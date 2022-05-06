GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Jezebel di The Rasmus

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Jezebel è il brano con cui The Rasmus gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Insieme da quasi 30 anni, i The Rasmus sono uno dei gruppi finlandesi di maggior successo a livello internazionale. Il loro più grande successo, In the Shadows, ha infranto la soglia dei 100 milioni di streaming su Spotify, nonostante sia stato rilasciato molti anni prima ancora che la piattaforma di streaming fosse inventata.

Secondo la band, Jezebel è una canzone per donne forti e indipendenti, che lasciano le proprie tracce.

Testo Jezebel di The Rasmus

[Verse 1]
Midnight, it’s time to put your face on
Game set, a killer shark in heels
I’m just the first shot on your hit list
High kicks, a predator on wheels
Woke up with bruises on my body
Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross
Your name’s in lipstick on the mirror

[Chorus]
Jezebel
I don’t know how you got in my blood
Was it the dangerous things you do?
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey
You lick your lips as you walk away
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Jezebel

[Verse 2]
At night you turn into a tiger
A girl who looks like she’s a boy
The world’s most ultimate survivor

[Chorus]
Jеzebel (Jezеbel)
I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart

[Bridge]
Sunrise, you crawl under the covers
Sleep tight until the dying sun
Tonight you’ll catch another lover
Jezebel

[Chorus]
Jezebel (Jezebel)
I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart

[Outro]
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel

Traduzione Jezebel di The Rasmus

[Verso 1]
Mezzanotte, è ora di mettersi la faccia
Set di gioco, uno squalo assassino con i tacchi
Sono solo il primo colpo sulla tua lista dei risultati
Calci alti, un predatore su ruote
Mi sono svegliato con lividi sul mio corpo
Mani legate, come Gesù sulla croce
Il tuo nome è con il rossetto sullo specchio

[Coro]
Jezebel
Non so come sei entrato nel mio sangue
Sono state le cose pericolose che fai?
Hai sempre voluto essere una star
Jezebel
Se sei il cacciatore, allora io sono la preda
Ti lecchi le labbra mentre te ne vai
Il tuo ultimo bacio è quello di lasciare una cicatrice
Su un cuore
Jezebel

[Verso 2]
Di notte ti trasformi in una tigre
Una ragazza che sembra un ragazzo
Il sopravvissuto più definitivo del mondo

[Coro]
Jezebel (Jezеbel)
Non so come sei entrato nel mio sangue (Jezebel)
Sono state le cose pericolose che fai? (Jezebel)
Hai sempre voluto essere una star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Se sei il cacciatore, allora io sono la preda (Jezebel)
Ti lecchi le labbra mentre te ne vai (Jezebel)
Il tuo ultimo bacio è quello di lasciare una cicatrice
Su un cuore

[Ponte]
Sunrise, strisci sotto le coperte
Dormi bene fino al tramonto del sole
Stanotte catturerai un altro amante
Jezebel

[Coro]
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Non so come sei entrato nel mio sangue (Jezebel)
Sono state le cose pericolose che fai? (Jezebel)
Hai sempre voluto essere una star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Se sei il cacciatore, allora io sono la preda (Jezebel)
Ti lecchi le labbra mentre te ne vai (Jezebel)
Il tuo ultimo bacio è quello di lasciare una cicatrice
Su un cuore

[Outro]
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel

