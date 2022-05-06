Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Hope di Stefan

Hope è il brano con cui Stefan gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

La finale del concorso Eesti Loul ha avuto luogo in Estonia con la nazione che affaccia sul Baltico che ha fatto la sua entrata in ESC. Stefan viaggerà fino a Torino con la sua canzone in lingua inglese.

Testo Hope di Stefan

[Verse 1]

We let them tell us what to do

Why? Why? Why?

We live to die for worthy things

Ya, ya, ya

[Pre-Chorus]

We promised we would never lose our pride

Your word’s worth nothing if you lie

We’re standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud

And I’m happy to be working my own ground

We’ll be the last ones breathing here

[Chorus]

Hey, sing your heart out boy

For all the people great and small

Oh, when all else is lost

The future still remains our own

[Verse 2]

We’re taught that we were born to lose

Why? Why? Why?

Don’t waste your breath, it’s time to choose

Ya, ya, ya

[Pre-Chorus]

We promised we would never lose our pride

Everyday they try to turn it into lies

We’re standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud

And I’m happy to be working my own ground

[Chorus]

I said, “Hey, sing your heart out boy

For all the people great and small

Oh, when all else is lost

The future still remains our own”

[Post-Chorus]

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

[Verse 3]

We let them tell us what to do

Why? Why? Why?

We live to die for worthy things

Ya, ya, ya

No matter what they try, tearing up our lives

I know we will always rise

[Chorus]

I said, “Hey, sing your heart out boy

For all the people great and small

Oh, when all else is lost

The future still remains our own”

[Post-Chorus]

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

The future still remains our own

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

Traduzione Hope di Stefan

[Verso 1]

Lasciamo che ci dicano cosa fare

Come mai? Come mai? Come mai?

Viviamo per morire per cose degne

Sì, sì, sì

[Pre-ritornello]

Abbiamo promesso che non avremmo mai perso il nostro orgoglio

La tua parola non vale niente se menti

Siamo in piedi e guardiamo in alto, nostro padre sarebbe orgoglioso

E sono felice di lavorare sul mio terreno

Saremo gli ultimi a respirare qui

[Coro]

Ehi, canta a squarciagola ragazzo

Per tutte le persone grandi e piccole

Oh, quando tutto il resto è perduto

Il futuro resta ancora nostro

[Verso 2]

Ci è stato insegnato che siamo nati per perdere

Come mai? Come mai? Come mai?

Non sprecare fiato, è ora di scegliere

Sì, sì, sì

[Pre-ritornello]

Abbiamo promesso che non avremmo mai perso il nostro orgoglio

Ogni giorno cercano di trasformarlo in bugie

Siamo in piedi e guardiamo in alto, nostro padre sarebbe orgoglioso

E sono felice di lavorare sul mio terreno

[Coro]

Ho detto: “Ehi, canta a squarciagola ragazzo

Per tutte le persone grandi e piccole

Oh, quando tutto il resto è perduto

Il futuro è ancora nostro”

[Post-ritornello]

Spero, spero, spero

spero, spero

Spero, spero, spero

spero, spero

[Verso 3]

Lasciamo che ci dicano cosa fare

Come mai? Come mai? Come mai?

Viviamo per morire per cose degne

Sì, sì, sì

Non importa cosa provino, a distruggere le nostre vite

So che ci alzeremo sempre

[Coro]

Ho detto: “Ehi, canta a squarciagola ragazzo

Per tutte le persone grandi e piccole

Oh, quando tutto il resto è perduto

Il futuro è ancora nostro”

[Post-ritornello]

Spero, spero, spero

spero, spero

Spero, spero, spero

Il futuro resta ancora nostro

Spero, spero, spero

spero, spero

Spero, spero, spero

Spero, spero, spero