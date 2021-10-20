Maneskin: il video ufficiale di Mammamia (testo e significato)

Il video di Mammamia dei Maneskin, dal 19 ottobre su Youtube, è diretto da Rei Nadal e prodotto da Prettybird e vede la band protagonista di una fantasia pulp a tinte macabre.

Durante il ritorno in macchina da una festa, ciascun membro del gruppo immagina di aver ucciso Damiano in un loop di colori acidi e quadretti dissacranti.

Ogni sogno lucido fa sempre ritorno alla macchina, unico elemento di connessione con la realtà. La canzone gioca con l’interpretazione dei fatti, delle persone, con le critiche e la capacità di riderci sopra.

Il video prende quella voglia spregiudicata di scherzare con le false accuse e la porta all’interno delle dinamiche relazionali del gruppo, in un cliché del rock‘n’roll che vede il frontman pieno di sé eliminato, letteralmente, da Victoria, Ethan e Thomas.

Video Mammamia dei Maneskin

Testo Mammamia dei Maneskin

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

I feel the heat, I feel the beat of drums

Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun

I’m breaking free but I’m stuck in the police car

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

They treat me like if I did something criminal

All eyes on me I feel like I’m a superstar

I’m not a freak I just thought it was carnival

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed

You wanna handle me but I’m a bit too much

I burned all the place down cause I’m too fucking hot

Oh mamma mia- ma, ma- mamma mia – ah

They wanna arrest me but I was just having fun

I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs

They ask me why I’m so hot. Cause I’m Italian O

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Oh mamma mamma mia