Adele – Hold on: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 19 Novembre 2021 Adele ha pubblicato Hold on, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre. Si tratta di 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target. Scopri QUI tutti i testi e le traduzioni della canzoni di 30! Audio Hold on di Adele Testo Hold on di Adele Love will soon come Just hold, hold on Oh, what have I done yet again? Have I not learned anything? I don’t want to live in chaos It’s like a ride that I want to get off It’s hard to hold onto who I am When I’m stumbling in the dark for a hand I am so tired of battling with myself, with no chance to win Hold on Let time be patient You are still strong Let pain be gracious Love will soon come Just hold, hold on I swear to God, I am such a mess The harder that I try, I regress I’m my own worst enemy Right now I truly hate being me Every day feels like the road I’m on Might just open up and swallow me whole How do I feel so mighty small When I’m struggling to feel at all? Just hold on (Just hold on) Let time be patient (You) You are still strong Let pain be gracious (Love will soon come) Just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just just hold on), hold on (You, just hold on, just hold on) Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get (Just hold on, just hold on) And the emptiness actually let’s us forget (Just hold on, just hold on) Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret (Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on) So just hold on (Just hold on) Let time be patient (You are still strong) Let pain be gracious Love will soon come, baby If you just hold on Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on Just let time be patient ‘Cause you’re still strong, I’m still strong (You are still strong) Just be gracious ‘Cause love will soon come If you just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on) Just be patient, just be patient (You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on, you, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on) Traduzione Hold on di Adele L’amore arriverà presto Tieni duro, tieni duro Oh, cosa ho fatto ancora? Non ho imparato niente? Non voglio vivere nel caos È come un giro che voglio scendere È difficile aggrapparsi a chi sono Quando inciampo nel buio per una mano Sono così stanco di combattere con me stesao, senza possibilità di vincere Aspettare Lascia che il tempo abbia pazienza Sei ancora forte Lascia che il dolore sia gentile L’amore arriverà presto Tieni duro, tieni duro Lo giuro su Dio, sono un tale disastro Più ci provo, regredisco sono il mio peggior nemico In questo momento odio davvero essere me stessa Ogni giorno sembra la strada che sto percorrendo Potrebbe semplicemente aprirsi e ingoiarmi intero Come mi sento così potente piccola? Quando faccio fatica a sentirmi? Resisti (solo resisti) Lascia che il tempo sia paziente (tu) Sei ancora forte Lascia che il dolore sia gentile (l’amore arriverà presto) Resisti (Tu, resisti, resisti, resisti), resisti (Resisti, resisti, resisti) A volte la solitudine è l’unico riposo che otteniamo (Resisti, resisti) E il vuoto in realtà ci fa dimenticare (Resisti, resisti) A volte il perdono è più facile in segreto (Resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti) Quindi resisti (solo resisti) Lascia che il tempo sia paziente (sei ancora forte) Lascia che il dolore sia gentile L’amore arriverà presto, piccola Se tieni duro Resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti Lascia che il tempo abbia pazienza Perché sei ancora forte, io sono ancora forte (sei ancora forte) Sii gentile Perché l’amore arriverà presto Se resisti (tu, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti) Sii paziente, sii paziente (Tu, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti)