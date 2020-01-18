All’interno di Music to be murdered by di Eminem troviamo fra le altre anche una canzone, intitolata Unaccomodating, che ha scatenato molte polemiche, soprattutto su Twitter.

Nel brano in questione, infatti, Eminem fa un chiaro riferimento all’attentato alla Manchester Arena e di conseguenza ad Ariana Grande, forse con un’eccessiva leggerezza.

eminem literally just made a joke about the manchester bombing at ariana grande’s concert… that is just so fucking sick, y’all better not give this man any attention. people literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them? pic.twitter.com/mKJo06RL9p — chris (mariestakis) (@sweeterheavens) January 17, 2020

Lasciamo a voi lettori il giudizio finale sul brano, di cui trovate audio, testo e traduzione qui sotto!

Testo Unaccomodating

[Intro: Young M.A & Eminem] Oh, this what we doin’? AlrightM.A [Verse 1: Young M.A] I like a bitch that like to wobble, wobbleShake it, shake it, break it, break itNigga, we made it, made it, they hate it, hate itPro professional, pure persistent, I’m paper chasingI hate complaining, I hated waiting, I’ll pay for patienceBut I hate to pay a bill (Hate that)And I made a mil’ without a major deal (I made that)Yeah, her ass fake, but she came for real (She came, uh)Money ain’t a thing, that ain’t a thing for realIt’s the broke lingo (Huh)

And no, ain’t nothing Saweetie, this is no Quavo (Migo)

Man, I just get high, let my hoes lay low (Ooh)

I just want some face but this is no facial (Ooh)

Do right and kill er’body, Drake mode (Hello)

Bitch, I’m tryna eat out, take your plate mode (Hello)

Disrespect your life and I’m in gang mode (Grrr)

You can leave this earth, bitch, I’m in rake mode (Huh)

I’m in cake mode (Huh), I’m in brave mode, uh

What up Marshall? I’m a martian, I’m in Wayne mode (Facts)

Neck wet, big drip, I’m in rain mode (Drip, drip, drip)

Eight niggas, eight hittas, take eight souls (Brrr)

Collect pesos (Huh), and I’m paid, so? (Paid)

Self-made goals (Hey)

When the pain leaves (Huh)

Where does the pain go? (Where?)

Tip of the backwood is where the flame goes (There)

To the sky is where my brain goes (Wow)

Same pack, same fiend, sellin’ the same clothes (Wow)

Pinocchio and my pistol, they got the same nose

Me and my niggas gotta eat, we share the same stove (What?)

Case closed, bodies in my lane, bitch, lane closed

[Verse 2: Eminem] Game over, Thanos on you H-O’sOn my petty shit but I don’t paint toes (Yeah)Get the plunger (Plunger) ’cause Marshall and M.A go plum crazyCall us liquid plumber, ’cause even Dre know (Dre know)Beat knocks like a beefed up Detox

You’re gonna need three SWATs or police officers at least to come pull me off of it and I don’t stop

Please dawg, I need y’all to keep talking shit ’cause I feed off of it

I am the complete opposite of these retards who spit these weak bars, I’ma leave carnage

Each thought’ll be so toxic, it’ll block the wind through your esophagus

Stop it, cutting off your oxygen

And I hit them pads like a boxing gym

Better watch for Slim, better get to popping when I’m at the top again

I won’t topple, I’m giving it to anyone who wanna come and get it and I’m not gonna stop

But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is

I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I’m God and the Lord forgives even the devil worshippers

I’m moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you’re born with Lucifer’s horns

And you’re from the school of Notorious, Puba, Cube and The Poor Righteous Teachers tutored my students

Showed them all the blueprint and formula

But it seems like the more they studied my music, the more they remind me of eyeballs

I’m watching my pupils get cornier (Uh)

But I’m contemplating yelling “Bombs away” on the game

Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting

[Chorus: Eminem] Here comes Saddam Hussein, Ayatollah KhomeiniWhere’s Osama been? I been laden latelyLook at how I’m behaving, they want me gone awayThey wanna JonBenet me (Fuck you), I’m unaccommodating

