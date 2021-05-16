Roxen: audio, testo e traduzione di Amnesia| Esc 2021

Roxen è stata scelta dal suo paese d’origine, la Romania, per partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021. A ESC 2021, dunque, il cantante si presenterà con il brano Amnesia.
L’Eurovision Song Contest 2021, dopo la cancellazione dell’evento dello scorso anno causa Covid-19, si terrà dal 18 al 22 maggio prossimi all’Ahoy Rotterdam, in Olanda.
Alla competizione vi ricordiamo parteciperanno anche i nostri Maneskin. Il gruppo si presenterà in gara con il brano Zitti e buoni, vincitore del Festival di Sanremo 2021.
Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di Amnesia di Roxen
Testo[Verse 1] Once upon a time I used to know a girl
Ripped jeans, messy hair, shinin’ like a pearl
Like a summer day she could push the night so far away [Pre-Chorus] If you feel what I feel, see what I see
Don’t bring yourself down
You are not alone, not alone now [Chorus] Oh, I lost myself tryna have it all
This world feels in a rush and they say they know it all
Oh, I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you
‘Cause you’re not alone, not alone
I tried to fight it but it’s getting strong, getting strong, getting strong
Oh, I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you
‘Cause you’re not alone [Verse 2] Giving all they want might make you lose control
They keep preaching words like I should know
People always say, “Be careful what you wishin’ for”
[Pre-Chorus] If you feel what I feel, see what I see
Don’t bring yourself down
You are not alone, not alone now
[Chorus] Oh, I lost myself tryna have it all
This world feels in a rush and they say they know it all
Oh, I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you
‘Cause you’re not alone, not alone
I tried to fight it but it’s getting strong, getting strong, getting strong
Oh, I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you [Bridge] Self love (Self love), it’s never gone
Self love (Self love), put it back on
Oh, self love, self love, you’re not alone
Not alone, not alone, self love amnesia [Chorus] I lost myself tryna have it all
This world feels in a rush and they say they know it all
Oh, I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you
‘Cause you’re not alone, not alone
I tried to fight it but it’s getting strong, getting strong, getting strong
Oh, I lost myself tryna have it all
Self love amnesia, don’t worry if it got you
‘Cause you’re not alone
Traduzione
Una volta tanto tempo fa conoscevo una ragazza
con i jeans strappati, i capelli spettinati, che brillava come una perla
come un giorno estivo lei potrebbe spingere la notte così lontano
se tu senti quello che sento io, vedi quello che vedo
non buttarti giù
tu non sei da solo, non sei da solo ora
oh ho perso me stesso cercando di avere tutto
questo mondo sembra abbia fretta e dicono che sanno tutto
oh, mi sono perso cercando di avere tutto
un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non ti preoccupare se ti ha preso
perché non sei da solo, non da solo
ho provato a lottare ma sta diventando sempre più forte, più forte, più forte
oh, mi sono perso cercando di averlo tutto
un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non preoccuparti se ti ha preso
perché non sei da solo
dando loro tutto quello che vogliono potrebbe farti perdere il controllo
continuano a predicare delle parole come io dovrei saperlo
le persone dicono sempre “fate attenzione a quello che sperate”
se tu senti quello che sento io, vedi quello che vedo
non buttarti giù
tu non sei da solo, non sei da solo ora
oh ho perso me stesso cercando di avere tutto
questo mondo sembra abbia fretta e dicono che sanno tutto
oh, mi sono perso cercando di avere tutto
un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non ti preoccupare se ti ha preso
perché non sei da solo, non da solo
ho provato a lottare ma sta diventando sempre più forte, più forte, più forte
oh, mi sono perso cercando di averlo tutto
un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non preoccuparti se ti ha preso
perché non sei da solo
amore verso sé stessi (amore verso sé stessi) non se n’è mai andato
amore verso sé stessi (amore verso sé stessi), rimettilo
oh, amore verso sé stessi, sé stessi, non sei da solo
non da solo, non da solo, amnesia di amore verso sé stessi
ho perso me stesso cercando di avere tutto
questo mondo sembra abbia fretta e dicono che sanno tutto
oh, mi sono perso cercando di avere tutto
un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non ti preoccupare se ti ha preso
perché non sei da solo, non da solo
ho provato a lottare ma sta diventando sempre più forte, più forte, più forte
oh, mi sono perso cercando di averlo tutto
un’amnesia di amore per sé stessi, non preoccuparti se ti ha preso
perché non sei da solo