All’interno di Music to be murdered by di Eminem troviamo fra le altre anche una canzone, intitolata Unaccomodating, che ha scatenato molte polemiche, soprattutto su Twitter.
Nel brano in questione, infatti, Eminem fa un chiaro riferimento all’attentato alla Manchester Arena e di conseguenza ad Ariana Grande, forse con un’eccessiva leggerezza.
eminem literally just made a joke about the manchester bombing at ariana grande’s concert… that is just so fucking sick, y’all better not give this man any attention. people literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them? pic.twitter.com/mKJo06RL9p
— chris (mariestakis) (@sweeterheavens) January 17, 2020
Lasciamo a voi lettori il giudizio finale sul brano, di cui trovate audio, testo e traduzione qui sotto!
Testo Unaccomodating[Intro: Young M.A & Eminem] Oh, this what we doin’? Alright
M.A [Verse 1: Young M.A] I like a bitch that like to wobble, wobble
Shake it, shake it, break it, break it
Nigga, we made it, made it, they hate it, hate it
Pro professional, pure persistent, I’m paper chasing
I hate complaining, I hated waiting, I’ll pay for patience
But I hate to pay a bill (Hate that)
And I made a mil’ without a major deal (I made that)
Yeah, her ass fake, but she came for real (She came, uh)
Money ain’t a thing, that ain’t a thing for real
It’s the broke lingo (Huh)
And no, ain’t nothing Saweetie, this is no Quavo (Migo)
Man, I just get high, let my hoes lay low (Ooh)
I just want some face but this is no facial (Ooh)
Do right and kill er’body, Drake mode (Hello)
Bitch, I’m tryna eat out, take your plate mode (Hello)
Disrespect your life and I’m in gang mode (Grrr)
You can leave this earth, bitch, I’m in rake mode (Huh)
I’m in cake mode (Huh), I’m in brave mode, uh
What up Marshall? I’m a martian, I’m in Wayne mode (Facts)
Neck wet, big drip, I’m in rain mode (Drip, drip, drip)
Eight niggas, eight hittas, take eight souls (Brrr)
Collect pesos (Huh), and I’m paid, so? (Paid)
Self-made goals (Hey)
When the pain leaves (Huh)
Where does the pain go? (Where?)
Tip of the backwood is where the flame goes (There)
To the sky is where my brain goes (Wow)
Same pack, same fiend, sellin’ the same clothes (Wow)
Pinocchio and my pistol, they got the same nose
Me and my niggas gotta eat, we share the same stove (What?)
Case closed, bodies in my lane, bitch, lane closed
On my petty shit but I don’t paint toes (Yeah)
Get the plunger (Plunger) ’cause Marshall and M.A go plum crazy
Call us liquid plumber, ’cause even Dre know (Dre know)
Beat knocks like a beefed up Detox
You’re gonna need three SWATs or police officers at least to come pull me off of it and I don’t stop
Please dawg, I need y’all to keep talking shit ’cause I feed off of it
I am the complete opposite of these retards who spit these weak bars, I’ma leave carnage
Each thought’ll be so toxic, it’ll block the wind through your esophagus
Stop it, cutting off your oxygen
And I hit them pads like a boxing gym
Better watch for Slim, better get to popping when I’m at the top again
I won’t topple, I’m giving it to anyone who wanna come and get it and I’m not gonna stop
But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is
I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I’m God and the Lord forgives even the devil worshippers
I’m moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you’re born with Lucifer’s horns
And you’re from the school of Notorious, Puba, Cube and The Poor Righteous Teachers tutored my students
Showed them all the blueprint and formula
But it seems like the more they studied my music, the more they remind me of eyeballs
