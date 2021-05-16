Roxen: audio, testo e traduzione di Amnesia| Esc 2021

Roxen è stata scelta dal suo paese d’origine, la Romania, per partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021. A ESC 2021, dunque, il cantante si presenterà con il brano Amnesia.



Clicca qui per abbonarti a Star e Disney Plus!

L’Eurovision Song Contest 2021, dopo la cancellazione dell’evento dello scorso anno causa Covid-19, si terrà dal 18 al 22 maggio prossimi all’Ahoy Rotterdam, in Olanda.

Alla competizione vi ricordiamo parteciperanno anche i nostri Maneskin. Il gruppo si presenterà in gara con il brano Zitti e buoni, vincitore del Festival di Sanremo 2021.

Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di Amnesia di Roxen

ROXEN - Amnesia - Romania 🇷🇴 - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2021

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo

ginger

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Once upon a time I used to know a girlRipped jeans, messy hair, shinin’ like a pearlLike a summer day she could push the night so far away [Pre-Chorus] If you feel what I feel, see what I seeDon’t bring yourself downYou are not alone, not alone now [Chorus] Oh, I lost myself tryna have it allThis world feels in a rush and they say they know it allOh, I lost myself tryna have it allSelf love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you‘Cause you’re not alone, not aloneI tried to fight it but it’s getting strong, getting strong, getting strongOh, I lost myself tryna have it allSelf love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you‘Cause you’re not alone [Verse 2] Giving all they want might make you lose controlThey keep preaching words like I should knowPeople always say, “Be careful what you wishin’ for”[Pre-Chorus] If you feel what I feel, see what I seeDon’t bring yourself downYou are not alone, not alone now[Chorus] Oh, I lost myself tryna have it allThis world feels in a rush and they say they know it allOh, I lost myself tryna have it allSelf love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you‘Cause you’re not alone, not aloneI tried to fight it but it’s getting strong, getting strong, getting strongOh, I lost myself tryna have it allSelf love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you [Bridge] Self love (Self love), it’s never goneSelf love (Self love), put it back onOh, self love, self love, you’re not aloneNot alone, not alone, self love amnesia [Chorus] I lost myself tryna have it allThis world feels in a rush and they say they know it allOh, I lost myself tryna have it allSelf love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you‘Cause you’re not alone, not aloneI tried to fight it but it’s getting strong, getting strong, getting strongOh, I lost myself tryna have it allSelf love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you‘Cause you’re not alone

Una volta tanto tempo fa conoscevo una ragazza

con i jeans strappati, i capelli spettinati, che brillava come una perla

come un giorno estivo lei potrebbe spingere la notte così lontano

se tu senti quello che sento io, vedi quello che vedo

non buttarti giù

tu non sei da solo, non sei da solo ora

oh ho perso me stesso cercando di avere tutto

questo mondo sembra abbia fretta e dicono che sanno tutto

oh, mi sono perso cercando di avere tutto

un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non ti preoccupare se ti ha preso

perché non sei da solo, non da solo

ho provato a lottare ma sta diventando sempre più forte, più forte, più forte

oh, mi sono perso cercando di averlo tutto

un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non preoccuparti se ti ha preso

perché non sei da solo

dando loro tutto quello che vogliono potrebbe farti perdere il controllo

continuano a predicare delle parole come io dovrei saperlo

le persone dicono sempre “fate attenzione a quello che sperate”

se tu senti quello che sento io, vedi quello che vedo

non buttarti giù

tu non sei da solo, non sei da solo ora

oh ho perso me stesso cercando di avere tutto

questo mondo sembra abbia fretta e dicono che sanno tutto

oh, mi sono perso cercando di avere tutto

un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non ti preoccupare se ti ha preso

perché non sei da solo, non da solo

ho provato a lottare ma sta diventando sempre più forte, più forte, più forte

oh, mi sono perso cercando di averlo tutto

un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non preoccuparti se ti ha preso

perché non sei da solo

ho copiato gingergeneration

amore verso sé stessi (amore verso sé stessi) non se n’è mai andato

amore verso sé stessi (amore verso sé stessi), rimettilo

oh, amore verso sé stessi, sé stessi, non sei da solo

non da solo, non da solo, amnesia di amore verso sé stessi

ho perso me stesso cercando di avere tutto

questo mondo sembra abbia fretta e dicono che sanno tutto

oh, mi sono perso cercando di avere tutto

un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non ti preoccupare se ti ha preso

perché non sei da solo, non da solo

ho provato a lottare ma sta diventando sempre più forte, più forte, più forte

oh, mi sono perso cercando di averlo tutto

un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non preoccuparti se ti ha preso

perché non sei da solo