Maneskin: il video ufficiale di Mammamia (testo e significato) scritto da Giovanna Codella 20 Ottobre 2021 Il video di Mammamia dei Maneskin, dal 19 ottobre su Youtube, è diretto da Rei Nadal e prodotto da Prettybird e vede la band protagonista di una fantasia pulp a tinte macabre. Durante il ritorno in macchina da una festa, ciascun membro del gruppo immagina di aver ucciso Damiano in un loop di colori acidi e quadretti dissacranti. Ogni sogno lucido fa sempre ritorno alla macchina, unico elemento di connessione con la realtà. La canzone gioca con l’interpretazione dei fatti, delle persone, con le critiche e la capacità di riderci sopra. Il video prende quella voglia spregiudicata di scherzare con le false accuse e la porta all’interno delle dinamiche relazionali del gruppo, in un cliché del rock‘n’roll che vede il frontman pieno di sé eliminato, letteralmente, da Victoria, Ethan e Thomas. Video Mammamia dei Maneskin Testo Mammamia dei Maneskin Ah, ah, ah, ah Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah I feel the heat, I feel the beat of drums Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun I’m breaking free but I’m stuck in the police car Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah They treat me like if I did something criminal All eyes on me I feel like I’m a superstar I’m not a freak I just thought it was carnival Oh mamma mamma mia Spit your love on me I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again Oh mamma mamma mia Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed You wanna handle me but I’m a bit too much I burned all the place down cause I’m too fucking hot Oh mamma mia- ma, ma- mamma mia – ah They wanna arrest me but I was just having fun I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs They ask me why I’m so hot. Cause I’m Italian O Oh mamma mamma mia Spit your love on me I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again Oh mamma mamma mia Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause I love when you sing out loud Oh mamma mamma mia Spit your love on me I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again Oh mamma mamma mia Spit your love on me Spit your love on me Spit your love on me Spit your love on me Oh mamma mamma mia