James Newman è stato scelto dal suo paese d’origine, il Regno Unito, per partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021. A ESC 2021, dunque, il cantante si presenterà con il brano Embers.
L’Eurovision Song Contest 2021, dopo la cancellazione dell’evento dello scorso anno causa Covid-19, si terrà dal 18 al 22 maggio prossimi all’Ahoy Rotterdam, in Olanda.
Alla competizione vi ricordiamo parteciperanno anche i nostri Maneskin. Il gruppo si presenterà in gara con il brano Zitti e buoni, vincitore del Festival di Sanremo 2021.
Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di Embers di James Newman
Testo[Verse 1] Sometimes I know my fire burns low
But as long as you’re with me I’ll never get cold
‘Til day and night, through darkness and light
I’ll never worry when you’re by my side [Pre-Chorus] Oh, feelings change and seasons fade
But nothing will burn us out
Nothing can stop us now [Chorus] Out of the embers
You and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light up the room)
Out of the embers
There’s a fire burning for you (Yeah, there’s a fire burning for you)
I feel it heatin’ up
There’s still a chance for us
Down here in the ashes, yеah, there’s something glowing
Out of thе embers
You and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light) [Post-Chorus] Light up the room
Light up the room
[Verse 2] You and me forever, we’re free
We’re cool under pressure, and that’s all we need
So take my hand, and forget the past
We’re in this together, there’s no looking back [Pre-Chorus] Oh, feelings change and seasons fade
But nothing will burn us out
Nothing can stop us now [Chorus] Out of the embers
You and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light up the room)
Out of the embers
There’s a fire burning for you (Yeah, there’s a fire burning for you)
I feel it heatin’ up
There’s still a chance for us
Down here in the ashes, yeah, there’s something glowing
Out of the embers
You and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light) [Post-Chorus] Light up the room [Bridge] Out of the embers
You and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light up the room)
Out of the embers
You and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light up the room)
[Outro] Light up the room
Light up the room
Traduzione
A volte so che il mio fuoco non brucia molto
ma fintanto che stai con me non diventerà mai freddo
fra il giorno e la notte, fra tenebre e luce
non mi preoccuperò mai quando sei al mio fianco
oh, i sentimenti cambiano e le stagioni svaniscono
ma niente ti brucerà
niente ci può fermare ora
fuori dai bracieri
tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, tu ed io accenderemo la stanza)
fuori dai bracieri
c’è un fuoco che brucia per te (yeah, c’è un fuoco che brucia per te)
sento che sta spingendo
c’è ancora una chance per noi
qui giù fra la cenere, yeah, c’è qualcosa che sta brillando
fuori dai bracieri
tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, io e te accenderemo)
accendiamo la stanza
accendiamo la stanza
tu ed io per sempre, siamo liberi
siamo freddi sotto pressione, ed è tutto quello di cui abbiamo bisogno
quindi prendi la mia mano, e dimenticati del passato
siamo qui insieme, non bisogna guardarsi indietro
oh, i sentimenti cambiano e le stagioni svaniscono
ma niente ti brucerà
niente ci può fermare ora
fuori dai bracieri
tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, tu ed io accenderemo la stanza)
fuori dai bracieri
c’è un fuoco che brucia per te (yeah, c’è un fuoco che brucia per te)
sento che sta spingendo
c’è ancora una chance per noi
qui giù fra la cenere, yeah, c’è qualcosa che sta brillando
fuori dai bracieri
tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, io e te accenderemo)
accendiamo la stanza
fuori dai bracieri
tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, io e te accenderemo)
fuori dai bracieri
o accenderemo la stanza (yeah, io e te accenderemo)
accendiamo la stanza
accendiamo la stanza