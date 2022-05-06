GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di River di Ochman

scritto da Giovanna Codella
River è il brano con cui Ochman gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Il cantante originario del Massachusetts, America, è il vincitore dell’undicesima edizione di The Voice of Poland e nipote del famoso tenore polacco Wiesław Ochman.

Krystian Ochman, questo il nome completo del rappresentante della Polonia a ESC, ha pubblicato il suo album di debutto, ben accolto, lo scorso novembre.

Testo River di Ochman

[Verse 1]
Gonna take my body down
Right down, down, down to the river
Gonna take my body down

[Pre-Chorus]
Let the water carry me away
Just float away
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Chorus]
Bury all of my things
Bury me in my skin
All that I’ve done
Oh Lord, I’m done
Who’d wanna be a king
Pulling too many strings?
All that I’ve done
Oh Lord, I’m done

[Post-Chorus]
(Oh) Carry me away
I’ll float away (Oh)
In the river

[Verse 2]
Gonna lay my head right down
Right now, now, now and forever
Gonna lay my head right down

[Pre-Chorus]
Let the water carry me away
Just float away

[Chorus]
Bury all of my things
Bury me in my skin
All that I’ve done
Oh Lord, I’m done
Who’d wanna be a king
Pulling too many strings?
All that I’ve done
Oh Lord, I’m done

[Post-Chorus]
(Oh) Carry me away
I’ll float away (Oh)

[Bridge]
In the river, oh-oh
In the river, oh-oh
In the river, oh, yеah

[Chorus]
Bury all of my things
Bury me in my skin
All that I’ve done
Oh Lord, I’m donе
Who’d wanna be a king
Pulling too many strings?
All that I’ve done
Oh Lord, I’m done
(Oh)

[Outro]
Gonna take my body down
Right down, down, down to the river

Traduzione River di Ochman

[Verso 1]
Prenderò il mio corpo giù
Giù, giù, giù fino al fiume
Prenderò il mio corpo giù

[Pre-ritornello]
Lascia che l’acqua mi porti via
Vola via
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Coro]
Seppellisci tutte le mie cose
Seppelliscimi nella mia pelle
Tutto quello che ho fatto
Oh Signore, ho finito
Chi vorrebbe essere un re
Tirare troppi fili?
Tutto quello che ho fatto
Oh Signore, ho finito

[Post-ritornello]
(Oh) Portami via
galleggerò via (oh)
Nel fiume

[Verso 2]
Appoggierò la testa verso il basso
Proprio ora, ora, ora e per sempre
Appoggierò la testa verso il basso

[Pre-ritornello]
Lascia che l’acqua mi porti via
Vola via

[Coro]
Seppellisci tutte le mie cose
Seppelliscimi nella mia pelle
Tutto quello che ho fatto
Oh Signore, ho finito
Chi vorrebbe essere un re
Tirare troppi fili?
Tutto quello che ho fatto
Oh Signore, ho finito

[Post-ritornello]
(Oh) Portami via
galleggerò via (oh)

[Ponte]
Nel fiume, oh-oh
Nel fiume, oh-oh
Nel fiume, oh, sì

[Coro]
Seppellisci tutte le mie cose
Seppelliscimi nella mia pelle
Tutto quello che ho fatto
Oh Signore, ho finito
Chi vorrebbe essere un re
Tirare troppi fili?
Tutto quello che ho fatto
Oh Signore, ho finito
(Oh)

[Outro]
Prenderò il mio corpo giù
Giù, giù, giù fino al fiume

