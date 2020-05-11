Hollywood: chi sono i protagonisti della serie Netflix realmente esistiti

View this post on Instagram

"[My drive] was going on all cylinders, aiming for the top of the Hollywood hills. The electric sign spelling the name of the magic town was something to climb, a kind of bastard Sinai on top of which I had made up my mind to stand on tippy-toe! The top was just a jumping-off point to the heights I dared dream of. Shock of shocks, my early inspiration Peg Entwistle had made a lonely pilgrimage to the H and ended her obscurity in a blaze of momentary notoriety. That beautiful talent!" -Bette, reflecting on her early days in The Lonely Life (photographed in 1930) 💖