Ed Sheeran – Shivers: video, testo e traduzione

Scopri video, testo, traduzione e significato di Shivers di Ed Sheeran. Il brano rappresenta il nuovo singolo estratto dal suo quarto disco = (Equals).

Guarda il video di Shivers di Ed Sheeran:

Testo di Shivers:

[Verse 1]

I took an arrow to the heart

I never kissed a mouth that taste like yours

Strawberries and somethin’ more

Ooh, yeah, I want it all

Lipstick on my guitar, ooh

Fill up the engines, we can drive real far

Go dancing underneath the stars

Ooh, yeah, I want it all, mm

Ooh, you got me feeling like

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna be that guy

I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile

I wanna feel like I’m

Like my soul’s on fire

I wanna stay up all day and all night, mm

Yeah, you got me singing like

[Chorus]

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me thе shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks

And whеn they say the party’s over then we bring it right back

And we say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh, baby you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back

[Verse 2]

Into the car, on the back seat in the moon lit dark

Wrap me up between your legs and arms

Ooh, I can’t get enough

You know you could tear me apart

Put me back together and take my heart

I never thought that I could love this hard

Ooh, I can’t get enough

Ooh, you got me feeling like

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna be that guy

I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile

I wanna feel like I’m

Like my soul’s on fire

I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singing like

[Chorus]

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back

And we say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh, baby you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back

[Bridge]

Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver

With the fire you got, this thing is started

I don’t want it to stop, you know you make me shiver, oh, oh

Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver

With the fire you got, this thing is started

I don’t want it to stop, you know you make me shiver

Yeah, you got me singing like

[Chorus]

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back

And we say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re close up, give me the shivers

Oh, baby you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back (Yeah)

Traduzione di Shivers:

[Verse 1]

Ho tirato una freccia nel tuo cuore

Non ho mai baciato una bocca che il tuo sapore

fragole e qualcosa di più

Ooh, si, voglio tutto

Rossetto sulla mia chitarra, ooh

Raccogli le energie, possiamo guidare molto veloce

andare a ballare sotto le stelle

Ooh, si, voglio tutto, mm

Ooh, mi fa sentire come

[Pre-Chorus]

Voglio essere quel ragazzo

Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi

Voglio bere quel sorriso

Voglio sentirmi come se

la mia anima bruciasse

Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte, mm

Yeah, ti faccio cantare come

[Chorus]

Ooh, adoro quando fai così

e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole

e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare

e diciamo, ooh, adoro quando fai così

e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole

e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare

[Verse 2]

In macchina, sul sedile posteriore in durante una luna nera

tienimi tra le tue braccia e gambe

Ooh, non ne ho abbastanza

sai che potresti distruggermi

ricostruirmi e prenderti il mio cuore

Non ho mai pensato che avrei potuto amare così intensamente

Ooh, non ne ho abbastanza

Ooh, mi fai sentire come

[Pre-Chorus]

Voglio essere quel ragazzo

Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi

Voglio bere quel sorriso

Voglio sentirmi come se

la mia anima bruciasse

Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte, mm

Yeah, ti faccio cantare come

[Chorus]

Ooh, adoro quando fai così

e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole

e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare

e diciamo, ooh, adoro quando fai così

e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole

e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare

[Bridge]

Piccola, sei così sexy che mi vengono i brividi

con il tuo fuoco, inizia quella cosa

Non voglio che smetta, sai che ho i brividi, oh, oh

Piccola, sei così sexy che mi vengono i brividi

con il tuo fuoco, inizia quella cosa

Non voglio che smetta, sai che ho i brividi, oh, oh

Yeah, mi fai cantare così

[Chorus]

Ooh, adoro quando fai così

e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole

e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare

e diciamo, ooh, adoro quando fai così

e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole

e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare