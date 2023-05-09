Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Tell Me More di TuralTuranX (Azerbaijan)

TuralTuranX rappresenta l’Azerbaijan all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano in lingua inglese Tell me more.

Il duo si esibisce per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play.

Il video ufficiale di Tell Me More di TuralTuranX (Azerbaijan)

Il testo di Tell Me More (Azerbaijan) a Eurovision 2023

Tell me more about me,

You, us

Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know:

How do you feel about us

Right now?

I don’t know if I’m someone or someone is me,

I’m running from the fate and I’m giving up my dream

I’m carrying all the pain

And the sorrow that’s in vain

All the games you think I play

Are my ways of staying sane

I shout it from the hills up high

I’ve nothing – only tears to cry

If I ever learn again to feel the way I did

I’ll die from the emotions that I kept down for years, baby

Tell me more about me,

You, us

Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know:

How do you feel about us

Right now?

I want to buy a land a thousand miles away

From the city that I’ve never even chosen.

I think the reason why is all because of people

Who treat you like a fool and make you wonder for the reason

Now is the time I am passing by the streets

And the places that we used to go to

We thought we’d be back pretty soon but never did

And distance between you and me gets so damn more.

Let me tell you one thing, baby

It may change your all thoughts about us

And you won’t need to worry again, too.

So, let me tell you if you’re ready,

Hear me out, baby: let’s go crazy,

I have something that you’re looking for

And that is love

Love

Love

Tell me more about me,

You, us

Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know:

How do you feel about us

Right now?

Traduzione

Dimmi di più su di me,

Tu, noi

Dimmi che mi ami, piccola

Più di quanto mi fidi

E voglio solo sapere:

Cosa ne pensi di noi

Proprio adesso?

Non so se sono qualcuno o qualcuno sono io,

Sto scappando dal destino e sto rinunciando al mio sogno

Sto portando tutto il dolore

E il dolore che è vano

Tutti i giochi che pensi io faccia

Sono i miei modi per restare sano di mente

Lo grido dalle colline in alto

Non ho niente, solo lacrime da piangere

Se mai imparerò di nuovo a sentirmi come mi sentivo

Morirò per le emozioni che ho tenuto a freno per anni, piccola

Dimmi di più su di me,

Tu, noi

Dimmi che mi ami, piccola

Più di quanto mi fidi

E voglio solo sapere:

Cosa ne pensi di noi

Proprio adesso?

Voglio comprare un terreno a mille miglia di distanza

Dalla città che non ho mai nemmeno scelto.

Penso che il motivo sia tutto a causa delle persone

Che ti trattano come uno sciocco e ti fanno chiedere il motivo

Adesso è il momento in cui passo per le strade

E i posti in cui andavamo

Pensavamo di tornare molto presto, ma non l’abbiamo mai fatto

E la distanza tra me e te diventa dannatamente di più.

Lascia che ti dica una cosa, piccola

Potrebbe cambiare tutti i tuoi pensieri su di noi

E non dovrai preoccuparti di nuovo.

Quindi, lascia che ti dica se sei pronto,

Ascoltami, piccola: diventiamo pazzi,

Ho qualcosa che stai cercando

E questo è amore

Amore

Amore

Dimmi di più su di me,

Tu, noi

Dimmi che mi ami, piccola

Più di quanto mi fidi

E voglio solo sapere:

Cosa ne pensi di noi

Proprio adesso?

