GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Shivers: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Ed sheeran shivers

Scopri video, testo, traduzione e significato di Shivers di Ed Sheeran. Il brano rappresenta il nuovo singolo estratto dal suo quarto disco = (Equals).

 

Guarda il video di Shivers di Ed Sheeran:

Testo di Shivers:
[Verse 1]
I took an arrow to the heart
I never kissed a mouth that taste like yours
Strawberries and somethin’ more
Ooh, yeah, I want it all
Lipstick on my guitar, ooh
Fill up the engines, we can drive real far
Go dancing underneath the stars
Ooh, yeah, I want it all, mm
Ooh, you got me feeling like

[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna be that guy
I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile
I wanna feel like I’m
Like my soul’s on fire
I wanna stay up all day and all night, mm
Yeah, you got me singing like

[Chorus]
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me thе shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks
And whеn they say the party’s over then we bring it right back
And we say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh, baby you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back

[Verse 2]
Into the car, on the back seat in the moon lit dark
Wrap me up between your legs and arms
Ooh, I can’t get enough
You know you could tear me apart
Put me back together and take my heart
I never thought that I could love this hard
Ooh, I can’t get enough
Ooh, you got me feeling like

[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna be that guy
I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile
I wanna feel like I’m
Like my soul’s on fire
I wanna stay up all day and all night
Yeah, you got me singing like

[Chorus]
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back
And we say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh, baby you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back

[Bridge]
Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver
With the fire you got, this thing is started
I don’t want it to stop, you know you make me shiver, oh, oh
Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver
With the fire you got, this thing is started
I don’t want it to stop, you know you make me shiver
Yeah, you got me singing like

[Chorus]
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back
And we say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re close up, give me the shivers
Oh, baby you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back (Yeah)

Traduzione di Shivers: 

[Verse 1]
Ho tirato una freccia nel tuo cuore
Non ho mai baciato una bocca che il tuo sapore
fragole e qualcosa di più
Ooh, si, voglio tutto
Rossetto sulla mia chitarra, ooh
Raccogli le energie, possiamo guidare molto veloce
andare a ballare sotto le stelle
Ooh, si, voglio tutto, mm
Ooh, mi fa sentire come

[Pre-Chorus]
Voglio essere quel ragazzo
Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi
Voglio bere quel sorriso
Voglio sentirmi come se
la mia anima bruciasse
Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte, mm
Yeah, ti faccio cantare come

[Chorus]
Ooh, adoro quando fai così
e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole
e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare
e diciamo, ooh, adoro quando fai così
e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole
e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare

[Verse 2]
In macchina, sul sedile posteriore in durante una luna nera
tienimi tra le tue braccia e gambe
Ooh, non ne ho abbastanza
sai che potresti distruggermi
ricostruirmi e prenderti il mio cuore
Non ho mai pensato che avrei potuto amare così intensamente
Ooh, non ne ho abbastanza
Ooh, mi fai sentire come

[Pre-Chorus]
Voglio essere quel ragazzo
Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi
Voglio bere quel sorriso
Voglio sentirmi come se
la mia anima bruciasse
Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte, mm
Yeah, ti faccio cantare come

[Chorus]
Ooh, adoro quando fai così
e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole
e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare
e diciamo, ooh, adoro quando fai così
e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole
e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare

[Bridge]
Piccola, sei così sexy che mi vengono i brividi
con il tuo fuoco, inizia quella cosa
Non voglio che smetta, sai che ho i brividi, oh, oh
Piccola, sei così sexy che mi vengono i brividi
con il tuo fuoco, inizia quella cosa
Non voglio che smetta, sai che ho i brividi, oh, oh
Yeah, mi fai cantare così

[Chorus]
Ooh, adoro quando fai così
e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole
e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare
e diciamo, ooh, adoro quando fai così
e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole
e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati