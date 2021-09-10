Lisa – Money: audio, testo e traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Settembre 2021 Money è il secondo brano solista di Lisa che la rende il terzo membro delle Blackpink a debuttare come solista dopo Jennie e Rosé. Il brano è contenuto nell’album eponimo, in uscita lo stesso giorno del pezzo, venerdì 10 settembre. Audio di Money di Lisa Testo di Money di Lisa [Verse 1] It’s the end of the month and the weekend I’ma spend this check, everything on me, yeah I’ma tip myself, I’ma spend it on myself I’ma drop it like it’s pouring, I’ma pour it on myself [Refrain] Check, check, check, check that money Making bank account number (Yikes) That’s that shit that’s never getting bounced on ya’ Bitch, I do the money dance, I just made a hundred bands When the store says, “Sign for it,” I’ma leave my autograph [Pre-Chorus] Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills Watch it fallin’ for me I love the way that feels Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills Keep on fallin’ for me I love thе way it feels [Chorus] I came here to drop somе money, dropping all my money Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah Twerking, twerking, when I buy the things I like Dolla’, dollas, dropping on my ass tonight [Verse 2] Everyone silent, listen to my money talk Spend how I like it Yeah, everyone know what I mean, mean When they see green, when they see green, that mean go Give me what the hell I want, give me what the hell I want [Refrain] Check that money Making bank account number (Yikes) That’s that shit that’s never getting bounced on ya’ Bitch, I do the money dance, I just made a hundred bands When the store says, “Sign for it,” I’ma leave my autograph [Pre-Chorus] Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills Watch it fallin’ for me I love the way that feels Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills Keep on fallin’ for me I love the way it feels [Chorus] I came here to drop some money, dropping all my money Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah Twerking, twerking, when I buy the things I like Dolla’, dollas, dropping on my ass tonight [Post-Chorus] Drop some money, dropping all my money Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah Drop some money, dropping all my money Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah [Outro] My money moves, money I choose Celine my shoes, walkin’ on you My money rules My money moves, money I choose Watch how my wons and yens and dollars be droppin’ on you, you, you (Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun) (Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun) Droppin’ on you (Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun) (Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun) Droppin’ on you Traduzione di Money di Lisa [Verso 1] È la fine del mese e il fine settimana Spenderò questo assegno, tutto su di me, sì Mi darò la mancia, la spenderò per me stessa La farò cadere come se stesse diluviando, la verserò su me stesso [Ritornello] Controlla, controlla, controlla, controlla quei soldi Il numero di conto bancario (Yikes) Questa è quella m****a che non ti rimbalza mai addosso C***a, faccio la danza dei soldi, ho appena creato un centinaio di band Quando il negozio dice “Firmalo”, lascerò il mio autografo [Pre-ritornello] Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari Guardale cadere per me Amo il modo in cui ci si sente Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari Continua a innamorarti di me Amo il modo in cui ci si sente [Coro] Sono venuta qui per buttare un po’ di soldi, buttare via tutti i miei soldi Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì Twerking, twerking, quando compro le cose che mi piacciono Dolla’, Dollas, cadendo sul mio c**o stasera [Verso 2] Tutti in silenzio, ascolta i miei soldi parlare Spendi come piace a me Sì, tutti sanno cosa intendo, intendo Quando vedono il verde, quando vedono il verde, significa andare Dammi quello che voglio, dammi quello che voglio [Ritornello] Controlla quei soldi Numero di conto bancario (Yikes) Questa è quella m***a che non ti rimbalza mai addosso C***a, faccio la danza dei soldi, ho appena creato un centinaio di band Quando il negozio dice “Firmalo”, lascerò il mio autografo [Pre-ritornello] Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari Guardalo cadere per me Amo il modo in cui ci si sente Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari Continua a innamorarti di me Amo il modo in cui ci si sente [Coro] Sono venuta qui per buttare un po’ di soldi, buttare via tutti i miei soldi Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì Twerking, twerking, quando compro le cose che mi piacciono Dolla’, Dollas, cadendo sul mio culo stasera [Post-ritornello] Lascia un po’ di soldi, butta via tutti i miei soldi Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì Lascia un po’ di soldi, butta via tutti i miei soldi Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì [Fine] I miei soldi si muovono, i soldi che scelgo Celine le mie scarpe, camminando su di te Le mie regole sui soldi I miei soldi si muovono, i soldi che scelgo Guarda come i miei guadagni, i miei yen e i miei dollari cadono su di te, te, te (Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun) (Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun) Cadendo su di te (Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun) (Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun) Cadendo su di te