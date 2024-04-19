Taylor Swift – Who’s Afraid Of Little Old me: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Aprile 2024 Who’s Afraid Of Little Old me è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024. Si pensa che il titolo sia legato al film del 1966, Chi ha paura di Virginia Woolf?, con Elizabeth Taylor e Richard Burton. Questa teoria è iniziata quando i fan si sono resi conto che Taylor ha descritto la sua relazione con Joe Alwyn, con le parole “Burton to this Taylor”, nella sua canzone …Ready For It?. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Who’s Afraid Of Little Old me [Verse 1] The who’s who of who’s that is poised for the attack But my bare hands paved their paths You don’t get to tell me about sad If you wanted me dead you should’ve just said Nothing makes me feel more alive [Chorus] So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream “Who’s afraid of little old me?” You should be [Verse 2] Her scandal was contained The bullet had just grazed At all costs keep your good name You don’t get to tell me you feel bad Is it a wonder I broke? Let’s hear one morе joke Then we could all just laugh until I cry [Chorus] So I lеap from the gallows and I levitate down your street Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream “Who’s afraid of little old me?” [Post-Chorus] I was tame, I was gentle till the circus life made me mean Don’t you worry folks, we took out all her teeth Who’s afraid of little old me? Well you should be You should be, you should be You should be, you should be You should be [Verse 3] So tell me everything is not about me, but what if it is? Then say they didn’t do it to hurt me, but what if they did? I wanna snarl and show you just how disturbed this has made me You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me So all you kids can sneak into my house with all the cobwebs I’m always drunk on my own tears, isn’t that what they all said? That I’ll sue you if you step on my lawn That I’m fearsome, and I’m wretched and I’m wrong Put narcotics into all of my songs And that’s why you’re still singing along [Chorus] So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream “Who’s afraid of little old me?” I was tame, I was gentle till the circus life made me mean Don’t you worry folks we took out all her teeth Who’s afraid of little old me? Well you should be You should be, you should be [Outro] Cause you lured me and you hurt me and you taught me You caged me and then you called me crazy I am what I am ‘cause you trained me So who’s afraid of me? Who’s afraid of little old me? Who’s afraid of little old me? (fonte Genius) Traduzione Who’s Afraid Of Little Old me [Verso 1] Il chi è chi di chi è pronto per l’attacco Ma le mie mani nude hanno aperto le loro strade Non puoi parlarmi di tristezza Se mi volevi morta avresti dovuto semplicemente dirlo Niente mi fa sentire più viva [Coro] Quindi salto dal patibolo e levitavo lungo la tua strada Distruggi la festa come un disco graffiato mentre urlo “Chi ha paura della vecchia me?” Tu dovresti essere [Verso 2] Il suo scandalo è stato contenuto Il proiettile aveva appena sfiorato Mantieni a tutti i costi il tuo buon nome Non puoi dirmi che ti senti male È un miracolo che mi sia rotto? Ascoltiamo un’altra battuta Allora potremmo semplicemente ridere tutti finché non piango [Coro] Quindi salto dal patibolo e levitare lungo la tua strada Distruggi la festa come un disco graffiato mentre urlo “Chi ha paura della vecchia me?” [Post-Ritornello] Ero docile, ero gentile finché la vita del circo non mi rese cattivo Non preoccupatevi, le abbiamo tolto tutti i denti Chi ha paura della vecchia me? Beh, dovresti esserlo Dovresti esserlo, dovresti esserlo Dovresti esserlo, dovresti esserlo Tu dovresti essere [Verso 3] Allora dimmi che non tutto riguarda me, ma se lo fosse? Quindi dici che non l’hanno fatto per ferirmi, ma se lo facessero? Voglio ringhiare e mostrarti quanto questo mi abbia turbato Non dureresti un’ora nel manicomio dove mi hanno cresciuto Così voi ragazzi potrete intrufolarvi in casa mia con tutte quelle ragnatele Sono sempre ubriaca delle mie stesse lacrime, non è quello che dicono tutti? Che ti farò causa se calpesti il mio prato Che sono terribile, e sono miserabile e ho torto Metti narcotici in tutte le mie canzoni Ed è per questo che stai ancora cantando insieme [Coro] Quindi salto dal patibolo e levitavo lungo la tua strada Distruggi la festa come un disco graffiato mentre urlo “Chi ha paura del vecchio me?” Ero docile, ero gentile finché la vita del circo non mi rese cattivo Non preoccupatevi, gente, le abbiamo tolto tutti i denti Chi ha paura del vecchio me? Beh, dovresti esserlo Dovresti esserlo, dovresti esserlo [Finale] Perché mi hai attirato, mi hai ferito e mi hai insegnato Mi hai ingabbiato e poi mi hai dato della pazza Sono quello che sono perché mi hai addestrato Allora chi ha paura di me? Chi ha paura della vecchia me? Chi ha paura della vecchia me?