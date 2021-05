Ana Soklič: video, testo e traduzione di Amen| Esc 2021

Ana Soklič - Amen - Slovenia 🇸🇮 - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2021

Testo

Hey child

Why ya hiding from the light?

Why ya cowering in fright?

Don’t tell yourself

The heavens cast you out

And you’ve fallen from grace

You’ll get beaten and bruised

You’ll be scarred unto your core

But it’s gonna make you who you are

When ya learn to heal

When ya learn to rise again

You can tell the sun amen

Hallelujah

We’re glorious!

Hallelujah

The day is dawning!

The storm’s relentless

But everybody knows

Everybody knows

We’re born to the fight

Hey child

The fear’ll never go away

Might as well accept it now

Learn to persevere

Learn to count your blessings down…

Greet the future with amen

Hallelujah

We’re glorious!

Hallelujah

The day is dawning!

The storm’s relentless

But everybody knows

Everybody knows

We’re born to the fight

Not until the rain has stopped

Not until the thunder’s hushed

Are we at rest, are we at peace… just imagine it

Not until the storm has passed

Not until it’s quiet

Can the heart that’s broken cry

Hallelujah

We’re glorious!

Hallelujah

The day is dawning!

The storm’s relentless

But everybody knows

Everybody knows

We’re born to the fight

Hey child

Why ya hiding from the light?

Traduzione