I’m watching my pupils get cornier (Uh)
But I’m contemplating yelling “Bombs away” on the game
Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting
Where’s Osama been? I been laden lately
Look at how I’m behaving, they want me gone away
They wanna JonBenet me (Fuck you), I’m unaccommodating
Man, I don’t see why they hate me
I’m a clown like John Wayne Gacy
They call me Kanye crazy
APESHIT, Beyonce, Jay-Z
And I’m back with Andre, baby
And the doctor’s operating
But he never put no scrubs on from Snoop kid out to Shady
ginger[Verse 3: Eminem] Shady like a shadow or your silhouette, intellect, I better check to see why you feel upset
‘Cause I met your bitch on the internet now I’m getting head like a Pillow Pet
That bimbo Kim put her lips all the way around this bone and then blow
Like a dusty cartridge from an old Nintendo
Those were the days but I bet you, I’m never gonna be broke again, no
I don’t smoke but I got paper, to be blunt, I’m rolling Indo
And I keep it one comma, zero, zero, zero, zero
Real, real, real, murder, murder, murder, kill, kill, kill
Nickle-plated, twenty two, two, two
Bitch, shut the fuck up ‘fore I shoot you too
Ain’t shit I won’t do just to get a few YouTube views
Run up in a church like pew, pew, pew
‘Cause that’s what I do, do, do
But, even to the untrained human eye
We ain’t the same, you and I
Somebody should have explained to you why
For you to go against me, it’s simply insane, you will die (Yeah)
That’s why they call me Kamikaze, it’s plain suicide, yeah
But I know magic and here go my last trick
I’m ’bout to say “Abracadabra” and pull a B Rabbit up out of my hat
I’m about to relapse and I betcha that you won’t know how to react
But a look of disgust, I don’t doubt it’d be that
As I begin to fuckin’ devour the track
And you backpedal that is a cowardly act
Like a Saudi attack when the towers collapsed
Where’s Osama been? I been laden lately
Look at how I’m behaving, they want me gone away
They wanna JonBenet me (Fuck you), I’m unaccommodating
Traduzione
oh è questo quello che facciamo? Ok va bene
M.A.
mi piace che una ragazza si sappia muovere
muovilo, muovilo, rompilo, rompilo
n***o, ce l’abbiamo fatta, fatta, ci odiano, ci odiano
pro professionista, bello tenace, sbrigo scartoffie
odio lamentarmi, ho odiato aspettare, pagherò per la pazienza
ma io odio dover pagar un conto (lo odio)
e ho fatto un milione senza nemmeno un contratto (l’ho fatto)
yeah, il suo cul0 è finto, ma lei è venuta per davvero (lei è venuta)
i soldi non contano nulla, non sono una cosa vera
è la lingua dei poveri (uh)
e no, non è nulla tesoro, questo non è Quavo (Migo)
ragazzo, io mi drogo e basta, lascia che le mie p***ane si stendano (ooh)
voglio un po’ di faccia ma questa non è una maschera (ooh)
fai la cosa giusta e uccidi tutti, come Drake (Ciao)
stronz0, sto cercando di mangiare tutto, prendo il tuo piatto (ciao)
manco di rispetto alla tua vita e sono in versione gang (grr)
puoi lasciare questa terra, stronz0, mi sento coraggioso (huh)
come va Marshall? Sono un marziano. Sono in versione Wayne
il collo bagnato, gocciola parecchio, sono in versione pioggia (gocciola, gocciola, gocciola)
otto n****i, otto hit, prendi otto anime (brr)
colleziona pesos, (uh) e io sono pagato, quindi? (Pagato)
obiettivi ottenuti da solo (hey)
quando il dolore se ne va (uh)
dove va il dolore? (dove?)
le fiamme finiscono lontano (laggiù)
il mio cervello va verso il cielo (wow)
lo stesso pacchetto, lo stesso demonio, vendendo gli stessi vestiti (wow)
Pinocchio e la mia pistola, hanno lo stesso naso
io e i miei n***i dobbiamo mangiare, condividiamo le stesse posate (cosa?)
