(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again è il titolo di uno dei brani inediti che Elton John e Bernie Taupin hanno scritto per il film Rocketman, uscito in Italia il 29 maggio 2019.
Il film, come vi avevamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è incentrato proprio sulla storia di Elton John. Il biopic ripercorre la storia del cantante inglese fin dagli esordi, raccontando anche in modo approfondito il periodo buio della sua carriera.
Rocketman ha vinto ai Golden Globe 2020 il premio per Miglior Canzone originale (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, scritta da Elton John e Bernie Taupin, e per Miglior attore di un film musicale (Tagon Egerton).
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again di Rocketman, interpretata in duetto da Elton John e Tagon Egerton!
Testo[Verse 1: Elton John] Oh, the joke was never hard to tell
Threw my spare change in the wishing well
The dream alone is always in your hands
If that don’t fill the boy and build the man
A heart has many secrets, so I’m told
Through the years, a theory can grow cold
I’m up to be the king, it’s gotten clear
The voice inside my head is the one I hear [Chorus: Elton John & Taron Egerton] Singing, I’m gonna love me again
Check in on my very best friend
Find the wind to fill my sails
Rise above the broken rails
Unbound by any ties that break or bend
I’m free, and don’t you know?
No clown to claim he used to know me then
I’m free, and don’t you know?
And oh-oh-oh, I’m gonna love me again [Post-Chorus] Hoo-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh [Verse 2: Taron Egerton] The golden age was somehow bittersweet
But now the past lies sleepin’ in the deep
The peaceful days that followed hollow nights
A kiss or touch could feel like Kryptonite
Praise the Saints that hung up on my wall
For trust is left in lovers after all
A whispered word emergin’ from a tale
My wake-up call to claim the cursed spell [Chorus: Elton John & Taron Egerton] Well, I’m gonna love me again (Love me again)
Check in on my very best friend
Find the wind to fill my sails
Rise above the broken rails
Unbound by any ties that break or bend
I’m free, and don’t you know?
No clown to claim he used to know me then
I’m free, and don’t you know?
And oh-oh-oh, I’m gonna love me again
[Instrumental Break] [Chorus: Elton John & Taron Egerton] Sing, I'm gonna love me again
Check in on my very best friend
Find the wind to fill my sails
Rise above the broken rails
Unbound by any ties that break or bend
I’m free, and don’t you know?
No clown to claim he used to know me then
I’m free, don’t you know?
And oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, I’m gonna love me again [Outro: Elton John & Taron Egerton] I’m gonna love me again
I’m gonna love me again
Traduzione
oh, la battuta non è mai difficile fare la battuta
ho lanciato le mie monetine nel pozzo dei desideri
il sogno stesso è sempre nelle tue mani
se questo non riempie il ragazzo e crea l’uomo
Un cuore ha molti segreti, così mi hanno detto
negli anni una teoria può raffreddarsi
Sono pronto a diventare re, mi è diventato chiaro
la voce nella mia testa è l’unica che sento
cantando “mi amerò di nuovo”
controlla il mio migliore amico
trova il vento che riempia le mie vele
elevati sopra i binari rotti
Slegato da ogni legame che rompe o piega
Sono libero, e tu non lo sai?
Nessun clown che sosteneva di conoscermi allora
Sono libero, e tu non lo sai?
E oh, oh, oh, mi amerò di nuovo
L’età d’oro è stata in qualche modo agrodolce
Ma adesso le bugie del passato dormono nel profondo
I giorni pacifici che seguivano le notti vuote
Un bacio o un tocco potevano sembrare criptonite
prego i santi che sono appesi al muro
gingergeneration
Perché dopo tutto negli amanti è rimasta la fiducia
Una parola sussurrata emerge da una fiaba
La mia sveglia a reclamare l’incantesimo maledetto
E mi amerò di nuovo
Controlla il mio migliore amico
Find the wind to fill my sails
trova il vento che riempie le mie vele
elevati sopra i binari rotti
Slega ogni legame che rompe o piega
Sono libero, e non lo sai?
Nessun clown che sosteneva di conoscermi allora
Sono libero, e non lo sai?
E oh, oh, oh, mi amerò di nuovo
Canta “mi amerò di nuovo”
Controlla il mio migliore amico
Find the wind to fill my sails
trova il vento che riempia le mie vele
elevati sopra i binari rotti
Slega ogni legame che rompe o piega
Sono libero, e non lo sai?
Nessun clown che sosteneva di conoscermi allora
Sono libero, e non lo sai?
And oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
E oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, mi amerò di nuovo
Mi amerò di nuovo
Mi amerò di nuovo