Man, I don’t see why they hate me

I’m a clown like John Wayne Gacy

They call me Kanye crazy

APESHIT, Beyonce, Jay-Z

And I’m back with Andre, baby

And the doctor’s operating

But he never put no scrubs on from Snoop kid out to Shady

[Verse 3: Eminem] Shady like a shadow or your silhouette, intellect, I better check to see why you feel upset‘Cause I met your bitch on the internet now I’m getting head like a Pillow PetThat bimbo Kim put her lips all the way around this bone and then blowLike a dusty cartridge from an old NintendoThose were the days but I bet you, I’m never gonna be broke again, noI don’t smoke but I got paper, to be blunt, I’m rolling Indo

And I keep it one comma, zero, zero, zero, zero

Real, real, real, murder, murder, murder, kill, kill, kill

Nickle-plated, twenty two, two, two

Bitch, shut the fuck up ‘fore I shoot you too

Ain’t shit I won’t do just to get a few YouTube views

Run up in a church like pew, pew, pew

‘Cause that’s what I do, do, do

But, even to the untrained human eye

We ain’t the same, you and I

Somebody should have explained to you why

For you to go against me, it’s simply insane, you will die (Yeah)

That’s why they call me Kamikaze, it’s plain suicide, yeah

But I know magic and here go my last trick

I’m ’bout to say “Abracadabra” and pull a B Rabbit up out of my hat

I’m about to relapse and I betcha that you won’t know how to react

But a look of disgust, I don’t doubt it’d be that

As I begin to fuckin’ devour the track

And you backpedal that is a cowardly act

Like a Saudi attack when the towers collapsed

Traduzione

[Chorus: Eminem] Here comes Saddam Hussein, Ayatollah KhomeiniWhere’s Osama been? I been laden latelyLook at how I’m behaving, they want me gone awayThey wanna JonBenet me (Fuck you), I’m unaccommodating

oh è questo quello che facciamo? Ok va bene

M.A.

mi piace che una ragazza si sappia muovere

muovilo, muovilo, rompilo, rompilo

n***o, ce l’abbiamo fatta, fatta, ci odiano, ci odiano

pro professionista, bello tenace, sbrigo scartoffie

odio lamentarmi, ho odiato aspettare, pagherò per la pazienza

ma io odio dover pagar un conto (lo odio)

e ho fatto un milione senza nemmeno un contratto (l’ho fatto)

yeah, il suo cul0 è finto, ma lei è venuta per davvero (lei è venuta)

i soldi non contano nulla, non sono una cosa vera

è la lingua dei poveri (uh)

e no, non è nulla tesoro, questo non è Quavo (Migo)

ragazzo, io mi drogo e basta, lascia che le mie p***ane si stendano (ooh)

voglio un po’ di faccia ma questa non è una maschera (ooh)

fai la cosa giusta e uccidi tutti, come Drake (Ciao)

stronz0, sto cercando di mangiare tutto, prendo il tuo piatto (ciao)

manco di rispetto alla tua vita e sono in versione gang (grr)

puoi lasciare questa terra, stronz0, mi sento coraggioso (huh)

come va Marshall? Sono un marziano. Sono in versione Wayne

il collo bagnato, gocciola parecchio, sono in versione pioggia (gocciola, gocciola, gocciola)

otto n****i, otto hit, prendi otto anime (brr)

colleziona pesos, (uh) e io sono pagato, quindi? (Pagato)

obiettivi ottenuti da solo (hey)

quando il dolore se ne va (uh)

dove va il dolore? (dove?)

le fiamme finiscono lontano (laggiù)

il mio cervello va verso il cielo (wow)

lo stesso pacchetto, lo stesso demonio, vendendo gli stessi vestiti (wow)

Pinocchio e la mia pistola, hanno lo stesso naso

io e i miei n***i dobbiamo mangiare, condividiamo le stesse posate (cosa?)

