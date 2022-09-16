GingerGeneration.it

BLACKPINK – The happiest girl: audio, testo e traduzione

The happiest girl è la sesta traccia del nuovo album delle Blackpink, Born Pink, in uscita oggi venerdì 16 settembre.

La canzone interamente in inglese, con una struttura emozionale che contrasta con il titolo e dal delicato accompagnamento al piano, esprime il desiderio di essere felici nonostante una persona sia andata via.

Ascolta qui The happiest girl delle Blackpink

Testo di The happiest girl

[Verse 1: Jennie, Rosé]
Don’t hold my hand, don’t beg me back
Don’t say that we’ll make it through this
If I’m so beautiful, then why?
The doors we slammed, the plates we smashed
Echo with the sound of madness
I can’t remember why we try

[Pre-Chorus: Jisoo]
My heart only wants you
The moment you say no

[Chorus: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie]
But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world
You’ll see like it doesn’t matter
Tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world
You’ll see like it never happened
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop thе tears if I want to
But tonight, I’ll be the happiеst girl in the world
You’ll see like it never happened

[Verse 2: Rosé, Lisa]
Don’t make us saints, we’re wards of pain
The past and a perfect picture
There’s no one else to blame this time
Don’t change the truth, we can’t undo
The high we chase, steal the crash, no
You’re not the one who gets to cry

[Pre-Chorus: Jisoo]
My heart only wants you
The moment you say no

[Chorus: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé]
But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world
You’ll see like it doesn’t matter
Tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world
You’ll see like it never happened
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop the tears if I want to
But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world
You’ll see like it never happened

[Bridge: Lisa, Jisoo]
All it takes is a smooth pop of a bottle top
To fix a heart, a broken heart, baby
All it takes is a little rollin’ paper
Take us to the start, go back to the start

[Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie]
But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world
You’ll see like it doesn’t matter
Tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world
You’ll see like it never happened
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop the tears if I want to
But tonight, I’ll be the happiest girl in the world
You’ll see like it never happened

Traduzione The happiest girl

[Strofa 1: Jennie, Rosé]
Non tenermi la mano, non supplicarmi di ricambiare
Non dire che ce la faremo
Se sono così bella, allora perché?
Le porte che abbiamo sbattuto, i piatti che abbiamo rotto
Echeggia con il suono della follia
Non riesco a ricordare perché ci proviamo

[Pre-ritornello: Jisoo]
Il mio cuore vuole solo te
Il momento in cui dici di no

[Ritornello: Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie]
Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo
Vedrai che non importa
Stanotte sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo
Vedrai come non fosse mai successo
Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio
Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio
Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio
Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo
Vedrai come non fosse mai successo

[Strofa 2: Rosé, Lisa]
Non farci santi, siamo barriere del dolore
Il passato e un’immagine perfetta
Non c’è nessun altro da incolpare questa volta
Non cambiare la verità, non possiamo annullare
Lo sballo che inseguiamo, rubiamo lo schianto, no
Non sei tu quello che si mette a piangere

[Pre-ritornello: Jisoo]
Il mio cuore vuole solo te
Il momento in cui dici di no

[Ritornello: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé]
Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo
Vedrai che non importa
Stanotte sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo
Vedrai come non fosse mai successo
Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio
Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio
Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio
Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo
Vedrai come non fosse mai successo

[Ponte: Lisa, Jisoo]
Tutto ciò che serve è un leggero schiocco del tappo di una bottiglia
Per riparare un cuore, un cuore spezzato, piccola
Tutto ciò che serve è un po’ di carta arrotolata
Portaci all’inizio, torna all’inizio

[Ritornello: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie]
Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo
Vedrai che non importa
Stanotte sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo
Vedrai come non fosse mai successo
Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio
Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio
Posso fermare le lacrime se voglio
Ma stasera sarò la ragazza più felice del mondo
Vedrai come non fosse mai successo

