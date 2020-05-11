Hollywood: chi sono i protagonisti della serie Netflix realmente esistiti

Hollywood, ultima creazione di Ryan Murphy, ha debuttato su Netflix ormai dal 1 maggio. Sebbene le recensioni contrastanti della critica, che ha accusato la miniserie di eccessivo buonismo, il pubblico sembra aver apprezzato il revival hollywoodiano creato da Murphy. Complice anche un ben congegnato intreccio in cui si alternano personaggi fittizi e altri realmente esistiti.
Hollywood riscrive a modo suo la storia del cinema diventando una sorta di “what if”. Cosa sarebbe successo se nel 1949 l’industria del cinema avesse avuto più coraggio? Ovviamente l’happy ending è assicurato e Hollywood diventa la storia ideale della fabbrica dei sogni. Peccato che nella realtà le cose siano andate in modo molto diverso.
Nonostante tutto la ricostruzione realizzata da Murphy è fantastica e Hollywood è un bel divertimento per i cinefili che si divertiranno a ritrovare citazioni di ogni tipo. Oggi vogliamo farvi scoprire chi erano tutti quei personaggi realmente esistiti che sono presenti nella storia.
Ecco tutti i personaggi realmente esistiti di Hollywood:
Peg Entwistle
L’attrice a cui si ispira la sceneggiatura di Archie (Jeremy Pope) è realmente esistita. Il suo tragico suicidio a soli 24 anni colpì moltissimo l’opinione collettiva. L’attrice si buttò dalla H della celebre scritta di Los Angeles, stufa di veder infranti i propri sogni. La produzione la tagliò davvero dal film Thirteen Women, citato anche nella serie.
Nel corso dei decenni diventò una specie di simbolo degli attori sfortunati.
"[My drive] was going on all cylinders, aiming for the top of the Hollywood hills. The electric sign spelling the name of the magic town was something to climb, a kind of bastard Sinai on top of which I had made up my mind to stand on tippy-toe! The top was just a jumping-off point to the heights I dared dream of. Shock of shocks, my early inspiration Peg Entwistle had made a lonely pilgrimage to the H and ended her obscurity in a blaze of momentary notoriety. That beautiful talent!" -Bette, reflecting on her early days in The Lonely Life (photographed in 1930) 💖
Rock Hudson
Al secolo Roy Fitzgerald, Rock Hudson (Jake Picking nella serie) è stato uno degli attori hollywoodiani più famosi tra gli anni ’50 e ’60. Costretto a interpretare la figura del playboy per strategie di marketing, l’attore pagò la fama con un prezzo altissimo. Da sempre omosessuale, visse la sua vita privata nell’ombra e fu costretto a un matrimonio di apparenza. Fu la prima star a dire pubblicamente di aver contratto l’AIDS, permettendo a tutti di poter finalmente parlare di omosessualità. Era il 1985.
Anna May Wong
Forse alcuni se la ricorderanno perché tempo fa Google le dedicò un doodle (ve ne abbiamo parlato QUI), Anna May fu una star ma, almeno in vita, non fu mai riconosciuta tale a causa delle sue origini cinesi. Per questo motivo fu spesso costretta a interpretare uno stereotipo che a lungo andare le spezzò il cuore. Hollywood le regala una seconda chance, così come a Rock Hudson.
Ultimate New Year’s Eve style inspiration brought to you by Anna May Wong, adorned here with more crystals than the Times Square Ball. Cheers to 2019! 🥂 . [📷: Paramount Studios editorial image, colorized, 1932.] . #fashionhistory #dresshistory #vintage #vintagefashion #annamaywong #newyearseve #happynewyear
Hattie McDaniel
Interpretata nella serie dalla scoppiettante Queen Latifah, Hattie McDaniel fu la prima attrice afroamericana a vincere l’Oscar come Miglior Attrice non Protagonista in Via col vento. Nonostante il suo talento e le sue innumerevoli collaborazioni tra cinema, teatro e radio, non riuscì mai a staccarsi dallo stereotipato ruolo della cameriera.
In vita fu aspramente criticata per questo anche perché non prese mai parte ai movimenti per i diritti civili. Forse, viene da dire oggi, per paura di ripercussioni. Hollywood immagina cosa fosse accaduto se Hattie si fosse esposta di più, magari anche grazie a una pupilla.
View this post on Instagram
Wondering where to start, I came across this new series on Netflix called Hollywood. Among all this characters, I found one I wanted to write about: Hattie McDaniel. Daughter of liberated slaves from Arkansas, she acted with her face hidden behind white make-up. After performing on stages she followed the written path towards Hollywood, but she found a massive stop sign called " The Hays Code". That marked the kind of characters she would interpret, the help, the housemaid, waitress… But her sarcastic manners and sassy personality got her recognition, and producer David O Selznick gave her the character of Mammy, yes, a servant, but with a little twist, she wasn't showing blind abnegation for her master, she was truth to herself, with a voice, and even with the nerve to put in her place young Scarlett O' Hara. That charm got her a nomination for supporting actress at the Academy awards. She wasn't invited to the great premier of the movie, according to segregation laws, it was just 16 years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her sitting place in a bus not so far from there. She wasn't allowed inside the building at the Academy awards. She was made to wait outside, and only entered the building when it was announced she was the winner of her category. It was a great moment in history, that took long to show progress. Almost 25 years later another black actor was the winner of the award, Sidney Poitier, and 80 years after, just 7 black actresses have obtained the award: Whoopi Goldberg, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Hudson, Octavia Spencer and Mo’nique. The last mentioned thanked Hattie McDaniel for Enduring everything she had to endure, so she would not have to. After her death she wasn't allowed to be buried at the Hollywood Forever graveyard. Her award got lost, maybe in a revolt after Martin Luther King Jr's assassination or it's hiden in some cellar, without even noticing what it is. She was an extraordinary woman, brave enough to break the mold. A little step that took a whole generation forward to equality. #hollywood #hattiemcdaniel #equality #breakingthemold #women #change #history #cinema #actress #academyawards #memories
Henry Wilson
Jim Parsons interpreta una versione romanzata del talent scout che scoprì Rock Hudson e Lana Turner. Personaggio controverso, non diventò mai un produttore come nella visione idilliaca di Murphy.
Ernie West
Esisteva davvero una pompa di benzina che gestiva incontri clandestini e il proprietario era proprio lui. Il vero Ernie ci ha scritto anche un libro dal titolo Full Service.
George Cukor
Celebre regista della Hollywood di quegli anni Cukor ha realizzato film indimenticabili, tra cui la versione del 1954 di A Star Is Born. Era omosessuale ma non si dichiarò mai a causa del perbenismo di quegli anni.
Tra gli altri volti celebri che ricorrono nella serie ci sono anche Vivien Leigh, celebre Rossella O’Hara di Via col vento, la First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, l’attrice Tallulah Bankhead e il celebre compositore Cole Porter.