We are who we are cast: Ecco chi è Jack Dylan Grazer (età e Instagram)

Da questa sera inizierà su Sky e Now TV We are who we are l’attesissima serie di Luca Guadagnino. Il cast è molto ampio e giovane e tra i protagonisti troviamo Fraser interpretato da Jack Dylan Grazer. Conosciamo meglio questo attore e il suo personaggio

In We are who we are Fraser è un quattordicenne che da New York trasloca con le madri in un base americana veneta. Con la madre Sarah vive molti contrasti perchè la ritiene lei e l’esercito “colpevoli” del trasferimento. Fraser è un ragazzo timido e riservato con una forte passione per la moda e qualche problema con l’alcol. Spesso vaga per la base e osserva gli altri e in questo modo conoscerà Caitlin che sarà presto la sua migliore amica. Nonostante un’apparenza fredda è in realtà sensibile.

L’attore che lo intrepreta è Jack Dylan Grazer, nato il 3 settembre 2003 a Los Angeles (ha perciò 17 anni). Ha uno zio produttore e un padre attore. Inizia a recitare da professionista nel 2015, interpretando il giovane straniero in Tales of Halloween. Raggiunge la notorietà nel 2017, quando interpreta il ruolo di protagonista nel film It e nella serie televisiva Me, Myself & I.

Nel 2018 recita in Beautiful Boy e nel 2019 ha invece il ruolo di Freddy Freeman nel film Shazam! Utilizza i social per lavoro e anche come attivista. Recentemente ha sostenuto il movimento Balck Lives Matter e l’uguaglianza senza differenza di razza o genere. Ha una grande passione per lo skateboard ed molto riservato sulla vita privata.

Ecco alcuni post dai profili social dell’attore di We are who we are: