Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione Let Me Get Me

Dopo tanta attesa, Selena Gomez ha finalmente il suo sesto studio album. SG2 il cui nome ufficiale è Rare, è giunto a noi e ai suoi fan che ormai non stavano più nella pelle.
Anche la cantante si è detta più volte emozionata di mostrare al mondo il suo ultimo gioiellino.Rare contiene 13 tracce nella versione standard, mentre sarà rilasciata una versione deluxe che dovrebbe contenere alcuni singoli di qualche anno fa come Fetish e Bad Liar. Dall’album in questione sono già stati estratti due singoli: Lose You To Love Me e Look At Her Now.
Qui per ascoltare l’audio Let Me Get Me di Selena Gomez
Testo di Selena Gomez
Like a prayer surroundin’ us movin’, up at this late
Every word is relief
I’ma dance for therapy, all my babies and me
But tonight, it’s for free
No self-sabotage, no letting my thoughts run
Me and the spiral are done
Burn this camouflage I’ve been wearing for months
Tryna let a little happy in for once
While my body reflects (Out) [Chorus] Don’t get me down, I won’t let me get me down
Don’t get me down, I won’t let me get me down
I’m good right now, I won’t let me get me—
Take that tired heart and go and turn it inside-out [Verse 2] Diving in ferociously, dancing intimately
I’m so connected to me
In the dark, I’m letting go, so anonymously
I guess this is what it feels like to be free [Pre-Chorus] I need to let my mind rest (My, my mind)
While my body reflects (Out) [Chorus] Don’t get me down, I won’t let me get me down
Don’t get me down, I won’t let me get me down
I’m good right now, I won’t let me get me—
Take that tired heart and go and turn it inside-out
Don’t get me down (Get up), I won’t let me get me down
Don’t get me down (Get up), I won’t let me get me down
I’m good right now (Get up), I won’t let me get me—
Take that tired heart and go and turn it inside— [Bridge] Oh, my, I guess this is what it feels like to be free (Ooh)
Oh, my, I guess this is what it feels like to see me (Ooh, down)
(Get down) Don’t get me, oh (Down)
(Get down) Don’t get me (Down)
(Get down) Take that tired heart and go and turn it inside-out [Chorus] Don’t get me down (Get up), I won’t let me get me down (I won’t let me get me)
Don’t get me down (Get up), I won’t let me get me down
I’m good right now (Get up), I won’t let me get me
Take that tired heart and go and turn it inside-out
Traduzione
Come una preghiera che ci circonda, fino a tardi
Ogni parola è sollievo
Sto ballando per la terapia, io e tutti i miei bambini
Ma stasera è gratis
Nessun auto-sabotaggio, nessun lasciar correre i miei pensieri
Io e la spirale abbiamo finito
Brucia questo camuffamento che indosso da mesi
cerco di lasciare entrare un po di felicità per una volta
Devo riposare la mente
Mentre il mio corpo riflette (fuori)
Non abbattermi, non mi lascerò abbattere
Non abbattermi, non mi lascerò abbattere
Sto bene adesso, non mi lascerò prendere …
Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai a capovolgerlo
Immergersi ferocemente, danzando intimamente
Sono così connesso a me
Nel buio, lascio andare, in modo anonimo
Immagino che sia come essere liberi
Devo lasciare riposare la mia mente (Mia, la mia mente)
Mentre il mio corpo riflette (fuori)
Non abbattermi, non mi lascerò abbattere
Non abbattermi, non mi lascerò abbattere
Sto bene adesso, non mi lascerò prendere
Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai a capovolgerlo
Non abbattermi (Alzati), non mi lascerò abbattere
Non abbattermi (Alzati), non mi lascerò abbattere
Sto bene adesso (Alzati), non mi lascerò prendere
Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai e trasformalo dentr
Oddio, immagino sia come essere liberi (Ooh)
Oddio, immagino sia come vedermi (ooh, giù)
(Scendi) Non prendermi, oh (Giù)
(Scendi) Non prendermi (Giù)
(Scendi) Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai a capovolgerlo
Non buttarmi giù (Alzati), non mi lascerò cadere (Non mi lascerò prendere)
Non abbattermi (Alzati), non mi lascerò abbattere
Sto bene adesso (Alzati), non mi lascerò prendere
Prendi quel cuore stanco e vai a capovolgerlo
Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album Selena Gomez?