone potrebbe essere una versione più adulta e profonda di The Outside, tratta dal suo primo disco, nella quale raccontava di sentirsi di guardare sempre da fuori.

Testo I Look in People’s Windows

[Verse 1]

I had died the tiniest death

I spied the catch in your breath

Out, out, out, out, out, out

Northbound I got carried away

As you boarded your train

South, south, south, south, south, south

[Pre-Chorus]

A feather taken by the wind blowing

I’m afflicted by the not knowing so

[Chorus]

I look in people’s windows

Transfixed by rose golden glows

They have their friends over to drink nice wine

I look in people’s windows

In case you’re at their table

What if your eyes looked up and met mine

One more time

[Verse 2]

You had stopped and tiltеd your head

I still ponder what it meant

Now, now, now, now, now, now

I triеd searching faces on streets

What are the chances you’d be

Downtown, downtown, downtown

[Pre-Chorus]

Does it feel alright to not know me?

I’m addicted to the “if only”

[Chorus]

So I look in people’s windows

Like I’m some deranged weirdo

I attend Christmas parties from outside

I look in people’s windows

In case you’re at their table

What if your eyes looked up and met mine

One more time

Traduzione I Look in People’s Windows

