Ed Sheeran – Shivers: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Settembre 2021 Scopri video, testo, traduzione e significato di Shivers di Ed Sheeran. Il brano rappresenta il nuovo singolo estratto dal suo quarto disco = (Equals). Guarda il video di Shivers di Ed Sheeran: Testo di Shivers: [Verse 1] I took an arrow to the heart I never kissed a mouth that taste like yours Strawberries and somethin’ more Ooh, yeah, I want it all Lipstick on my guitar, ooh Fill up the engines, we can drive real far Go dancing underneath the stars Ooh, yeah, I want it all, mm Ooh, you got me feeling like [Pre-Chorus] I wanna be that guy I wanna kiss your eyes I wanna drink that smile I wanna feel like I’m Like my soul’s on fire I wanna stay up all day and all night, mm Yeah, you got me singing like [Chorus] Ooh, I love it when you do it like that And when you’re close up, give me thе shivers Oh, baby, you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks And whеn they say the party’s over then we bring it right back And we say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that And when you’re close up, give me the shivers Oh, baby you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back [Verse 2] Into the car, on the back seat in the moon lit dark Wrap me up between your legs and arms Ooh, I can’t get enough You know you could tear me apart Put me back together and take my heart I never thought that I could love this hard Ooh, I can’t get enough Ooh, you got me feeling like [Pre-Chorus] I wanna be that guy I wanna kiss your eyes I wanna drink that smile I wanna feel like I’m Like my soul’s on fire I wanna stay up all day and all night Yeah, you got me singing like [Chorus] Ooh, I love it when you do it like that And when you’re close up, give me the shivers Oh, baby, you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back And we say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that And when you’re close up, give me the shivers Oh, baby you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back [Bridge] Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver With the fire you got, this thing is started I don’t want it to stop, you know you make me shiver, oh, oh Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver With the fire you got, this thing is started I don’t want it to stop, you know you make me shiver Yeah, you got me singing like [Chorus] Ooh, I love it when you do it like that And when you’re close up, give me the shivers Oh, baby, you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back And we say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that And when you’re close up, give me the shivers Oh, baby you wanna dance ‘til the sunlight cracks And when they say the party’s over then we bring it right back (Yeah) Traduzione di Shivers: [Verse 1] Ho tirato una freccia nel tuo cuore Non ho mai baciato una bocca che il tuo sapore fragole e qualcosa di più Ooh, si, voglio tutto Rossetto sulla mia chitarra, ooh Raccogli le energie, possiamo guidare molto veloce andare a ballare sotto le stelle Ooh, si, voglio tutto, mm Ooh, mi fa sentire come [Pre-Chorus] Voglio essere quel ragazzo Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi Voglio bere quel sorriso Voglio sentirmi come se la mia anima bruciasse Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte, mm Yeah, ti faccio cantare come [Chorus] Ooh, adoro quando fai così e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare e diciamo, ooh, adoro quando fai così e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare [Verse 2] In macchina, sul sedile posteriore in durante una luna nera tienimi tra le tue braccia e gambe Ooh, non ne ho abbastanza sai che potresti distruggermi ricostruirmi e prenderti il mio cuore Non ho mai pensato che avrei potuto amare così intensamente Ooh, non ne ho abbastanza Ooh, mi fai sentire come [Pre-Chorus] Voglio essere quel ragazzo Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi Voglio bere quel sorriso Voglio sentirmi come se la mia anima bruciasse Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte, mm Yeah, ti faccio cantare come [Chorus] Ooh, adoro quando fai così e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare e diciamo, ooh, adoro quando fai così e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare [Bridge] Piccola, sei così sexy che mi vengono i brividi con il tuo fuoco, inizia quella cosa Non voglio che smetta, sai che ho i brividi, oh, oh Piccola, sei così sexy che mi vengono i brividi con il tuo fuoco, inizia quella cosa Non voglio che smetta, sai che ho i brividi, oh, oh Yeah, mi fai cantare così [Chorus] Ooh, adoro quando fai così e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare e diciamo, ooh, adoro quando fai così e quando sei vicina, mi fa venire i brividi Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché non arriva la luce del sole e quando dicono che la festa è finita la facciamo ricominciare