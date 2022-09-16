BLACKPINK – Typa girl: audio, testo e traduzione

Typa girl è la terza traccia del nuovo album delle Blackpink, Born Pink, in uscita oggi venerdì 16 settembre.

Si tratta di una canzone caratterizzata da un’introduzione molto dolce che si trasforma pian piano in un grintoso pezzo pop/hip hop.

Ascolta qui il brano delle Blackpink

Testo di Typa girl

[Refrain: Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo]

Typa girl that’ll make you wanna dream (Me)

Typa girl that came straight off of the screen (Screen)

Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze (Ha, ha)

Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre

[Verse 1: Jennie]

I bring money to the table, not your dinner

Both my body and my bank account, good figure

Thinking ‘bout me, but there’s nothing to consider

If I let you in my circle, you a winner

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé]

Didn’t know that you were cold ‘til you felt my fire

Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs

If you saying something else, you a liar

[Chorus: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé]

‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy, but you can’t leave me alone

Got you thinking maybe, I went supernatural

Put you under spells or look into a crystal ball

I’m not like these other girls at all

I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type

Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like

I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl

[Post-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo]

Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

[Verse 2: Lisa]

Uh, I’m the type of girl that everybody type

Double tap, tap, tap what everybody like

You can check my stats, got everybody’s eye

And I run them laps, ‘round everybody’s mind

All of these girls on some uppercase shit

That mean they all cap

Being the best at whatever I do

That’s sounding on brand

[Refrain: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie]

Typa girl that you wish for when you blow that candle out

Typa girl that you wanna take back to your mama house

Typa girl that don’t ask for what she wants, she’s takin’ out

Typa girl who got bag in same quality as Chanel

[Pre-Chorus: Jisoo]

Now you know that you were cold ‘cause you felt my fire

Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs

If you saying something else, you a liar

[Chorus: Jennie, Lisa, Rosé]

‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy, but you can’t leave me alone

Got you thinking maybe, I went supernatural

Put you under spells or look into a crystal ball

I’m not like these other girls at all

I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type

Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like

I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl

[Post-Chorus: Jisoo]

Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

Traduzione Typa girl

[Ritornello: Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo]

Tipica ragazza che ti farà venire voglia di sognare (io)

Tipica ragazza che è uscita direttamente dallo schermo (Schermo)

Tipica ragazza, vuoi ghiacciare, fammi congelare (Ah, ah)

Tipica ragazza che vuoi sposare, firma il pre

[Verso 1: Jennie]

Porto i soldi in tavola, non la tua cena

Sia il mio corpo che il mio conto in banca, bella figura

Sto pensando a me, ma non c’è niente da considerare

Se ti faccio entrare nella mia cerchia, sei una vincitore

[Pre-ritornello: Rosé]

Non sapevo che avevi freddo finché non hai sentito il mio fuoco

La porta del paradiso si è appena aperta, ascoltando i cori

Se dici qualcos’altro, sei un bugiardo

[Ritornello: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé]

Perché sono quella ragazza che ti fa impazzire, ma non puoi lasciarmi in pace

Ti ho fatto pensare che forse sono diventata soprannaturale

Mettiti sotto incantesimi o guarda dentro una sfera di cristallo

Non sono affatto come queste altre ragazze

Sono la tipa che ti fa dimenticare di avere un tipo

Digita che mi fai amare quando l’unica cosa che hai fatto è come

Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa

Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa

[Post-ritornello: Rosé, Jisoo]

Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

[Verso 2: Lisa]

Uh, io sono il tipo di ragazza che tutti scrivono

Tocca due volte, tocca, tocca ciò che piace a tutti

Puoi controllare le mie statistiche, hai l’occhio di tutti

E corro quei giri, ‘intorno alla mente di tutti

Tutte queste ragazze su qualche m***a maiuscola

Ciò significa che sono tutti chiusi

Essere il migliore in qualunque cosa faccia

Questo suona sul marchio

[Ritornello: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie]

Tipo la ragazza che desideri quando spegni quella candela

Tipica ragazza che vuoi riportare a casa di tua madre

Tipica ragazza che non chiede quello che vuole, se la cava

La ragazza di Typa che ha ottenuto una borsa della stessa qualità di Chanel

[Pre-ritornello: Jisoo]

Ora sai che avevi freddo perché hai sentito il mio fuoco

La porta del paradiso si è appena aperta, ascoltando i cori

Se dici qualcos’altro, sei un bugiardo

[Ritornello: Jennie, Lisa, Rosé]

Perché sono quella ragazza che ti fa impazzire, ma non puoi lasciarmi in pace

Ti ho fatto pensare che forse sono diventato soprannaturale

Mettiti sotto incantesimi o guarda dentro una sfera di cristallo

Non sono affatto come queste altre ragazze

Sono la tipa che ti fa dimenticare di avere un tipo

Digita che mi fai amare quando l’unica cosa che hai fatto è come

Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa

Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa

[Post-ritornello: Jisoo]

Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone delle Blackpink?