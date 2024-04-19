Taylor Swift – Who’s Afraid Of Little Old me: audio, testo e traduzione

Who’s Afraid Of Little Old me è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

Si pensa che il titolo sia legato al film del 1966, Chi ha paura di Virginia Woolf?, con Elizabeth Taylor e Richard Burton. Questa teoria è iniziata quando i fan si sono resi conto che Taylor ha descritto la sua relazione con Joe Alwyn, con le parole “Burton to this Taylor”, nella sua canzone …Ready For It?.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Who’s Afraid Of Little Old me

[Verse 1]

The who’s who of who’s that is poised for the attack

But my bare hands paved their paths

You don’t get to tell me about sad

If you wanted me dead you should’ve just said

Nothing makes me feel more alive

[Chorus]

So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street

Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream

“Who’s afraid of little old me?”

You should be

[Verse 2]

Her scandal was contained

The bullet had just grazed

At all costs keep your good name

You don’t get to tell me you feel bad

Is it a wonder I broke?

Let’s hear one morе joke

Then we could all just laugh until I cry

[Chorus]

So I lеap from the gallows and I levitate down your street

Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream

“Who’s afraid of little old me?”

[Post-Chorus]

I was tame, I was gentle till the circus life made me mean

Don’t you worry folks, we took out all her teeth

Who’s afraid of little old me?

Well you should be

You should be, you should be

You should be, you should be

You should be

[Verse 3]

So tell me everything is not about me, but what if it is?

Then say they didn’t do it to hurt me, but what if they did?

I wanna snarl and show you just how disturbed this has made me

You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me

So all you kids can sneak into my house with all the cobwebs

I’m always drunk on my own tears, isn’t that what they all said?

That I’ll sue you if you step on my lawn

That I’m fearsome, and I’m wretched and I’m wrong

Put narcotics into all of my songs

And that’s why you’re still singing along

[Chorus]

So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street

Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream

“Who’s afraid of little old me?”

I was tame, I was gentle till the circus life made me mean

Don’t you worry folks we took out all her teeth

Who’s afraid of little old me?

Well you should be

You should be, you should be

[Outro]

Cause you lured me and you hurt me and you taught me

You caged me and then you called me crazy

I am what I am ‘cause you trained me

So who’s afraid of me?

Who’s afraid of little old me?

Who’s afraid of little old me?

(fonte Genius)

Traduzione Who’s Afraid Of Little Old me

[Verso 1]

Il chi è chi di chi è pronto per l’attacco

Ma le mie mani nude hanno aperto le loro strade

Non puoi parlarmi di tristezza

Se mi volevi morta avresti dovuto semplicemente dirlo

Niente mi fa sentire più viva

[Coro]

Quindi salto dal patibolo e levitavo lungo la tua strada

Distruggi la festa come un disco graffiato mentre urlo

“Chi ha paura della vecchia me?”

Tu dovresti essere

[Verso 2]

Il suo scandalo è stato contenuto

Il proiettile aveva appena sfiorato

Mantieni a tutti i costi il tuo buon nome

Non puoi dirmi che ti senti male

È un miracolo che mi sia rotto?

Ascoltiamo un’altra battuta

Allora potremmo semplicemente ridere tutti finché non piango

[Coro]

Quindi salto dal patibolo e levitare lungo la tua strada

Distruggi la festa come un disco graffiato mentre urlo

“Chi ha paura della vecchia me?”

[Post-Ritornello]

Ero docile, ero gentile finché la vita del circo non mi rese cattivo

Non preoccupatevi, le abbiamo tolto tutti i denti

Chi ha paura della vecchia me?

Beh, dovresti esserlo

Dovresti esserlo, dovresti esserlo

Dovresti esserlo, dovresti esserlo

Tu dovresti essere

[Verso 3]

Allora dimmi che non tutto riguarda me, ma se lo fosse?

Quindi dici che non l’hanno fatto per ferirmi, ma se lo facessero?

Voglio ringhiare e mostrarti quanto questo mi abbia turbato

Non dureresti un’ora nel manicomio dove mi hanno cresciuto

Così voi ragazzi potrete intrufolarvi in casa mia con tutte quelle ragnatele

Sono sempre ubriaca delle mie stesse lacrime, non è quello che dicono tutti?

Che ti farò causa se calpesti il mio prato

Che sono terribile, e sono miserabile e ho torto

Metti narcotici in tutte le mie canzoni

Ed è per questo che stai ancora cantando insieme

[Coro]

Quindi salto dal patibolo e levitavo lungo la tua strada

Distruggi la festa come un disco graffiato mentre urlo

“Chi ha paura del vecchio me?”

Ero docile, ero gentile finché la vita del circo non mi rese cattivo

Non preoccupatevi, gente, le abbiamo tolto tutti i denti

Chi ha paura del vecchio me?

Beh, dovresti esserlo

Dovresti esserlo, dovresti esserlo

[Finale]

Perché mi hai attirato, mi hai ferito e mi hai insegnato

Mi hai ingabbiato e poi mi hai dato della pazza

Sono quello che sono perché mi hai addestrato

Allora chi ha paura di me?

Chi ha paura della vecchia me?

Chi ha paura della vecchia me?