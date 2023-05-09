Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Tell Me More di TuralTuranX (Azerbaijan) scritto da Giovanna Codella 9 Maggio 2023 TuralTuranX rappresenta l’Azerbaijan all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano in lingua inglese Tell me more. Il duo si esibisce per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play. Il video ufficiale di Tell Me More di TuralTuranX (Azerbaijan) Il testo di Tell Me More (Azerbaijan) a Eurovision 2023 Tell me more about me, You, us Tell me you love me, baby More than I trust And I just want to know: How do you feel about us Right now? I don’t know if I’m someone or someone is me, I’m running from the fate and I’m giving up my dream I’m carrying all the pain And the sorrow that’s in vain All the games you think I play Are my ways of staying sane I shout it from the hills up high I’ve nothing – only tears to cry If I ever learn again to feel the way I did I’ll die from the emotions that I kept down for years, baby Tell me more about me, You, us Tell me you love me, baby More than I trust And I just want to know: How do you feel about us Right now? I want to buy a land a thousand miles away From the city that I’ve never even chosen. I think the reason why is all because of people Who treat you like a fool and make you wonder for the reason Now is the time I am passing by the streets And the places that we used to go to We thought we’d be back pretty soon but never did And distance between you and me gets so damn more. Let me tell you one thing, baby It may change your all thoughts about us And you won’t need to worry again, too. So, let me tell you if you’re ready, Hear me out, baby: let’s go crazy, I have something that you’re looking for And that is love Love Love Tell me more about me, You, us Tell me you love me, baby More than I trust And I just want to know: How do you feel about us Right now? Traduzione Dimmi di più su di me, Tu, noi Dimmi che mi ami, piccola Più di quanto mi fidi E voglio solo sapere: Cosa ne pensi di noi Proprio adesso? Non so se sono qualcuno o qualcuno sono io, Sto scappando dal destino e sto rinunciando al mio sogno Sto portando tutto il dolore E il dolore che è vano Tutti i giochi che pensi io faccia Sono i miei modi per restare sano di mente Lo grido dalle colline in alto Non ho niente, solo lacrime da piangere Se mai imparerò di nuovo a sentirmi come mi sentivo Morirò per le emozioni che ho tenuto a freno per anni, piccola Dimmi di più su di me, Tu, noi Dimmi che mi ami, piccola Più di quanto mi fidi E voglio solo sapere: Cosa ne pensi di noi Proprio adesso? Voglio comprare un terreno a mille miglia di distanza Dalla città che non ho mai nemmeno scelto. Penso che il motivo sia tutto a causa delle persone Che ti trattano come uno sciocco e ti fanno chiedere il motivo Adesso è il momento in cui passo per le strade E i posti in cui andavamo Pensavamo di tornare molto presto, ma non l’abbiamo mai fatto E la distanza tra me e te diventa dannatamente di più. Lascia che ti dica una cosa, piccola Potrebbe cambiare tutti i tuoi pensieri su di noi E non dovrai preoccuparti di nuovo. Quindi, lascia che ti dica se sei pronto, Ascoltami, piccola: diventiamo pazzi, Ho qualcosa che stai cercando E questo è amore Amore Amore Dimmi di più su di me, Tu, noi Dimmi che mi ami, piccola Più di quanto mi fidi E voglio solo sapere: Cosa ne pensi di noi Proprio adesso? Non perderti tutti i nostri aggiornamenti su Eurovision