We are who we are cast: Ecco chi è Jack Dylan Grazer (età e Instagram)

Da questa sera inizierà su Sky e Now TV We are who we are l’attesissima serie di Luca Guadagnino. Il cast è molto ampio e giovane e tra i protagonisti troviamo Fraser interpretato da Jack Dylan Grazer. Conosciamo meglio questo attore e il suo personaggio
In We are who we are Fraser è un quattordicenne che da New York trasloca con le madri in un base americana veneta. Con la madre Sarah vive molti contrasti perchè la ritiene lei e l’esercito “colpevoli” del trasferimento. Fraser è un ragazzo timido e riservato con una forte passione per la moda e qualche problema con l’alcol. Spesso vaga per la base e osserva gli altri e in questo modo conoscerà Caitlin che sarà presto la sua migliore amica. Nonostante un’apparenza fredda è in realtà sensibile.
L’attore che lo intrepreta è Jack Dylan Grazer, nato il 3 settembre 2003 a Los Angeles (ha perciò 17 anni). Ha uno zio produttore e un padre attore. Inizia a recitare da professionista nel 2015, interpretando il giovane straniero in Tales of Halloween. Raggiunge la notorietà nel 2017, quando interpreta il ruolo di protagonista nel film It e nella serie televisiva Me, Myself & I.
Nel 2018 recita in Beautiful Boy e nel 2019 ha invece il ruolo di Freddy Freeman nel film Shazam! Utilizza i social per lavoro e anche come attivista. Recentemente ha sostenuto il movimento Balck Lives Matter e l’uguaglianza senza differenza di razza o genere. Ha una grande passione per lo skateboard ed molto riservato sulla vita privata.
Ecco alcuni post dai profili social dell’attore di We are who we are:
At 8 years old, my life was transformed by the power of Theatre and the training I received under the tutelage of a powerful, compassionate, amazing Black woman, Janet Adderley! She rescued me from days consumed with self doubt, quarantined in the Principal’s Office. She taught me to believe in myself, to trust the power of my own unique voice , to dream big dreams and know in my heart that I could accomplish anything with passion , persistence and hard work. She emphasized the importance of accountability to a team , she taught me and all of my classmates that we were a “mighty ensemble “ and that “the whole” is always greater “than the sum of its parts”. Her steadfast love and her bigger than life example fortify me to this day… Our country is at a crossroads. We either stand together and embrace the power of “the whole” with respect and love or we all perish in a sea of hate ! It is up to ALL OF US together to lead with love, to show respect and humility , to be accountable to each other, to LISTEN, to move our species FORWARD to a better place. A new America is coming!!! We are at an urgent moment in our history to transform our country. I am only one voice. It will take ALL of us to be committed to transforming our world for good, together. WE are the future!!! The hate stops now! The hatred stops NOW!!! The healing begins and together we will rise as an ensemble of human spirit! #blacklivesmatter #togetherwewillsavetheworld #thankyoujanetadderley #imsogladwehadthistimetogether #loveyoumadly”