caso chiuso, corpi sulla mia strada, stronz0, strada chiusa
game over, Thanos su di te, S-t-r-o-n-z-o
sulla mia roba da fighetto ma non mi dipingo le unghie (Yeah)
prendi lo sturalavandino (sturalavandino) perché Marshall e M.A. faranno i pazzi
chiamaci idraulico liquido, perché anche DRE lo sa (Dre lo sa)
il beat batt come un Detox sotto steroidi
avrai bisogno di tre squadre SWAT o ufficiali di polizia almeno per tirarmici fuori, altrimenti non mi fermo
per favore amico, ho bisogno che tu dica c***ate perché io me ne nutro
io sono l’opposto completo di questi ritardati che sputano le loro rime da sfigati, farò una strage
ogni pensiero sarà così tossico che bloccherà l’aria nel tuo esofago
fermalo, ti taglia l’ossigeno
e colpisci i loro cuscinetti come se fossi in palestra
farai meglio a guardare Slim, farai meglio a spuntare fuori quando sarò di nuovo al top
non cadrò, lo darò a chiunque voglia venire e prenderlo e non mi fermerò
ma quando mi chiedono se è finita la guerra con MGK? Io dico sì, certo
l’ho ripulito dai suoi peccati mortali, sono Dio e il Signore perdona anche chi adora il Diavolo
Sto andando avanti ma tu sai che i tuoi scrupoli sono spariti quando sei nato con l corna di Lucifero
e tu vieni dalla scuola di Notorious, Puba, Cube and The Poor Righteous Teachers hanno seguito i miei studenti
hai mostrato loro tutti i progetti e la formula
ma sembra che più studiano la mia musica, più mi ricordano delle palle dgli occhi
guardo i miei ragazzi che diventano più smielati
ma sto iniziando a pensare di urlare “scappate c’è una bomba” durante la partita
come se fossi fuori dal concerto di Ariana Grande ad aspettare
ecco Saddam Hussein, Ayatyollah Khomeini
dov’è stato Obama? Sono stato carico di recente
guarda come mi sto comportando, vogliono che io me ne vada
vogliono vedermi com JonBenet (fanc*lo), sono scomodo
ragazzo non sono perché mi odiano
sono un clown come John Wayne Gcy
mi chiamano pazzo come Kanye
Apeshit, Beyoncé e Jay-Z
E io sono tornato con Andre, baby
e il dottore che opera
ma non ha mai tolto il tocco di Snoop da quello di Shady
Shady come un’ombra sulla tua silouhette, intelletto, devo controllare perché ti sei infastidito
perché ho incontrato la tua str0nza su internet e adesso me lo sta succiando come un Pillow PET
quel piccolo Kim mette le sue labbra tutto intorno all’osso e poi sputa
come una cartuccia polverosa di un vecchio Nintendo
quelli erano i giorni ma io ti sfido, non sarò più povero
non fumo ma ho carta, per fumare una canna, mi sto rollando un Indo
e lo tengo in una virgola, zero, zero, zero
reale reale reale, omicidio, omicidio, omicidio, uccidi, uccidi, uccidi
ricoperto di nichel, ventidue, due due
stronz0 stai zitto prima che anche io ti spari
non c’è niente che non farò solo per avere views su Youtube
corro dentro ad una chiesa come pew pew pew
perché è quello che faccio, faccio, faccio
ma, anche per un occhio umano poco allenato
non siamo gli stessi, io e te
qualcuno avrebbe dovuto spiegartelo il perché
per te contro di me, è semplicemente folle, tu morirai (yeah)
ecco perché mi chiamano Kamikaze, è un semplice suicidio, yeah
ma io conosco la magia ed ecco il mio ultimo trucco
sto per dire Abracadabra e tirare fuori un coniglio dal cappello
sto per ricadere e io scommetto che non sapresti come reagire
ma uno sguardo di disgusto, io non dubito che sarei così
mentre inizio a divorare la traccia
e tu pedali all’indietro come un codardo
come un attacco saudita quando le due torri sono cadute
ecco che arrivano Saddam Hussein, Ayatyollah Khomeini
dov’è stato Obama? Sono stato carico di recente
guarda come mi sto comportando, vogliono che io me ne vada
vogliono vedermi com JonBenet (fanc*lo), sono scomodo