caso chiuso, corpi sulla mia strada, stronz0, strada chiusa

game over, Thanos su di te, S-t-r-o-n-z-o

sulla mia roba da fighetto ma non mi dipingo le unghie (Yeah)

prendi lo sturalavandino (sturalavandino) perché Marshall e M.A. faranno i pazzi

chiamaci idraulico liquido, perché anche DRE lo sa (Dre lo sa)

il beat batt come un Detox sotto steroidi

avrai bisogno di tre squadre SWAT o ufficiali di polizia almeno per tirarmici fuori, altrimenti non mi fermo

per favore amico, ho bisogno che tu dica c***ate perché io me ne nutro

io sono l’opposto completo di questi ritardati che sputano le loro rime da sfigati, farò una strage

ogni pensiero sarà così tossico che bloccherà l’aria nel tuo esofago

fermalo, ti taglia l’ossigeno

e colpisci i loro cuscinetti come se fossi in palestra

farai meglio a guardare Slim, farai meglio a spuntare fuori quando sarò di nuovo al top

non cadrò, lo darò a chiunque voglia venire e prenderlo e non mi fermerò

ma quando mi chiedono se è finita la guerra con MGK? Io dico sì, certo

l’ho ripulito dai suoi peccati mortali, sono Dio e il Signore perdona anche chi adora il Diavolo

Sto andando avanti ma tu sai che i tuoi scrupoli sono spariti quando sei nato con l corna di Lucifero

e tu vieni dalla scuola di Notorious, Puba, Cube and The Poor Righteous Teachers hanno seguito i miei studenti

hai mostrato loro tutti i progetti e la formula

ma sembra che più studiano la mia musica, più mi ricordano delle palle dgli occhi

guardo i miei ragazzi che diventano più smielati

ma sto iniziando a pensare di urlare “scappate c’è una bomba” durante la partita

come se fossi fuori dal concerto di Ariana Grande ad aspettare

ecco Saddam Hussein, Ayatyollah Khomeini

dov’è stato Obama? Sono stato carico di recente

guarda come mi sto comportando, vogliono che io me ne vada

vogliono vedermi com JonBenet (fanc*lo), sono scomodo

ragazzo non sono perché mi odiano

sono un clown come John Wayne Gcy

mi chiamano pazzo come Kanye

Apeshit, Beyoncé e Jay-Z

E io sono tornato con Andre, baby

e il dottore che opera

ma non ha mai tolto il tocco di Snoop da quello di Shady

Shady come un’ombra sulla tua silouhette, intelletto, devo controllare perché ti sei infastidito

perché ho incontrato la tua str0nza su internet e adesso me lo sta succiando come un Pillow PET

quel piccolo Kim mette le sue labbra tutto intorno all’osso e poi sputa

come una cartuccia polverosa di un vecchio Nintendo

quelli erano i giorni ma io ti sfido, non sarò più povero

non fumo ma ho carta, per fumare una canna, mi sto rollando un Indo

e lo tengo in una virgola, zero, zero, zero

reale reale reale, omicidio, omicidio, omicidio, uccidi, uccidi, uccidi

ricoperto di nichel, ventidue, due due

stronz0 stai zitto prima che anche io ti spari

non c’è niente che non farò solo per avere views su Youtube

corro dentro ad una chiesa come pew pew pew

perché è quello che faccio, faccio, faccio

ma, anche per un occhio umano poco allenato

non siamo gli stessi, io e te

qualcuno avrebbe dovuto spiegartelo il perché

per te contro di me, è semplicemente folle, tu morirai (yeah)

ecco perché mi chiamano Kamikaze, è un semplice suicidio, yeah

ma io conosco la magia ed ecco il mio ultimo trucco

sto per dire Abracadabra e tirare fuori un coniglio dal cappello

sto per ricadere e io scommetto che non sapresti come reagire

ma uno sguardo di disgusto, io non dubito che sarei così

mentre inizio a divorare la traccia

e tu pedali all’indietro come un codardo

come un attacco saudita quando le due torri sono cadute

ecco che arrivano Saddam Hussein, Ayatyollah Khomeini

dov’è stato Obama? Sono stato carico di recente

guarda come mi sto comportando, vogliono che io me ne vada

vogliono vedermi com JonBenet (fanc*lo), sono scomodo