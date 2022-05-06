Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Jezebel di The Rasmus scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Maggio 2022 Jezebel è il brano con cui The Rasmus gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino. Insieme da quasi 30 anni, i The Rasmus sono uno dei gruppi finlandesi di maggior successo a livello internazionale. Il loro più grande successo, In the Shadows, ha infranto la soglia dei 100 milioni di streaming su Spotify, nonostante sia stato rilasciato molti anni prima ancora che la piattaforma di streaming fosse inventata. Secondo la band, Jezebel è una canzone per donne forti e indipendenti, che lasciano le proprie tracce. Testo Jezebel di The Rasmus [Verse 1] Midnight, it’s time to put your face on Game set, a killer shark in heels I’m just the first shot on your hit list High kicks, a predator on wheels Woke up with bruises on my body Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross Your name’s in lipstick on the mirror [Chorus] Jezebel I don’t know how you got in my blood Was it the dangerous things you do? You always wanted to be a star Jezebel If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey You lick your lips as you walk away Your final kiss is to leave a scar On a heart Jezebel [Verse 2] At night you turn into a tiger A girl who looks like she’s a boy The world’s most ultimate survivor [Chorus] Jеzebel (Jezеbel) I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel) Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel) You always wanted to be a star Jezebel (Jezebel) If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel) You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel) Your final kiss is to leave a scar On a heart [Bridge] Sunrise, you crawl under the covers Sleep tight until the dying sun Tonight you’ll catch another lover Jezebel [Chorus] Jezebel (Jezebel) I don’t know how you got in my blood (Jezebel) Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel) You always wanted to be a star Jezebel (Jezebel) If you’re the hunter then I’m the prey (Jezebel) You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel) Your final kiss is to leave a scar On a heart [Outro] Jezebel (Jezebel) Jezebel (Jezebel) Jezebel Traduzione Jezebel di The Rasmus [Verso 1] Mezzanotte, è ora di mettersi la faccia Set di gioco, uno squalo assassino con i tacchi Sono solo il primo colpo sulla tua lista dei risultati Calci alti, un predatore su ruote Mi sono svegliato con lividi sul mio corpo Mani legate, come Gesù sulla croce Il tuo nome è con il rossetto sullo specchio [Coro] Jezebel Non so come sei entrato nel mio sangue Sono state le cose pericolose che fai? Hai sempre voluto essere una star Jezebel Se sei il cacciatore, allora io sono la preda Ti lecchi le labbra mentre te ne vai Il tuo ultimo bacio è quello di lasciare una cicatrice Su un cuore Jezebel [Verso 2] Di notte ti trasformi in una tigre Una ragazza che sembra un ragazzo Il sopravvissuto più definitivo del mondo [Coro] Jezebel (Jezеbel) Non so come sei entrato nel mio sangue (Jezebel) Sono state le cose pericolose che fai? (Jezebel) Hai sempre voluto essere una star Jezebel (Jezebel) Se sei il cacciatore, allora io sono la preda (Jezebel) Ti lecchi le labbra mentre te ne vai (Jezebel) Il tuo ultimo bacio è quello di lasciare una cicatrice Su un cuore [Ponte] Sunrise, strisci sotto le coperte Dormi bene fino al tramonto del sole Stanotte catturerai un altro amante Jezebel [Coro] Jezebel (Jezebel) Non so come sei entrato nel mio sangue (Jezebel) Sono state le cose pericolose che fai? (Jezebel) Hai sempre voluto essere una star Jezebel (Jezebel) Se sei il cacciatore, allora io sono la preda (Jezebel) Ti lecchi le labbra mentre te ne vai (Jezebel) Il tuo ultimo bacio è quello di lasciare una cicatrice Su un cuore [Outro] Jezebel (Jezebel) Jezebel (Jezebel) Jezebel