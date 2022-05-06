GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Hope di Stefan

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Hope è il brano con cui Stefan gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

La finale del concorso Eesti Loul ha avuto luogo in Estonia con la nazione che affaccia sul Baltico che ha fatto la sua entrata in ESC. Stefan viaggerà fino a Torino con la sua canzone in lingua inglese.

Testo Hope di Stefan

[Verse 1]
We let them tell us what to do
Why? Why? Why?
We live to die for worthy things
Ya, ya, ya

[Pre-Chorus]
We promised we would never lose our pride
Your word’s worth nothing if you lie
We’re standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud
And I’m happy to be working my own ground
We’ll be the last ones breathing here

[Chorus]
Hey, sing your heart out boy
For all the people great and small
Oh, when all else is lost
The future still remains our own

[Verse 2]
We’re taught that we were born to lose
Why? Why? Why?
Don’t waste your breath, it’s time to choose
Ya, ya, ya

[Pre-Chorus]
We promised we would never lose our pride
Everyday they try to turn it into lies
We’re standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud
And I’m happy to be working my own ground

[Chorus]
I said, “Hey, sing your heart out boy
For all the people great and small
Oh, when all else is lost
The future still remains our own”

[Post-Chorus]
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope

[Verse 3]
We let them tell us what to do
Why? Why? Why?
We live to die for worthy things
Ya, ya, ya
No matter what they try, tearing up our lives
I know we will always rise

[Chorus]
I said, “Hey, sing your heart out boy
For all the people great and small
Oh, when all else is lost
The future still remains our own”

[Post-Chorus]
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope, I hope
The future still remains our own
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope, I hope
I hope, I hope, I hope

Traduzione Hope di Stefan

[Verso 1]
Lasciamo che ci dicano cosa fare
Come mai? Come mai? Come mai?
Viviamo per morire per cose degne
Sì, sì, sì

[Pre-ritornello]
Abbiamo promesso che non avremmo mai perso il nostro orgoglio
La tua parola non vale niente se menti
Siamo in piedi e guardiamo in alto, nostro padre sarebbe orgoglioso
E sono felice di lavorare sul mio terreno
Saremo gli ultimi a respirare qui

[Coro]
Ehi, canta a squarciagola ragazzo
Per tutte le persone grandi e piccole
Oh, quando tutto il resto è perduto
Il futuro resta ancora nostro

[Verso 2]
Ci è stato insegnato che siamo nati per perdere
Come mai? Come mai? Come mai?
Non sprecare fiato, è ora di scegliere
Sì, sì, sì

[Pre-ritornello]
Abbiamo promesso che non avremmo mai perso il nostro orgoglio
Ogni giorno cercano di trasformarlo in bugie
Siamo in piedi e guardiamo in alto, nostro padre sarebbe orgoglioso
E sono felice di lavorare sul mio terreno

[Coro]
Ho detto: “Ehi, canta a squarciagola ragazzo
Per tutte le persone grandi e piccole
Oh, quando tutto il resto è perduto
Il futuro è ancora nostro”

[Post-ritornello]
Spero, spero, spero
spero, spero
Spero, spero, spero
spero, spero

[Verso 3]
Lasciamo che ci dicano cosa fare
Come mai? Come mai? Come mai?
Viviamo per morire per cose degne
Sì, sì, sì
Non importa cosa provino, a distruggere le nostre vite
So che ci alzeremo sempre

[Coro]
Ho detto: “Ehi, canta a squarciagola ragazzo
Per tutte le persone grandi e piccole
Oh, quando tutto il resto è perduto
Il futuro è ancora nostro”

[Post-ritornello]
Spero, spero, spero
spero, spero
Spero, spero, spero
Il futuro resta ancora nostro
Spero, spero, spero
spero, spero
Spero, spero, spero
Spero, spero, spero

