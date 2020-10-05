Calendario dell’Avvento beauty 2020: I migliori in vendita su Lookfantastic.it

Continuiamo con la nostra ricerca del miglior Calendario Dell’Avvento beauty 2020. Dopo aver scoperto quali sono i migliori in vendita da Sephora e da Douglas, ci occupiamo di quelli in vendita su Lookfantastic.it. Il sito beauty ha uno dei calendari più famosi e con una migliore qualità prezzo degli ultimi anni, tanto che le versioni precendenti sono andate in sold out 5 di fila.

Sul sito, però, sono presenti anche diversi calendari dell’avvento anche mono marca di alcuni dei brand più famosi in vendita sul sito, tra cui NYX.

Ecco i migliori Calendari Dell’Avvento beauty 2020 venduti da Lookfantastic:

CALENDARIO DELL’AVVENTO LOOKFANTASTIC

E per questo 2020, abbiamo creato la versione piu’ bella di sempre! Contenente 25 INCREDIBILI prodotti – dalla skincare alla haircare, bodycare ai cosmetics – e’ il conto alla rovescia per Natale che stavamo aspettando tutte. Con un fantastico valore di oltre 500€, puoi assicurartene uno tutto per te OGGI per soli 95€, risparmi oltre 400€.

Prezzo: 95€ Compralo QUI!

NYX Professional Makeup Diamonds and Ice Please

Il calendario di NYX contiene:

#thisiseverything Lip Oil in ‘Sheer’ (Mini)

#thisiseverything Lip Oil in ‘Sheer Blush’ (Mini)

#thisiseverything Lip Scrub

#thisiseverything Lip Balm

Matte Lipstick in ‘Perfect Red’, ‘Natural’, ‘Whipped Caviar’ and ‘Siren’ (4 x Mini)

Cannes Soft Matte Lip Cream in ‘Rome’ and ‘Cannes’ (2 x Mini)

Crème Brulee Butter Lip Gloss in ‘Crème Brulee’, ‘Angel Food Cake’ and ‘Tiramisu’ (3 x Mini)

Crystal Eyeshadow in ‘Crystal’, ‘Glam Purple’, ‘Golden Bronze’, ‘Antique Gold’, ‘Bronzed Goodness’ and ‘Rose Gold’ (6 x Eyeshadow Singles)

Born to Glow 01 Illuminator in ‘01’ and ‘02’ (2 x Mini)

Pore Filler Primer (Mini)

HD Finishing Powder (Mini)

HD Studio Primer (Mini)

Prezzo: 56.95€ Compralo QUI!

NUXE Beauty Countdown Advent Calendar

Il calendario dell’avvento contiene di Nuxe contiene:

Rêve de Miel® Hand and Nail Cream (15ml)

Rêve de Miel® Face Cleansing and Make-Up Removing Gel (15ml)

Crème Fraîche® de beauté Moisturising Cream (15ml)

Crème Fraîche® de beauté Moisturising Rich Cream (15ml)

Crème Prodigieuse® Boost Multi-Correction Gel Cream (15ml)

Prodigieux® Scented Lotion (15ml)

NUXE Men Moisturising Multi-Purpose Gel (15ml)

Aquabella Micro-Exfoliating Purifying Gel (15ml)

NUXE Men Multi-Use Shower Gel (30ml)

Rêve de miel® Ultra-Rich Cleansing Gel Face and Body (30ml)

NUXE Sun After-Sun Hair and Body Shampoo (50ml)

Rêve de miel® Ultra-Comforting Face Balm (15ml)

Rêve de miel® Lip Moisturising Stick (4g)

Huile Prodigieuse® Or (10ml)

Huile Prodigieuse® (10ml)

Huile Prodigieuse® Florale (10ml)

Nuxuriance® Gold Nutri-Fortifying Oil-Cream (15ml)

Aquabella® Beauty-Revealing Moisturising Emulsion (15ml)

Huile Prodigieuse® Riche (10ml)

Very Rose Eau 3-in-1 Soothing Micellar Water (35ml)

Prodigieux® Shower Oil (100ml)

Instamasque® Exfoliating + Unifying Mask (15ml)

Le Matin des Possibles Eau de parfum (1.2ml)

Le Soir des Possibles Eau de parfum (1.2ml)

Prezzo: 66.95€ Compralo QUI



Calendario dell’avvento di Rituals

Il prodotto contiene:

Mini Candle Private Collection in ‘Savage Garden’, ‘Green Cardamom’, ‘Wild Fig’, ‘Black Oudh’

Serendipity Foaming Shower Gel (50ml)

Amsterdam Collection Foaming Shower Gel (50ml)

The Ritual of Holi Happifying Body Mist (20ml)

Namasté Miracle Wipes (Travel Size)

Boutique Line Karma Bath & Shower Gel (30ml)

The Ritual of Karma Foaming Shower Gel (50ml)

The Ritual of Sakura Body Cream (70ml)

Anti-Aging Ampoule Boosters (2 x 2ml)

Jing Sleep Pillow Mist (20ml)

Ayurveda Shower Oil (75ml)

Happy Buddha Shower Scrub (70ml)

Samurai Hair & Body Wash (70ml)

Ayurveda Hand Balm (Mini)

Elixir Collection Overnight Hydrating Hair Mask (20ml)

The Ritual of Jing Foaming Shower Gel (50ml)

Hammam Body Cream (70ml)

The Discovery Collection Soap Bar (25g)

Prezzo: 67.95€ Compralo QUI!