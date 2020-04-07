Meghan e Harry: Archewell è il nome della loro nuova fondazione

Meghan e Harry hanno annunciato il nome della loro nuova fondazione: Archewell. Il Duca e la Duchezza di Sussex hanno confermato che questo nome ha un significato speciale. Il nome deriva infatti dall’amore per il figlio, il piccolo Archie, che compie un anno il prossimo 6 maggio.
In una dichiarazione rilasciata alla rivista People, il Duca e la Duchessa del Sussex spiegano il motivo di questa scelta:
Come tutti, la nostra attenzione è rivolta a sostenere gli sforzi per affrontare la pandemia globale di COVID-19. Ci siamo ispirati a questa necessità per l’organizzazione benefica che speravamo di costruire e al nome di nostro figlio. Fare qualcosa di significativo, fare qualcosa che conta. Archewell è un nome che deriva dall’unione di un’antica parola d’origine greca che significa forza e azione e di un’altra che evoca le risorse profonde a cui ognuno di noi deve attingere. Non vediamo l’ora di lanciare Archewell quando sarà il momento giusto”.
Con Archewell – che è ancora in fase di sviluppo mentre la coppia continua a esplorare opportunità educative – Meghan e Harry sperano di creare un’organizzazione no profit che offra una vasta gamma di servizi di beneficenza. Secondo delle indiscrezioni, la fondazione prevede anche un marchio di nome Archewell che è già stato registrato in modo che altri non possano usare lo stesso nome.
“Poiché abbiamo tutti una parte che dobbiamo svolgere in questo cambiamento globale e nel cambiamento delle abitudini, stiamo concentrando questo nuovo capitolo per capire come possiamo contribuire al meglio”, la coppia ha condiviso queste parole nel suo ultimo post sul Sussex Royal, risalente al 30 marzo.
Nonostante tutte le incertezze che circondano gli eventi globali, Meghan e Harry “sono positivi riguardo al futuro” in America.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan