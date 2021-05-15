Jeangu Macrooy: è stato scelta dal suo paese d’origine, l’Olanda, per partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021. A ESC 2021, dunque, il cantante si presenterà con il brano Birth of a new age.
Clicca qui per abbonarti a Star e Disney Plus!
L’Eurovision Song Contest 2021, dopo la cancellazione dell’evento dello scorso anno causa Covid-19, si terrà dal 18 al 22 maggio prossimi all’Ahoy Rotterdam, in Olanda.
Alla competizione vi ricordiamo parteciperanno anche i nostri Maneskin. Il gruppo si presenterà in gara con il brano Zitti e buoni, vincitore del Festival di Sanremo 2021.
Clicca qui per attivare la prova gratis di Amazon Music Unlimited e ascoltare tutte le canzoni di ESC 2021|
Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di Birth of a new age di Jeangu Macrooy
Testo
Verse 1]
Skin as rich as a starlit night
Your rhythm is rebellion, your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)
Deep currents running in the rivers of your eyes
Your rhythm is rebellion, your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)
They spat on your crown and they poisoned your ground
Your rhythm is rebellion, your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)
They burned your heroes at the stake
But your voice will echo on their names
This ain’t the end, no
It’s the birth of a new age
gingergeneration[Chorus] Yu no man broko mi
Yu no man broko mi
Yu no man broko, broko mi
Yu no man broko mi
Yu no man broko mi
Yu no man broko, broko mi (Oh-oh) [Verse 2] Soul blazin’ like a hurricane
Your rhythm is rebellion (Mmm-mhm), your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)
Spirit roaring wild like untamed flames
Your rhythm is rebellion (Oh yeah), your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)
They buried your Gods, they imprisoned your thoughts
Your rhythm is rebellion, your rhythm is rebellion (Oh-oh)
They tried to drain you of your faith
But you are the rage that melts the chains
This ain’t the end, no
It’s the birth of a new age
[Bridge] We are the fruit, adorning the legacy
Of every forgotten revolutionary
Born in resilience, proud like a lion
We are the birth of a new age [Chorus] Yu no man broko mi (Yeah)
Yu no man broko, broko mi (Mi na afu sensi) (X11)
Traduzione
pelle ricca come una notte piena di stelle
il tuo ritmo è ribellione, il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)
correnti profonde scorrono, nei fiumi dei tuoi occhi
il tuo ritmo è ribellione, il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)
hanno sputato sulla tua corona e hanno avvelenato il tuo terreno
il tuo ritmo è ribellione, il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)
hanno bruciato i tuoi eroi al palo
ma la tua voce risuonerà nei suoi nomi
questa non è la fine no
è la nascita di una nuova nazione
gingergeneration
tu non puoi rompermi (X2(
non puoi rompermi
tu non puoi rompermi (X2)
non puoi rompermi
l’anima soffia come un uragano
il tuo ritmo è ribellione (mmm) il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oooh)
lo spirito ruggisce forte come fiamme incontrollate
il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh yeah) il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)
hanno sepolto i tuoi Dei, il tuo ritmo è ribellione (oh oh)
hanno provato ad asciugare la tua fede
ma tu sei la furia che scioglie le catene
questa non è la fine no,
è la nascita di una nuova era
noi siamo il frutto, adorniamo l’eredità
di ogni rivoluzionario dimenticato
nato nella resilienza, fiero come un leone
siamo la nascita di una nuova era
tu non puoi rompermi
(io non sono un mezzo cent)
tu non puoi rompermi (X8)