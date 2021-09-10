GingerGeneration.it

Lisa – Money: audio, testo e traduzione del brano

scritto da Giovanna Codella
lisa money

Money è il secondo brano solista di Lisa che la rende il terzo membro delle Blackpink a debuttare come solista dopo Jennie e Rosé.

Il brano è contenuto nell’album eponimo, in uscita lo stesso giorno del pezzo, venerdì 10 settembre.

Audio di Money di Lisa

Testo di Money di Lisa

[Verse 1]
It’s the end of the month and the weekend
I’ma spend this check, everything on me, yeah
I’ma tip myself, I’ma spend it on myself
I’ma drop it like it’s pouring, I’ma pour it on myself

[Refrain]
Check, check, check, check that money
Making bank account number (Yikes)
That’s that shit that’s never getting bounced on ya’
Bitch, I do the money dance, I just made a hundred bands
When the store says, “Sign for it,” I’ma leave my autograph

[Pre-Chorus]
Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills
Watch it fallin’ for me
I love the way that feels
Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills
Keep on fallin’ for me
I love thе way it feels

[Chorus]
I came here to drop somе money, dropping all my money
Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah
Twerking, twerking, when I buy the things I like
Dolla’, dollas, dropping on my ass tonight

[Verse 2]
Everyone silent, listen to my money talk
Spend how I like it
Yeah, everyone know what I mean, mean
When they see green, when they see green, that mean go
Give me what the hell I want, give me what the hell I want

[Refrain]
Check that money
Making bank account number (Yikes)
That’s that shit that’s never getting bounced on ya’
Bitch, I do the money dance, I just made a hundred bands
When the store says, “Sign for it,” I’ma leave my autograph

[Pre-Chorus]
Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills
Watch it fallin’ for me
I love the way that feels
Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills
Keep on fallin’ for me
I love the way it feels

[Chorus]
I came here to drop some money, dropping all my money
Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah
Twerking, twerking, when I buy the things I like
Dolla’, dollas, dropping on my ass tonight

[Post-Chorus]
Drop some money, dropping all my money
Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah
Drop some money, dropping all my money
Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah

[Outro]
My money moves, money I choose
Celine my shoes, walkin’ on you
My money rules
My money moves, money I choose
Watch how my wons and yens and dollars be droppin’ on you, you, you
(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun)
(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun)
Droppin’ on you
(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun)
(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun)
Droppin’ on you

Traduzione di Money di Lisa

[Verso 1]
È la fine del mese e il fine settimana
Spenderò questo assegno, tutto su di me, sì
Mi darò la mancia, la spenderò per me stessa
La farò cadere come se stesse diluviando, la verserò su me stesso

[Ritornello]
Controlla, controlla, controlla, controlla quei soldi
Il numero di conto bancario (Yikes)
Questa è quella m****a che non ti rimbalza mai addosso
C***a, faccio la danza dei soldi, ho appena creato un centinaio di band
Quando il negozio dice “Firmalo”, lascerò il mio autografo

[Pre-ritornello]
Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari
Guardale cadere per me
Amo il modo in cui ci si sente
Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari
Continua a innamorarti di me
Amo il modo in cui ci si sente

[Coro]
Sono venuta qui per buttare un po’ di soldi, buttare via tutti i miei soldi
Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì
Twerking, twerking, quando compro le cose che mi piacciono
Dolla’, Dollas, cadendo sul mio c**o stasera

[Verso 2]
Tutti in silenzio, ascolta i miei soldi parlare
Spendi come piace a me
Sì, tutti sanno cosa intendo, intendo
Quando vedono il verde, quando vedono il verde, significa andare
Dammi quello che voglio, dammi quello che voglio

[Ritornello]
Controlla quei soldi
Numero di conto bancario (Yikes)
Questa è quella m***a che non ti rimbalza mai addosso
C***a, faccio la danza dei soldi, ho appena creato un centinaio di band
Quando il negozio dice “Firmalo”, lascerò il mio autografo

[Pre-ritornello]
Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari
Guardalo cadere per me
Amo il modo in cui ci si sente
Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari
Continua a innamorarti di me
Amo il modo in cui ci si sente

[Coro]
Sono venuta qui per buttare un po’ di soldi, buttare via tutti i miei soldi
Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì
Twerking, twerking, quando compro le cose che mi piacciono
Dolla’, Dollas, cadendo sul mio culo stasera

[Post-ritornello]
Lascia un po’ di soldi, butta via tutti i miei soldi
Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì
Lascia un po’ di soldi, butta via tutti i miei soldi
Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì

[Fine]
I miei soldi si muovono, i soldi che scelgo
Celine le mie scarpe, camminando su di te
Le mie regole sui soldi
I miei soldi si muovono, i soldi che scelgo
Guarda come i miei guadagni, i miei yen e i miei dollari cadono su di te, te, te
(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun)
(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun)
Cadendo su di te
(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun)
(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun)
Cadendo su di te

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati