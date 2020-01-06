(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again è il titolo di uno dei brani inediti che Elton John e Bernie Taupin hanno scritto per il film Rocketman, uscito in Italia il 29 maggio 2019.

Il film, come vi avevamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è incentrato proprio sulla storia di Elton John. Il biopic ripercorre la storia del cantante inglese fin dagli esordi, raccontando anche in modo approfondito il periodo buio della sua carriera.

Rocketman ha vinto ai Golden Globe 2020 il premio per Miglior Canzone originale (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, scritta da Elton John e Bernie Taupin, e per Miglior attore di un film musicale (Tagon Egerton).

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again di Rocketman, interpretata in duetto da Elton John e Tagon Egerton!

Testo

[Verse 1: Elton John] Oh, the joke was never hard to tellThrew my spare change in the wishing wellThe dream alone is always in your handsIf that don’t fill the boy and build the manA heart has many secrets, so I’m toldThrough the years, a theory can grow coldI’m up to be the king, it’s gotten clearThe voice inside my head is the one I hear [Chorus: Elton John & Taron Egerton] Singing, I’m gonna love me againCheck in on my very best friendFind the wind to fill my sailsRise above the broken railsUnbound by any ties that break or bendI’m free, and don’t you know?No clown to claim he used to know me thenI’m free, and don’t you know?And oh-oh-oh, I’m gonna love me again [Post-Chorus] Hoo-ooh-ooh-oohOoh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh [Verse 2: Taron Egerton] The golden age was somehow bittersweetBut now the past lies sleepin’ in the deepThe peaceful days that followed hollow nightsA kiss or touch could feel like KryptonitePraise the Saints that hung up on my wallFor trust is left in lovers after allA whispered word emergin’ from a taleMy wake-up call to claim the cursed spell [Chorus: Elton John & Taron Egerton] Well, I’m gonna love me again (Love me again)Check in on my very best friendFind the wind to fill my sailsRise above the broken railsUnbound by any ties that break or bendI’m free, and don’t you know?No clown to claim he used to know me thenI’m free, and don’t you know?And oh-oh-oh, I’m gonna love me again[Instrumental Break] [Chorus: Elton John & Taron Egerton] Sing, I’m gonna love me againCheck in on my very best friendFind the wind to fill my sailsRise above the broken railsUnbound by any ties that break or bendI’m free, and don’t you know?No clown to claim he used to know me thenI’m free, don’t you know?And oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-ohOh-oh-oh, I’m gonna love me again [Outro: Elton John & Taron Egerton] I’m gonna love me againI’m gonna love me again

Traduzione

oh, la battuta non è mai difficile fare la battuta

ho lanciato le mie monetine nel pozzo dei desideri

il sogno stesso è sempre nelle tue mani

se questo non riempie il ragazzo e crea l’uomo

Un cuore ha molti segreti, così mi hanno detto

negli anni una teoria può raffreddarsi

Sono pronto a diventare re, mi è diventato chiaro

la voce nella mia testa è l’unica che sento

cantando “mi amerò di nuovo”

controlla il mio migliore amico

trova il vento che riempia le mie vele

elevati sopra i binari rotti

Slegato da ogni legame che rompe o piega

Sono libero, e tu non lo sai?

Nessun clown che sosteneva di conoscermi allora

Sono libero, e tu non lo sai?

E oh, oh, oh, mi amerò di nuovo

L’età d’oro è stata in qualche modo agrodolce

Ma adesso le bugie del passato dormono nel profondo

I giorni pacifici che seguivano le notti vuote

Un bacio o un tocco potevano sembrare criptonite

prego i santi che sono appesi al muro

Perché dopo tutto negli amanti è rimasta la fiducia

Una parola sussurrata emerge da una fiaba

La mia sveglia a reclamare l’incantesimo maledetto

E mi amerò di nuovo

Controlla il mio migliore amico

Find the wind to fill my sails

trova il vento che riempie le mie vele

elevati sopra i binari rotti

Slega ogni legame che rompe o piega

Sono libero, e non lo sai?

Nessun clown che sosteneva di conoscermi allora

Sono libero, e non lo sai?

E oh, oh, oh, mi amerò di nuovo

Canta “mi amerò di nuovo”

Controlla il mio migliore amico

Find the wind to fill my sails

trova il vento che riempia le mie vele

elevati sopra i binari rotti

Slega ogni legame che rompe o piega

Sono libero, e non lo sai?

Nessun clown che sosteneva di conoscermi allora

Sono libero, e non lo sai?

And oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

E oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, mi amerò di nuovo

Mi amerò di nuovo

Mi amerò di nuovo