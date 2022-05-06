Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di River di Ochman scritto da Giovanna Codella 6 Maggio 2022 River è il brano con cui Ochman gareggerà all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino. Il cantante originario del Massachusetts, America, è il vincitore dell’undicesima edizione di The Voice of Poland e nipote del famoso tenore polacco Wiesław Ochman. Krystian Ochman, questo il nome completo del rappresentante della Polonia a ESC, ha pubblicato il suo album di debutto, ben accolto, lo scorso novembre. Testo River di Ochman [Verse 1] Gonna take my body down Right down, down, down to the river Gonna take my body down [Pre-Chorus] Let the water carry me away Just float away Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh [Chorus] Bury all of my things Bury me in my skin All that I’ve done Oh Lord, I’m done Who’d wanna be a king Pulling too many strings? All that I’ve done Oh Lord, I’m done [Post-Chorus] (Oh) Carry me away I’ll float away (Oh) In the river [Verse 2] Gonna lay my head right down Right now, now, now and forever Gonna lay my head right down [Pre-Chorus] Let the water carry me away Just float away [Chorus] Bury all of my things Bury me in my skin All that I’ve done Oh Lord, I’m done Who’d wanna be a king Pulling too many strings? All that I’ve done Oh Lord, I’m done [Post-Chorus] (Oh) Carry me away I’ll float away (Oh) [Bridge] In the river, oh-oh In the river, oh-oh In the river, oh, yеah [Chorus] Bury all of my things Bury me in my skin All that I’ve done Oh Lord, I’m donе Who’d wanna be a king Pulling too many strings? All that I’ve done Oh Lord, I’m done (Oh) [Outro] Gonna take my body down Right down, down, down to the river Traduzione River di Ochman [Verso 1] Prenderò il mio corpo giù Giù, giù, giù fino al fiume Prenderò il mio corpo giù [Pre-ritornello] Lascia che l’acqua mi porti via Vola via Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh [Coro] Seppellisci tutte le mie cose Seppelliscimi nella mia pelle Tutto quello che ho fatto Oh Signore, ho finito Chi vorrebbe essere un re Tirare troppi fili? Tutto quello che ho fatto Oh Signore, ho finito [Post-ritornello] (Oh) Portami via galleggerò via (oh) Nel fiume [Verso 2] Appoggierò la testa verso il basso Proprio ora, ora, ora e per sempre Appoggierò la testa verso il basso [Pre-ritornello] Lascia che l’acqua mi porti via Vola via [Coro] Seppellisci tutte le mie cose Seppelliscimi nella mia pelle Tutto quello che ho fatto Oh Signore, ho finito Chi vorrebbe essere un re Tirare troppi fili? Tutto quello che ho fatto Oh Signore, ho finito [Post-ritornello] (Oh) Portami via galleggerò via (oh) [Ponte] Nel fiume, oh-oh Nel fiume, oh-oh Nel fiume, oh, sì [Coro] Seppellisci tutte le mie cose Seppelliscimi nella mia pelle Tutto quello che ho fatto Oh Signore, ho finito Chi vorrebbe essere un re Tirare troppi fili? Tutto quello che ho fatto Oh Signore, ho finito (Oh) [Outro] Prenderò il mio corpo giù Giù, giù, giù fino al fiume