BLACKPINK – The happiest girl: audio, testo e traduzione

The happiest girl è la sesta traccia del nuovo album delle Blackpink, Born Pink, in uscita oggi venerdì 16 settembre.

La canzone interamente in inglese, con una struttura emozionale che contrasta con il titolo e dal delicato accompagnamento al piano, esprime il desiderio di essere felici nonostante una persona sia andata via.

Testo di The happiest girl

[Verse 1: Jennie, Rosé]

Don’t hold my hand, don’t beg me back

Don’t say that we’ll make it through this

If I’m so beautiful, then why?

The doors we slammed, the plates we smashed

Echo with the sound of madness

I can’t remember why we try

[Pre-Chorus: Jisoo]

My heart only wants you

The moment you say no

[Chorus: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie]

But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world

You’ll see like it doesn’t matter

Tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world

You’ll see like it never happened

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop thе tears if I want to

But tonight, I’ll be the happiеst girl in the world

You’ll see like it never happened

[Verse 2: Rosé, Lisa]

Don’t make us saints, we’re wards of pain

The past and a perfect picture

There’s no one else to blame this time

Don’t change the truth, we can’t undo

The high we chase, steal the crash, no

You’re not the one who gets to cry

[Pre-Chorus: Jisoo]

My heart only wants you

The moment you say no

[Chorus: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé]

But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world

You’ll see like it doesn’t matter

Tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world

You’ll see like it never happened

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop the tears if I want to

But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world

You’ll see like it never happened

[Bridge: Lisa, Jisoo]

All it takes is a smooth pop of a bottle top

To fix a heart, a broken heart, baby

All it takes is a little rollin’ paper

Take us to the start, go back to the start

[Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie]

But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world

You’ll see like it doesn’t matter

Tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world

You’ll see like it never happened

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop the tears if I want to

But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world

You’ll see like it never happened

Traduzione The happiest girl

[Strofa 1: Jennie, Rosé]

Non tenermi la mano, non supplicarmi di ricambiare

Non dire che ce la faremo

Se sono così bella, allora perché?

Le porte che abbiamo sbattuto, i piatti che abbiamo rotto

Echeggia con il suono della follia

Non riesco a ricordare perché ci proviamo

[Pre-ritornello: Jisoo]

Il mio cuore vuole solo te

Il momento in cui dici di no

[Ritornello: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie]

Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo

Vedrai che non importa

Stanotte sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo

Vedrai come non fosse mai successo

Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio

Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio

Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio

Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo

Vedrai come non fosse mai successo

[Strofa 2: Rosé, Lisa]

Non farci santi, siamo barriere del dolore

Il passato e un’immagine perfetta

Non c’è nessun altro da incolpare questa volta

Non cambiare la verità, non possiamo annullare

Lo sballo che inseguiamo, rubiamo lo schianto, no

Non sei tu quello che si mette a piangere

[Pre-ritornello: Jisoo]

Il mio cuore vuole solo te

Il momento in cui dici di no

[Ritornello: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé]

Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo

Vedrai che non importa

Stanotte sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo

Vedrai come non fosse mai successo

Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio

Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio

Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio

Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo

Vedrai come non fosse mai successo

[Ponte: Lisa, Jisoo]

Tutto ciò che serve è un leggero schiocco del tappo di una bottiglia

Per riparare un cuore, un cuore spezzato, piccola

Tutto ciò che serve è un po’ di carta arrotolata

Portaci all’inizio, torna all’inizio

[Ritornello: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie]

Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo

Vedrai che non importa

Stanotte sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo

Vedrai come non fosse mai successo

Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio

Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio

Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio

Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo

Vedrai come non fosse mai successo