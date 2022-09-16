BLACKPINK – The happiest girl: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 16 Settembre 2022 The happiest girl è la sesta traccia del nuovo album delle Blackpink, Born Pink, in uscita oggi venerdì 16 settembre. La canzone interamente in inglese, con una struttura emozionale che contrasta con il titolo e dal delicato accompagnamento al piano, esprime il desiderio di essere felici nonostante una persona sia andata via. Ascolta qui The happiest girl delle Blackpink Testo di The happiest girl [Verse 1: Jennie, Rosé] Don’t hold my hand, don’t beg me back Don’t say that we’ll make it through this If I’m so beautiful, then why? The doors we slammed, the plates we smashed Echo with the sound of madness I can’t remember why we try [Pre-Chorus: Jisoo] My heart only wants you The moment you say no [Chorus: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie] But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world You’ll see like it doesn’t matter Tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world You’ll see like it never happened I can stop the tears if I want to I can stop the tears if I want to I can stop thе tears if I want to But tonight, I’ll be the happiеst girl in the world You’ll see like it never happened [Verse 2: Rosé, Lisa] Don’t make us saints, we’re wards of pain The past and a perfect picture There’s no one else to blame this time Don’t change the truth, we can’t undo The high we chase, steal the crash, no You’re not the one who gets to cry [Pre-Chorus: Jisoo] My heart only wants you The moment you say no [Chorus: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé] But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world You’ll see like it doesn’t matter Tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world You’ll see like it never happened I can stop the tears if I want to I can stop the tears if I want to I can stop the tears if I want to But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world You’ll see like it never happened [Bridge: Lisa, Jisoo] All it takes is a smooth pop of a bottle top To fix a heart, a broken heart, baby All it takes is a little rollin’ paper Take us to the start, go back to the start [Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie] But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world You’ll see like it doesn’t matter Tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world You’ll see like it never happened I can stop the tears if I want to I can stop the tears if I want to I can stop the tears if I want to But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world You’ll see like it never happened Traduzione The happiest girl [Strofa 1: Jennie, Rosé] Non tenermi la mano, non supplicarmi di ricambiare Non dire che ce la faremo Se sono così bella, allora perché? Le porte che abbiamo sbattuto, i piatti che abbiamo rotto Echeggia con il suono della follia Non riesco a ricordare perché ci proviamo [Pre-ritornello: Jisoo] Il mio cuore vuole solo te Il momento in cui dici di no [Ritornello: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie] Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo Vedrai che non importa Stanotte sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo Vedrai come non fosse mai successo Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo Vedrai come non fosse mai successo [Strofa 2: Rosé, Lisa] Non farci santi, siamo barriere del dolore Il passato e un’immagine perfetta Non c’è nessun altro da incolpare questa volta Non cambiare la verità, non possiamo annullare Lo sballo che inseguiamo, rubiamo lo schianto, no Non sei tu quello che si mette a piangere [Pre-ritornello: Jisoo] Il mio cuore vuole solo te Il momento in cui dici di no [Ritornello: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé] Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo Vedrai che non importa Stanotte sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo Vedrai come non fosse mai successo Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo Vedrai come non fosse mai successo [Ponte: Lisa, Jisoo] Tutto ciò che serve è un leggero schiocco del tappo di una bottiglia Per riparare un cuore, un cuore spezzato, piccola Tutto ciò che serve è un po’ di carta arrotolata Portaci all’inizio, torna all’inizio [Ritornello: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie] Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo Vedrai che non importa Stanotte sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo Vedrai come non fosse mai successo Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo Vedrai come non fosse mai successo Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone delle Blackpink?