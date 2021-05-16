James Newman è stato scelto dal suo paese d’origine, il Regno Unito, per partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021. A ESC 2021, dunque, il cantante si presenterà con il brano Embers.



L’Eurovision Song Contest 2021, dopo la cancellazione dell’evento dello scorso anno causa Covid-19, si terrà dal 18 al 22 maggio prossimi all’Ahoy Rotterdam, in Olanda.

Alla competizione vi ricordiamo parteciperanno anche i nostri Maneskin. Il gruppo si presenterà in gara con il brano Zitti e buoni, vincitore del Festival di Sanremo 2021.

Qui sotto trovate video, testo e traduzione di Embers di James Newman

James Newman - Embers - United Kingdom 🇬🇧 - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2021

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Sometimes I know my fire burns lowBut as long as you’re with me I’ll never get cold‘Til day and night, through darkness and lightI’ll never worry when you’re by my side [Pre-Chorus] Oh, feelings change and seasons fadeBut nothing will burn us outNothing can stop us now [Chorus] Out of the embersYou and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light up the room)Out of the embersThere’s a fire burning for you (Yeah, there’s a fire burning for you)I feel it heatin’ upThere’s still a chance for usDown here in the ashes, yеah, there’s something glowingOut of thе embersYou and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light) [Post-Chorus] Light up the roomLight up the room[Verse 2] You and me forever, we’re freeWe’re cool under pressure, and that’s all we needSo take my hand, and forget the pastWe’re in this together, there’s no looking back [Pre-Chorus] Oh, feelings change and seasons fadeBut nothing will burn us outNothing can stop us now [Chorus] Out of the embersYou and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light up the room)Out of the embersThere’s a fire burning for you (Yeah, there’s a fire burning for you)I feel it heatin’ upThere’s still a chance for usDown here in the ashes, yeah, there’s something glowingOut of the embersYou and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light) [Post-Chorus] Light up the room [Bridge] Out of the embersYou and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light up the room)Out of the embersYou and I are gonna light up the room (Yeah, you and I gonna light up the room)[Outro] Light up the roomLight up the room

A volte so che il mio fuoco non brucia molto

ma fintanto che stai con me non diventerà mai freddo

fra il giorno e la notte, fra tenebre e luce

non mi preoccuperò mai quando sei al mio fianco

oh, i sentimenti cambiano e le stagioni svaniscono

ma niente ti brucerà

niente ci può fermare ora

fuori dai bracieri

tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, tu ed io accenderemo la stanza)

fuori dai bracieri

c’è un fuoco che brucia per te (yeah, c’è un fuoco che brucia per te)

sento che sta spingendo

c’è ancora una chance per noi

qui giù fra la cenere, yeah, c’è qualcosa che sta brillando

fuori dai bracieri

tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, io e te accenderemo)

accendiamo la stanza

accendiamo la stanza

tu ed io per sempre, siamo liberi

siamo freddi sotto pressione, ed è tutto quello di cui abbiamo bisogno

quindi prendi la mia mano, e dimenticati del passato

siamo qui insieme, non bisogna guardarsi indietro

oh, i sentimenti cambiano e le stagioni svaniscono

ma niente ti brucerà

niente ci può fermare ora

fuori dai bracieri

tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, tu ed io accenderemo la stanza)

fuori dai bracieri

c’è un fuoco che brucia per te (yeah, c’è un fuoco che brucia per te)

sento che sta spingendo

c’è ancora una chance per noi

qui giù fra la cenere, yeah, c’è qualcosa che sta brillando

fuori dai bracieri

tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, io e te accenderemo)

accendiamo la stanza

fuori dai bracieri

tu ed io accenderemo la stanza (yeah, io e te accenderemo)

fuori dai bracieri

o accenderemo la stanza (yeah, io e te accenderemo)

accendiamo la stanza

accendiamo la stanza