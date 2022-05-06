Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Jezebel di The Rasmus

Jezebel è il brano con cui The Rasmus gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Insieme da quasi 30 anni, i The Rasmus sono uno dei gruppi finlandesi di maggior successo a livello internazionale. Il loro più grande successo, In the Shadows, ha infranto la soglia dei 100 milioni di streaming su Spotify, nonostante sia stato rilasciato molti anni prima ancora che la piattaforma di streaming fosse inventata.

Secondo la band, Jezebel è una canzone per donne forti e indipendenti, che lasciano le proprie tracce.

Testo Jezebel di The Rasmus

[Verse 1]

Midnight, it’s time to put your face on

Game set, a killer shark in heels

I’m just the first shot on your hit list

High kicks, a predator on wheels

Woke up with bruises on my body

Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross

Your name’s in lipstick on the mirror

[Chorus]

Jezebel

I don’t know how you got in my blood

Was it the dangerous things you do?

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey

You lick your lips as you walk away

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Jezebel

[Verse 2]

At night you turn into a tiger

A girl who looks like she’s a boy

The world’s most ultimate survivor

[Chorus]

Jеzebel (Jezеbel)

I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

[Bridge]

Sunrise, you crawl under the covers

Sleep tight until the dying sun

Tonight you’ll catch another lover

Jezebel

[Chorus]

Jezebel (Jezebel)

I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

[Outro]

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel

Traduzione Jezebel di The Rasmus

[Verso 1]

Mezzanotte, è ora di mettersi la faccia

Set di gioco, uno squalo assassino con i tacchi

Sono solo il primo colpo sulla tua lista dei risultati

Calci alti, un predatore su ruote

Mi sono svegliato con lividi sul mio corpo

Mani legate, come Gesù sulla croce

Il tuo nome è con il rossetto sullo specchio

[Coro]

Jezebel

Non so come sei entrato nel mio sangue

Sono state le cose pericolose che fai?

Hai sempre voluto essere una star

Jezebel

Se sei il cacciatore, allora io sono la preda

Ti lecchi le labbra mentre te ne vai

Il tuo ultimo bacio è quello di lasciare una cicatrice

Su un cuore

Jezebel

[Verso 2]

Di notte ti trasformi in una tigre

Una ragazza che sembra un ragazzo

Il sopravvissuto più definitivo del mondo

[Coro]

Jezebel (Jezеbel)

Non so come sei entrato nel mio sangue (Jezebel)

Sono state le cose pericolose che fai? (Jezebel)

Hai sempre voluto essere una star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Se sei il cacciatore, allora io sono la preda (Jezebel)

Ti lecchi le labbra mentre te ne vai (Jezebel)

Il tuo ultimo bacio è quello di lasciare una cicatrice

Su un cuore

[Ponte]

Sunrise, strisci sotto le coperte

Dormi bene fino al tramonto del sole

Stanotte catturerai un altro amante

Jezebel

[Coro]

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Non so come sei entrato nel mio sangue (Jezebel)

Sono state le cose pericolose che fai? (Jezebel)

Hai sempre voluto essere una star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Se sei il cacciatore, allora io sono la preda (Jezebel)

Ti lecchi le labbra mentre te ne vai (Jezebel)

Il tuo ultimo bacio è quello di lasciare una cicatrice

Su un cuore

[Outro]

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel