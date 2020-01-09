Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione Let Me Get Me

Dopo tanta attesa, Selena Gomez ha finalmente il suo sesto studio album. SG2 il cui nome ufficiale è Rare, è giunto a noi e ai suoi fan che ormai non stavano più nella pelle.

Anche la cantante si è detta più volte emozionata di mostrare al mondo il suo ultimo gioiellino.Rare contiene 13 tracce nella versione standard, mentre sarà rilasciata una versione deluxe che dovrebbe contenere alcuni singoli di qualche anno fa come Fetish e Bad Liar. Dall’album in questione sono già stati estratti due singoli: Lose You To Love Me e Look At Her Now.

Testo di Selena Gomez

Like a prayer surroundin’ us movin’, up at this late

Every word is relief

I’ma dance for therapy, all my babies and me

But tonight, it’s for free

No self-sabotage, no letting my thoughts run

Me and the spiral are done

Burn this camouflage I’ve been wearing for months

Tryna let a little happy in for once

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] I need to let my mind restWhile my body reflects () [Chorus] Don’t get me down, I won’t let me get me downDon’t get me down, I won’t let me get me downI’m good right now, I won’t let me get me—Take that tired heart and go and turn it inside-out [Verse 2] Diving in ferociously, dancing intimatelyI’m so connected to meIn the dark, I’m letting go, so anonymouslyI guess this is what it feels like to be free [Pre-Chorus] I need to let my mind rest (My, my mind)While my body reflects () [Chorus] Don’t get me down, I won’t let me get me downDon’t get me down, I won’t let me get me downI’m good right now, I won’t let me get me—Take that tired heart and go and turn it inside-outDon’t get me down (Get up), I won’t let me get me downDon’t get me down (Get up), I won’t let me get me downI’m good right now (Get up), I won’t let me get me—Take that tired heart and go and turn it inside— [Bridge] Oh, my, I guess this is what it feels like to be free (Ooh)Oh, my, I guess this is what it feels like to see me (Ooh,(Get down) Don’t get me, oh ((Get down) Don’t get me ((Get down) Take that tired heart and go and turn it inside-out [Chorus] Don’t get me down (Get up), I won’t let me get me down (I won’t let me get me)Don’t get me down (Get up), I won’t let me get me downI’m good right now (Get up), I won’t let me get meTake that tired heart and go and turn it inside-out

Come una preghiera che ci circonda, fino a tardi

Ogni parola è sollievo

Sto ballando per la terapia, io e tutti i miei bambini

Ma stasera è gratis

Nessun auto-sabotaggio, nessun lasciar correre i miei pensieri

Io e la spirale abbiamo finito

Brucia questo camuffamento che indosso da mesi

cerco di lasciare entrare un po di felicità per una volta

Devo riposare la mente

Mentre il mio corpo riflette (fuori)

Non abbattermi, non mi lascerò abbattere

Non abbattermi, non mi lascerò abbattere

Sto bene adesso, non mi lascerò prendere …

Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai a capovolgerlo

Immergersi ferocemente, danzando intimamente

Sono così connesso a me

Nel buio, lascio andare, in modo anonimo

Immagino che sia come essere liberi

Devo lasciare riposare la mia mente (Mia, la mia mente)

Mentre il mio corpo riflette (fuori)

Non abbattermi, non mi lascerò abbattere

Non abbattermi, non mi lascerò abbattere

Sto bene adesso, non mi lascerò prendere

Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai a capovolgerlo

Non abbattermi (Alzati), non mi lascerò abbattere

Non abbattermi (Alzati), non mi lascerò abbattere

Sto bene adesso (Alzati), non mi lascerò prendere

Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai e trasformalo dentr

Oddio, immagino sia come essere liberi (Ooh)

Oddio, immagino sia come vedermi (ooh, giù)

(Scendi) Non prendermi, oh (Giù)

(Scendi) Non prendermi (Giù)

(Scendi) Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai a capovolgerlo

Non buttarmi giù (Alzati), non mi lascerò cadere (Non mi lascerò prendere)

Non abbattermi (Alzati), non mi lascerò abbattere

Sto bene adesso (Alzati), non mi lascerò prendere

Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai a capovolgerlo