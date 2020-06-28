CanzoniMusicaUltime News

Miley Cyrus canta Help dei Beatles per Global Citizen. VIDEO!

di Roberta Marciano
scritto da Roberta Marciano
miley cyrus

Un campo di football completamente vuoto sul quale campeggia la scritta HELP e la sola voce di Miley Cyrus ad incantare il pubblico da casa. La cantante si è esibita per la raccolta fondi organizzata da Global Citizen per favorire l’accesso alle cure e ai vaccini anti Covid-19 a tutta la popolazione mondiale, senza distinzioni.

Miley è stata in prima linea anche per chiamare adunata i leader mondiali. Ricorderete, infatti, il suo scambio di tweet che ha fatto impazzire il web con il Presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte.

Ecco il video dell’esibizione di Miley Cyrus

La cantante ha dichiarato che questa sua performance è “dedicata a tutti coloro che lavorano costantemente per trovare dei trattamenti medici e vaccini così che tutti noi possiamo tornare in posti come uno stadio vuoto di nuovo”

Miley Cyrus Performs "Help!" | Global Goal: Unite for Our Future

Testo Help

I need somebody
(Help!) not just anybody
(Help!) you know I need someone
Help!
I never needed anybody’s help in any way
But now these days are gone, I’m not so self assured (but now these days are gone)
(And now I find) Now I find I’ve changed my mind and opened up the doors
Help me if you can, I’m feeling down
And I do appreciate you being ’round
Help me get my feet back on the ground
Won’t you please, please help me?
And now my life has changed in oh so many ways (and now my life has changed)
My independence seems to vanish in the haze
But every now and then I feel so insecure (I know that I)
I know that I just need you like I’ve never done before
Help me if you can, I’m feeling down
And I do appreciate you being ’round
Help me get my feet back on the ground
Won’t you please, please help me
When I was younger, so much younger than today
I never needed anybody’s help in any way
But now these days are gone, I’m not so self assured (but now these days are gone)
(And now I find) now I find I’ve changed my mind and opened up the doors
Help me if you can, I’m feeling down
And I do appreciate you being ’round
Help me get my feet back on the ground
Won’t you please, please help me, help me, help me, ooh

Cosa ne pensate dell’esibizione di Miley Cyrus?

 

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

Articoli Correlati

Miley Cyrus ha rivelato di essere sobria da...

Miley Cyrus risponde a Giuseppe Conte e parla...

Miley Cyrus scrive a Giuseppe Conte su Twitter,...

Dua Lipa: Kiss&MakeUp con le BlackPink era stata...

Demi Lovato parla del rapporto con i Jonas...

Miley Cyrus e la reunion con le ex...

Selena Gomez è una super fan di Miley...

Miley Cyrus e Selena Gomez parlano della loro...

Selena Gomez confessa di soffrire di disturbo bipolare....

Millie Bobby Brown ha imparato l’accento americano grazie...