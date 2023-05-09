Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Tell Me More di TuralTuranX (Azerbaijan)

GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: Tell Me More di TuralTuranX (Azerbaijan)

TuralTuranX rappresenta l’Azerbaijan all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano in lingua inglese Tell me more.

Il duo si esibisce per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play.

Il video ufficiale di Tell Me More di TuralTuranX (Azerbaijan)

Il testo di Tell Me More (Azerbaijan) a Eurovision 2023

Tell me more about me,
You, us
Tell me you love me, baby
More than I trust
And I just want to know:
How do you feel about us
Right now?

I don’t know if I’m someone or someone is me,
I’m running from the fate and I’m giving up my dream
I’m carrying all the pain
And the sorrow that’s in vain
All the games you think I play
Are my ways of staying sane

I shout it from the hills up high
I’ve nothing – only tears to cry
If I ever learn again to feel the way I did
I’ll die from the emotions that I kept down for years, baby

Tell me more about me,
You, us
Tell me you love me, baby
More than I trust
And I just want to know:
How do you feel about us
Right now?

I want to buy a land a thousand miles away
From the city that I’ve never even chosen.
I think the reason why is all because of people
Who treat you like a fool and make you wonder for the reason
Now is the time I am passing by the streets
And the places that we used to go to

We thought we’d be back pretty soon but never did
And distance between you and me gets so damn more.

Let me tell you one thing, baby
It may change your all thoughts about us
And you won’t need to worry again, too.
So, let me tell you if you’re ready,
Hear me out, baby: let’s go crazy,
I have something that you’re looking for
And that is love
Love
Love

Tell me more about me,
You, us
Tell me you love me, baby
More than I trust
And I just want to know:
How do you feel about us
Right now?

Traduzione 

Dimmi di più su di me,
Tu, noi
Dimmi che mi ami, piccola
Più di quanto mi fidi
E voglio solo sapere:
Cosa ne pensi di noi
Proprio adesso?

Non so se sono qualcuno o qualcuno sono io,
Sto scappando dal destino e sto rinunciando al mio sogno
Sto portando tutto il dolore
E il dolore che è vano
Tutti i giochi che pensi io faccia
Sono i miei modi per restare sano di mente

Lo grido dalle colline in alto
Non ho niente, solo lacrime da piangere
Se mai imparerò di nuovo a sentirmi come mi sentivo
Morirò per le emozioni che ho tenuto a freno per anni, piccola

Dimmi di più su di me,
Tu, noi
Dimmi che mi ami, piccola
Più di quanto mi fidi
E voglio solo sapere:
Cosa ne pensi di noi
Proprio adesso?

Voglio comprare un terreno a mille miglia di distanza
Dalla città che non ho mai nemmeno scelto.
Penso che il motivo sia tutto a causa delle persone
Che ti trattano come uno sciocco e ti fanno chiedere il motivo
Adesso è il momento in cui passo per le strade
E i posti in cui andavamo

Pensavamo di tornare molto presto, ma non l’abbiamo mai fatto
E la distanza tra me e te diventa dannatamente di più.

Lascia che ti dica una cosa, piccola
Potrebbe cambiare tutti i tuoi pensieri su di noi
E non dovrai preoccuparti di nuovo.
Quindi, lascia che ti dica se sei pronto,
Ascoltami, piccola: diventiamo pazzi,
Ho qualcosa che stai cercando
E questo è amore
Amore
Amore

Dimmi di più su di me,
Tu, noi
Dimmi che mi ami, piccola
Più di quanto mi fidi
E voglio solo sapere:
Cosa ne pensi di noi
Proprio adesso?

