Taylor Swift – I Can Fix Him (no really I can): audio, testo e traduzione

I Can Fix Him (no really I can) è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La canzone sembra quella che gli Swiftie attendono con più entusiasmo, dopo So Long, London. La frase, “posso aggiustarlo”, è stata usata in alcuni meme in passato ed è menzionata anche nella canzone di Olivia Rodrigo Get Him Back!.

Con tutte queste premesse, sembra che Taylor sia sarcastica in questa canzone, perché sa che non può aggiustare nessuno nelle sue relazioni. Da come è scritto il titolo del brano, sembra richiamare quelli delle canzone di The 1975 del suo ex Matty Healy, che spesso hanno una parte tra parentesi.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo I Can Fix Him (no really I can)

[Verse 1]

The smoke cloud billows out his mouth like a freight train through a small town

The jokes that he told across the bar were revolting and far too loud

[Chorus]

They shake their heads saying, “God, help her” when I tell ‘em he’s my man

But your good lord doesn’t need to lift a finger

I can fix him, no, really, I can

And only I can

[Verse 2]

The dopamine races through his brain on a six-lane Texas highway

His hands so callus from his pistol softly traces hearts on my face

And I could see it from a mile away

A perfect case for my certain skill set

He had a halo of the highest grade

Hе just hadn’t met me yet

[Chorus]

Thеy shake their heads saying, “God, help her” when I tell ‘em he’s my man

But your good lord doesn’t need to lift a finger

I can fix him, no, really, I can

And only I can

[Bridge]

Good boy, that’s right

Come close

I’ll show you Heaven if you’ll be an angel, all mine

Trust me, I can handle me a dangerous man

No really, I can

[Chorus]

They shook their heads saying, “God, help her” when I told them he’s my man (I told them he’s my man)

But your good lord didn’t need to lift a finger

I can fix him, no, really, I can (No, really, I can)

Woah, maybe I can’t

Traduzione I Can Fix Him (no really I can)

In aggiornamento