BLACKPINK – Typa girl: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 16 Settembre 2022 Typa girl è la terza traccia del nuovo album delle Blackpink, Born Pink, in uscita oggi venerdì 16 settembre. Si tratta di una canzone caratterizzata da un’introduzione molto dolce che si trasforma pian piano in un grintoso pezzo pop/hip hop. Ascolta qui il brano delle Blackpink Testo di Typa girl [Refrain: Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo] Typa girl that’ll make you wanna dream (Me) Typa girl that came straight off of the screen (Screen) Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze (Ha, ha) Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre [Verse 1: Jennie] I bring money to the table, not your dinner Both my body and my bank account, good figure Thinking ‘bout me, but there’s nothing to consider If I let you in my circle, you a winner [Pre-Chorus: Rosé] Didn’t know that you were cold ‘til you felt my fire Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs If you saying something else, you a liar [Chorus: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé] ‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy, but you can’t leave me alone Got you thinking maybe, I went supernatural Put you under spells or look into a crystal ball I’m not like these other girls at all I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl [Post-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo] Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun [Verse 2: Lisa] Uh, I’m the type of girl that everybody type Double tap, tap, tap what everybody like You can check my stats, got everybody’s eye And I run them laps, ‘round everybody’s mind All of these girls on some uppercase shit That mean they all cap Being the best at whatever I do That’s sounding on brand [Refrain: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie] Typa girl that you wish for when you blow that candle out Typa girl that you wanna take back to your mama house Typa girl that don’t ask for what she wants, she’s takin’ out Typa girl who got bag in same quality as Chanel [Pre-Chorus: Jisoo] Now you know that you were cold ‘cause you felt my fire Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs If you saying something else, you a liar [Chorus: Jennie, Lisa, Rosé] ‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy, but you can’t leave me alone Got you thinking maybe, I went supernatural Put you under spells or look into a crystal ball I’m not like these other girls at all I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl I’m that typa girl, I’m that typa girl [Post-Chorus: Jisoo] Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun Like du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun Traduzione Typa girl [Ritornello: Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo] Tipica ragazza che ti farà venire voglia di sognare (io) Tipica ragazza che è uscita direttamente dallo schermo (Schermo) Tipica ragazza, vuoi ghiacciare, fammi congelare (Ah, ah) Tipica ragazza che vuoi sposare, firma il pre [Verso 1: Jennie] Porto i soldi in tavola, non la tua cena Sia il mio corpo che il mio conto in banca, bella figura Sto pensando a me, ma non c’è niente da considerare Se ti faccio entrare nella mia cerchia, sei una vincitore [Pre-ritornello: Rosé] Non sapevo che avevi freddo finché non hai sentito il mio fuoco La porta del paradiso si è appena aperta, ascoltando i cori Se dici qualcos’altro, sei un bugiardo [Ritornello: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé] Perché sono quella ragazza che ti fa impazzire, ma non puoi lasciarmi in pace Ti ho fatto pensare che forse sono diventata soprannaturale Mettiti sotto incantesimi o guarda dentro una sfera di cristallo Non sono affatto come queste altre ragazze Sono la tipa che ti fa dimenticare di avere un tipo Digita che mi fai amare quando l’unica cosa che hai fatto è come Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa [Post-ritornello: Rosé, Jisoo] Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun [Verso 2: Lisa] Uh, io sono il tipo di ragazza che tutti scrivono Tocca due volte, tocca, tocca ciò che piace a tutti Puoi controllare le mie statistiche, hai l’occhio di tutti E corro quei giri, ‘intorno alla mente di tutti Tutte queste ragazze su qualche m***a maiuscola Ciò significa che sono tutti chiusi Essere il migliore in qualunque cosa faccia Questo suona sul marchio [Ritornello: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie] Tipo la ragazza che desideri quando spegni quella candela Tipica ragazza che vuoi riportare a casa di tua madre Tipica ragazza che non chiede quello che vuole, se la cava La ragazza di Typa che ha ottenuto una borsa della stessa qualità di Chanel [Pre-ritornello: Jisoo] Ora sai che avevi freddo perché hai sentito il mio fuoco La porta del paradiso si è appena aperta, ascoltando i cori Se dici qualcos’altro, sei un bugiardo [Ritornello: Jennie, Lisa, Rosé] Perché sono quella ragazza che ti fa impazzire, ma non puoi lasciarmi in pace Ti ho fatto pensare che forse sono diventato soprannaturale Mettiti sotto incantesimi o guarda dentro una sfera di cristallo Non sono affatto come queste altre ragazze Sono la tipa che ti fa dimenticare di avere un tipo Digita che mi fai amare quando l’unica cosa che hai fatto è come Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa Sono quella tipa, sono quella tipa [Post-ritornello: Jisoo] Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun Come du-du-dun, du-lu-lu-lun Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone delle Blackpink?