Jeangu Macrooy: è stato scelta dal suo paese d’origine, l’Olanda, per partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021. A ESC 2021, dunque, il cantante si presenterà con il brano Birth of a new age.



L’Eurovision Song Contest 2021, dopo la cancellazione dell’evento dello scorso anno causa Covid-19, si terrà dal 18 al 22 maggio prossimi all’Ahoy Rotterdam, in Olanda.

Alla competizione vi ricordiamo parteciperanno anche i nostri Maneskin. Il gruppo si presenterà in gara con il brano Zitti e buoni, vincitore del Festival di Sanremo 2021.

Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di Birth of a new age di Jeangu Macrooy

Jeangu Macrooy - Birth Of A New Age - The Netherlands 🇳🇱 - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2021

Testo

Verse 1] Skin as rich as a starlit night

Your rhythm is rebellion, your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)

Deep currents running in the rivers of your eyes

Your rhythm is rebellion, your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)

They spat on your crown and they poisoned your ground

Your rhythm is rebellion, your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)

They burned your heroes at the stake

But your voice will echo on their names

This ain’t the end, no

It’s the birth of a new age

[Chorus] Yu no man broko miYu no man broko miYu no man broko, broko miYu no man broko miYu no man broko miYu no man broko, broko mi (Oh-oh) [Verse 2] Soul blazin’ like a hurricaneYour rhythm is rebellion (Mmm-mhm), your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)Spirit roaring wild like untamed flamesYour rhythm is rebellion (Oh yeah), your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)They buried your Gods, they imprisoned your thoughtsYour rhythm is rebellion, your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)They tried to drain you of your faithBut you are the rage that melts the chainsThis ain’t the end, noIt’s the birth of a new age[Bridge] We are the fruit, adorning the legacyOf every forgotten revolutionaryBorn in resilience, proud like a lionWe are the birth of a new age [Chorus] Yu no man broko mi (Yeah)

Yu no man broko, broko mi (Mi na afu sensi) (X11)

Traduzione

pelle ricca come una notte piena di stelle

il tuo ritmo è ribellione, il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)

correnti profonde scorrono, nei fiumi dei tuoi occhi

il tuo ritmo è ribellione, il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)

hanno sputato sulla tua corona e hanno avvelenato il tuo terreno

il tuo ritmo è ribellione, il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)

hanno bruciato i tuoi eroi al palo

ma la tua voce risuonerà nei suoi nomi

questa non è la fine no

è la nascita di una nuova nazione

tu non puoi rompermi (X2(

non puoi rompermi

tu non puoi rompermi (X2)

non puoi rompermi

l’anima soffia come un uragano

il tuo ritmo è ribellione (mmm) il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oooh)

lo spirito ruggisce forte come fiamme incontrollate

il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh yeah) il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)

hanno sepolto i tuoi Dei, il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)

hanno provato ad asciugare la tua fede

ma tu sei la furia che scioglie le catene

questa non è la fine no,

è la nascita di una nuova era

noi siamo il frutto, adorniamo l’eredità

di ogni rivoluzionario dimenticato

nato nella resilienza, fiero come un leone

siamo la nascita di una nuova era

tu non puoi rompermi

(io non sono un mezzo cent)

tu non puoi rompermi (X8)