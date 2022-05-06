Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Hope di Stefan scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Maggio 2022 Hope è il brano con cui Stefan gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino. La finale del concorso Eesti Loul ha avuto luogo in Estonia con la nazione che affaccia sul Baltico che ha fatto la sua entrata in ESC. Stefan viaggerà fino a Torino con la sua canzone in lingua inglese. Testo Hope di Stefan [Verse 1] We let them tell us what to do Why? Why? Why? We live to die for worthy things Ya, ya, ya [Pre-Chorus] We promised we would never lose our pride Your word’s worth nothing if you lie We’re standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud And I’m happy to be working my own ground We’ll be the last ones breathing here [Chorus] Hey, sing your heart out boy For all the people great and small Oh, when all else is lost The future still remains our own [Verse 2] We’re taught that we were born to lose Why? Why? Why? Don’t waste your breath, it’s time to choose Ya, ya, ya [Pre-Chorus] We promised we would never lose our pride Everyday they try to turn it into lies We’re standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud And I’m happy to be working my own ground [Chorus] I said, “Hey, sing your heart out boy For all the people great and small Oh, when all else is lost The future still remains our own” [Post-Chorus] I hope, I hope, I hope I hope, I hope I hope, I hope, I hope I hope, I hope [Verse 3] We let them tell us what to do Why? Why? Why? We live to die for worthy things Ya, ya, ya No matter what they try, tearing up our lives I know we will always rise [Chorus] I said, “Hey, sing your heart out boy For all the people great and small Oh, when all else is lost The future still remains our own” [Post-Chorus] I hope, I hope, I hope I hope, I hope I hope, I hope, I hope The future still remains our own I hope, I hope, I hope I hope, I hope I hope, I hope, I hope I hope, I hope, I hope Traduzione Hope di Stefan [Verso 1] Lasciamo che ci dicano cosa fare Come mai? Come mai? Come mai? Viviamo per morire per cose degne Sì, sì, sì [Pre-ritornello] Abbiamo promesso che non avremmo mai perso il nostro orgoglio La tua parola non vale niente se menti Siamo in piedi e guardiamo in alto, nostro padre sarebbe orgoglioso E sono felice di lavorare sul mio terreno Saremo gli ultimi a respirare qui [Coro] Ehi, canta a squarciagola ragazzo Per tutte le persone grandi e piccole Oh, quando tutto il resto è perduto Il futuro resta ancora nostro [Verso 2] Ci è stato insegnato che siamo nati per perdere Come mai? Come mai? Come mai? Non sprecare fiato, è ora di scegliere Sì, sì, sì [Pre-ritornello] Abbiamo promesso che non avremmo mai perso il nostro orgoglio Ogni giorno cercano di trasformarlo in bugie Siamo in piedi e guardiamo in alto, nostro padre sarebbe orgoglioso E sono felice di lavorare sul mio terreno [Coro] Ho detto: “Ehi, canta a squarciagola ragazzo Per tutte le persone grandi e piccole Oh, quando tutto il resto è perduto Il futuro è ancora nostro” [Post-ritornello] Spero, spero, spero spero, spero Spero, spero, spero spero, spero [Verso 3] Lasciamo che ci dicano cosa fare Come mai? Come mai? Come mai? Viviamo per morire per cose degne Sì, sì, sì Non importa cosa provino, a distruggere le nostre vite So che ci alzeremo sempre [Coro] Ho detto: “Ehi, canta a squarciagola ragazzo Per tutte le persone grandi e piccole Oh, quando tutto il resto è perduto Il futuro è ancora nostro” [Post-ritornello] Spero, spero, spero spero, spero Spero, spero, spero Il futuro resta ancora nostro Spero, spero, spero spero, spero Spero, spero, spero Spero, spero, spero