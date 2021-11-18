Adele – Hold on: audio, testo e traduzione

Adele ha pubblicato Hold on, uno dei brani dal suo nuovo disco, 30, rilasciato venerdì 19 novembre. Si tratta di 12 tracce più 3 bonus track presenti solo nell’edizione deluxe del disco, disponibile in esclusiva nei negozi Target.

Love will soon come

Just hold, hold on

Oh, what have I done yet again?

Have I not learned anything?

I don’t want to live in chaos

It’s like a ride that I want to get off

It’s hard to hold onto who I am

When I’m stumbling in the dark for a hand

I am so tired of battling with myself, with no chance to win

Hold on

Let time be patient

You are still strong

Let pain be gracious

Love will soon come

Just hold, hold on

I swear to God, I am such a mess

The harder that I try, I regress

I’m my own worst enemy

Right now I truly hate being me

Every day feels like the road I’m on

Might just open up and swallow me whole

How do I feel so mighty small

When I’m struggling to feel at all?

Just hold on (Just hold on)

Let time be patient (You)

You are still strong

Let pain be gracious (Love will soon come)

Just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just just hold on), hold on (You, just hold on, just hold on)

Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get (Just hold on, just hold on)

And the emptiness actually let’s us forget (Just hold on, just hold on)

Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret (Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)

So just hold on (Just hold on)

Let time be patient (You are still strong)

Let pain be gracious

Love will soon come, baby

If you just hold on

Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on

Just let time be patient

‘Cause you’re still strong, I’m still strong (You are still strong)

Just be gracious

‘Cause love will soon come

If you just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on)

Just be patient, just be patient

(You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on, you, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)

Traduzione Hold on di Adele

L’amore arriverà presto

Tieni duro, tieni duro

Oh, cosa ho fatto ancora?

Non ho imparato niente?

Non voglio vivere nel caos

È come un giro che voglio scendere

È difficile aggrapparsi a chi sono

Quando inciampo nel buio per una mano

Sono così stanco di combattere con me stesao, senza possibilità di vincere

Aspettare

Lascia che il tempo abbia pazienza

Sei ancora forte

Lascia che il dolore sia gentile

L’amore arriverà presto

Tieni duro, tieni duro

Lo giuro su Dio, sono un tale disastro

Più ci provo, regredisco

sono il mio peggior nemico

In questo momento odio davvero essere me stessa

Ogni giorno sembra la strada che sto percorrendo

Potrebbe semplicemente aprirsi e ingoiarmi intero

Come mi sento così potente piccola?

Quando faccio fatica a sentirmi?

Resisti (solo resisti)

Lascia che il tempo sia paziente (tu)

Sei ancora forte

Lascia che il dolore sia gentile (l’amore arriverà presto)

Resisti (Tu, resisti, resisti, resisti), resisti (Resisti, resisti, resisti)

A volte la solitudine è l’unico riposo che otteniamo (Resisti, resisti)

E il vuoto in realtà ci fa dimenticare (Resisti, resisti)

A volte il perdono è più facile in segreto (Resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti)

Quindi resisti (solo resisti)

Lascia che il tempo sia paziente (sei ancora forte)

Lascia che il dolore sia gentile

L’amore arriverà presto, piccola

Se tieni duro

Resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti

Lascia che il tempo abbia pazienza

Perché sei ancora forte, io sono ancora forte (sei ancora forte)

Sii gentile

Perché l’amore arriverà presto

Se resisti (tu, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti)

Sii paziente, sii paziente

(Tu, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti, resisti)