BLACKPINK – Typa girl: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
blackpink born pink

Typa girl è la terza traccia del nuovo album delle Blackpink, Born Pink, in uscita oggi venerdì 16 settembre.

Si tratta di una canzone caratterizzata da un’introduzione molto dolce che si trasforma pian piano in un grintoso pezzo pop/hip hop.

Testo di Typa girl

[Refrain: Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo]
Typa girl that’ll make you wanna dream (Me)
Typa girl that came straight off of the screen (Screen)
Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze (Ha, ha)
Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre

[Verse 1: Jennie]
I bring money to the table, not your dinner
Both my body and my bank account, good figure
Thinking ‘bout me, but there’s nothing to consider
If I let you in my circle, you a winner

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé]
Didn’t know that you were cold ‘til you felt my fire
Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs
If you saying something else, you a liar

[Chorus: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé]
‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy, but you can’t leave me alone
Got you thinking maybe, I went supernatural
Put you under spells or look into a crystal ball
I’m not like these other girls at all
I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type
Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like
I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl

[Post-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo]
Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun
Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

[Verse 2: Lisa]
Uh, I’m the type of girl that everybody type
Double tap, tap, tap what everybody like
You can check my stats, got everybody’s eye
And I run them laps, ‘round everybody’s mind
All of these girls on some uppercase shit
That mean they all cap
Being the best at whatever I do
That’s sounding on brand
[Refrain: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie]
Typa girl that you wish for when you blow that candle out
Typa girl that you wanna take back to your mama house
Typa girl that don’t ask for what she wants, she’s takin’ out
Typa girl who got bag in same quality as Chanel

[Pre-Chorus: Jisoo]
Now you know that you were cold ‘cause you felt my fire
Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs
If you saying something else, you a liar

[Chorus: Jennie, Lisa, Rosé]
‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy, but you can’t leave me alone
Got you thinking maybe, I went supernatural
Put you under spells or look into a crystal ball
I’m not like these other girls at all
I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type
Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like
I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl

[Post-Chorus: Jisoo]
Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun
Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

Traduzione Typa girl

[Ritornello: Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo]
Tipica ragazza che ti farà venire voglia di sognare (io)
Tipica ragazza che è uscita direttamente dallo schermo (Schermo)
Tipica ragazza, vuoi ghiacciare, fammi congelare (Ah, ah)
Tipica ragazza che vuoi sposare, firma il pre

[Verso 1: Jennie]
Porto i soldi in tavola, non la tua cena
Sia il mio corpo che il mio conto in banca, bella figura
Sto pensando a me, ma non c’è niente da considerare
Se ti faccio entrare nella mia cerchia, sei una vincitore

[Pre-ritornello: Rosé]
Non sapevo che avevi freddo finché non hai sentito il mio fuoco
La porta del paradiso si è appena aperta, ascoltando i cori
Se dici qualcos’altro, sei un bugiardo

[Ritornello: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé]
Perché sono quella ragazza che ti fa impazzire, ma non puoi lasciarmi in pace
Ti ho fatto pensare che forse sono diventata soprannaturale
Mettiti sotto incantesimi o guarda dentro una sfera di cristallo
Non sono affatto come queste altre ragazze
Sono la tipa che ti fa dimenticare di avere un tipo
Digita che mi fai amare quando l’unica cosa che hai fatto è come
Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa
Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa

[Post-ritornello: Rosé, Jisoo]
Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun
Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

[Verso 2: Lisa]
Uh, io sono il tipo di ragazza che tutti scrivono
Tocca due volte, tocca, tocca ciò che piace a tutti
Puoi controllare le mie statistiche, hai l’occhio di tutti
E corro quei giri, ‘intorno alla mente di tutti
Tutte queste ragazze su qualche m***a maiuscola
Ciò significa che sono tutti chiusi
Essere il migliore in qualunque cosa faccia
Questo suona sul marchio

[Ritornello: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie]
Tipo la ragazza che desideri quando spegni quella candela
Tipica ragazza che vuoi riportare a casa di tua madre
Tipica ragazza che non chiede quello che vuole, se la cava
La ragazza di Typa che ha ottenuto una borsa della stessa qualità di Chanel

[Pre-ritornello: Jisoo]
Ora sai che avevi freddo perché hai sentito il mio fuoco
La porta del paradiso si è appena aperta, ascoltando i cori
Se dici qualcos’altro, sei un bugiardo

[Ritornello: Jennie, Lisa, Rosé]
Perché sono quella ragazza che ti fa impazzire, ma non puoi lasciarmi in pace
Ti ho fatto pensare che forse sono diventato soprannaturale
Mettiti sotto incantesimi o guarda dentro una sfera di cristallo
Non sono affatto come queste altre ragazze
Sono la tipa che ti fa dimenticare di avere un tipo
Digita che mi fai amare quando l’unica cosa che hai fatto è come
Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa
Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa

[Post-ritornello: Jisoo]
Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun
Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone delle Blackpink?

