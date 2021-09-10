Lisa – Money: audio, testo e traduzione del brano

Money è il secondo brano solista di Lisa che la rende il terzo membro delle Blackpink a debuttare come solista dopo Jennie e Rosé.

Il brano è contenuto nell’album eponimo, in uscita lo stesso giorno del pezzo, venerdì 10 settembre.

Audio di Money di Lisa

Testo di Money di Lisa

[Verse 1]

It’s the end of the month and the weekend

I’ma spend this check, everything on me, yeah

I’ma tip myself, I’ma spend it on myself

I’ma drop it like it’s pouring, I’ma pour it on myself

[Refrain]

Check, check, check, check that money

Making bank account number (Yikes)

That’s that shit that’s never getting bounced on ya’

Bitch, I do the money dance, I just made a hundred bands

When the store says, “Sign for it,” I’ma leave my autograph

[Pre-Chorus]

Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills

Watch it fallin’ for me

I love the way that feels

Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills

Keep on fallin’ for me

I love thе way it feels

[Chorus]

I came here to drop somе money, dropping all my money

Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah

Twerking, twerking, when I buy the things I like

Dolla’, dollas, dropping on my ass tonight

[Verse 2]

Everyone silent, listen to my money talk

Spend how I like it

Yeah, everyone know what I mean, mean

When they see green, when they see green, that mean go

Give me what the hell I want, give me what the hell I want

[Refrain]

Check that money

Making bank account number (Yikes)

That’s that shit that’s never getting bounced on ya’

Bitch, I do the money dance, I just made a hundred bands

When the store says, “Sign for it,” I’ma leave my autograph

[Pre-Chorus]

Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills

Watch it fallin’ for me

I love the way that feels

Dolla’ bills, dolla’ bills

Keep on fallin’ for me

I love the way it feels

[Chorus]

I came here to drop some money, dropping all my money

Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah

Twerking, twerking, when I buy the things I like

Dolla’, dollas, dropping on my ass tonight

[Post-Chorus]

Drop some money, dropping all my money

Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah

Drop some money, dropping all my money

Drop some money, all this bread so yummy, yeah

[Outro]

My money moves, money I choose

Celine my shoes, walkin’ on you

My money rules

My money moves, money I choose

Watch how my wons and yens and dollars be droppin’ on you, you, you

(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun)

(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun)

Droppin’ on you

(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun)

(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun)

Droppin’ on you

Traduzione di Money di Lisa

[Verso 1]

È la fine del mese e il fine settimana

Spenderò questo assegno, tutto su di me, sì

Mi darò la mancia, la spenderò per me stessa

La farò cadere come se stesse diluviando, la verserò su me stesso

[Ritornello]

Controlla, controlla, controlla, controlla quei soldi

Il numero di conto bancario (Yikes)

Questa è quella m****a che non ti rimbalza mai addosso

C***a, faccio la danza dei soldi, ho appena creato un centinaio di band

Quando il negozio dice “Firmalo”, lascerò il mio autografo

[Pre-ritornello]

Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari

Guardale cadere per me

Amo il modo in cui ci si sente

Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari

Continua a innamorarti di me

Amo il modo in cui ci si sente

[Coro]

Sono venuta qui per buttare un po’ di soldi, buttare via tutti i miei soldi

Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì

Twerking, twerking, quando compro le cose che mi piacciono

Dolla’, Dollas, cadendo sul mio c**o stasera

[Verso 2]

Tutti in silenzio, ascolta i miei soldi parlare

Spendi come piace a me

Sì, tutti sanno cosa intendo, intendo

Quando vedono il verde, quando vedono il verde, significa andare

Dammi quello che voglio, dammi quello che voglio

[Ritornello]

Controlla quei soldi

Numero di conto bancario (Yikes)

Questa è quella m***a che non ti rimbalza mai addosso

C***a, faccio la danza dei soldi, ho appena creato un centinaio di band

Quando il negozio dice “Firmalo”, lascerò il mio autografo

[Pre-ritornello]

Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari

Guardalo cadere per me

Amo il modo in cui ci si sente

Banconote di dollari, banconote di dollari

Continua a innamorarti di me

Amo il modo in cui ci si sente

[Coro]

Sono venuta qui per buttare un po’ di soldi, buttare via tutti i miei soldi

Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì

Twerking, twerking, quando compro le cose che mi piacciono

Dolla’, Dollas, cadendo sul mio culo stasera

[Post-ritornello]

Lascia un po’ di soldi, butta via tutti i miei soldi

Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì

Lascia un po’ di soldi, butta via tutti i miei soldi

Lascia un po’ di soldi, tutto questo pane è così delizioso, sì

[Fine]

I miei soldi si muovono, i soldi che scelgo

Celine le mie scarpe, camminando su di te

Le mie regole sui soldi

I miei soldi si muovono, i soldi che scelgo

Guarda come i miei guadagni, i miei yen e i miei dollari cadono su di te, te, te

(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun)

(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun)

Cadendo su di te

(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun-dun)

(Dun, dun-dun-dun-dun-dun, dun, dun)

Cadendo su di te