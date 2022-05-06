Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di River di Ochman

River è il brano con cui Ochman gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Il cantante originario del Massachusetts, America, è il vincitore dell’undicesima edizione di The Voice of Poland e nipote del famoso tenore polacco Wiesław Ochman.

Krystian Ochman, questo il nome completo del rappresentante della Polonia a ESC, ha pubblicato il suo album di debutto, ben accolto, lo scorso novembre.

Testo River di Ochman

[Verse 1]

Gonna take my body down

Right down, down, down to the river

Gonna take my body down

[Pre-Chorus]

Let the water carry me away

Just float away

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]

Bury all of my things

Bury me in my skin

All that I’ve done

Oh Lord, I’m done

Who’d wanna be a king

Pulling too many strings?

All that I’ve done

Oh Lord, I’m done

[Post-Chorus]

(Oh) Carry me away

I’ll float away (Oh)

In the river

[Verse 2]

Gonna lay my head right down

Right now, now, now and forever

Gonna lay my head right down

[Pre-Chorus]

Let the water carry me away

Just float away

[Chorus]

Bury all of my things

Bury me in my skin

All that I’ve done

Oh Lord, I’m done

Who’d wanna be a king

Pulling too many strings?

All that I’ve done

Oh Lord, I’m done

[Post-Chorus]

(Oh) Carry me away

I’ll float away (Oh)

[Bridge]

In the river, oh-oh

In the river, oh-oh

In the river, oh, yеah

[Chorus]

Bury all of my things

Bury me in my skin

All that I’ve done

Oh Lord, I’m donе

Who’d wanna be a king

Pulling too many strings?

All that I’ve done

Oh Lord, I’m done

(Oh)

[Outro]

Gonna take my body down

Right down, down, down to the river

Traduzione River di Ochman

[Verso 1]

Prenderò il mio corpo giù

Giù, giù, giù fino al fiume

Prenderò il mio corpo giù

[Pre-ritornello]

Lascia che l’acqua mi porti via

Vola via

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Coro]

Seppellisci tutte le mie cose

Seppelliscimi nella mia pelle

Tutto quello che ho fatto

Oh Signore, ho finito

Chi vorrebbe essere un re

Tirare troppi fili?

Tutto quello che ho fatto

Oh Signore, ho finito

[Post-ritornello]

(Oh) Portami via

galleggerò via (oh)

Nel fiume

[Verso 2]

Appoggierò la testa verso il basso

Proprio ora, ora, ora e per sempre

Appoggierò la testa verso il basso

[Pre-ritornello]

Lascia che l’acqua mi porti via

Vola via

[Coro]

Seppellisci tutte le mie cose

Seppelliscimi nella mia pelle

Tutto quello che ho fatto

Oh Signore, ho finito

Chi vorrebbe essere un re

Tirare troppi fili?

Tutto quello che ho fatto

Oh Signore, ho finito

[Post-ritornello]

(Oh) Portami via

galleggerò via (oh)

[Ponte]

Nel fiume, oh-oh

Nel fiume, oh-oh

Nel fiume, oh, sì

[Coro]

Seppellisci tutte le mie cose

Seppelliscimi nella mia pelle

Tutto quello che ho fatto

Oh Signore, ho finito

Chi vorrebbe essere un re

Tirare troppi fili?

Tutto quello che ho fatto

Oh Signore, ho finito

(Oh)

[Outro]

Prenderò il mio corpo giù

Giù, giù, giù fino al fiume