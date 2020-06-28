Miley Cyrus canta Help dei Beatles per Global Citizen. VIDEO!

Un campo di football completamente vuoto sul quale campeggia la scritta HELP e la sola voce di Miley Cyrus ad incantare il pubblico da casa. La cantante si è esibita per la raccolta fondi organizzata da Global Citizen per favorire l’accesso alle cure e ai vaccini anti Covid-19 a tutta la popolazione mondiale, senza distinzioni.

Miley è stata in prima linea anche per chiamare adunata i leader mondiali. Ricorderete, infatti, il suo scambio di tweet che ha fatto impazzire il web con il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte.

La cantante ha dichiarato che questa sua performance è “dedicata a tutti coloro che lavorano costantemente per trovare dei trattamenti medici e vaccini così che tutti noi possiamo tornare in posti come uno stadio vuoto di nuovo”

Testo Help

