In attesa di ascoltare il suo nuovo attesissimo album, intitolato Smile, Katy Perry ha deciso di fornirci un’altro delizioso inedito. What makes a woman, questo il titolo del pezzo, è uscito oggi a sorpresa in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store.
What makes a woman segue così la pubblicazione del singolo Smile, che dà il titolo all’album. Il nuovo disco di Katy, vi ricordiamo, uscirà il prossimo 28 agosto.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di What makes a woman di Katy Perry.
Testo[Verse 1] Is it the way I talk sweet?
The way my skin is soft?
Or how I can be a bitch?
Make you keep your fingers crossed?
Is it the way that I praise you?
The way that I please you?
Or how fast I change my mind
And get scared that I might leave you? [Chorus] Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’t
Describe what makes a woman
She’s always been a perfect mystery
Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’t
Describe what makes a woman
And that’s what makes a woman to me [Verse 2] Is it the way I cut my hair
And put no makeup on?
I feel most beautiful
Doing what the fuck I want
Is it that my intuition
Is never really off?
I need tissues for my issues
And Band-Aids for my heart
[Chorus] Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’t
Describe what makes a woman
She’s always been a perfect mystery
Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’t
Describe what makes a woman
And that’s what makes a woman to me [Post-Chorus] Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
That’s what makes a woman to me
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh (Oh yeah, yeah-yeah)
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh [Outro] Is it the way we keep
The whole world turning
In a pair of heels?
Yeah, that’s what makes a woman
(There it is, Katheryn)
Traduzione
è perché ti parlo in modo dolce?
o perché la mia pelle è morbida?
o perché posso essere una str0nza?
ti faccio incrociare le dita?
è il modo in cui ti lodo?
il modo in cui ti do piacere?
o come io cambio rapidamente idea
avendo paura che ti potrei lasciare?
potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non lo faresti
descrivi cosa rende una donna tale
lei è sempre stata un perfetto mistero
potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non lo faresti
descrivi cosa rende una donna tale
ed è quello che rende una donna tale per me
è il modo in cui mi taglio i capelli
mi sento troppo bella
facendo il c***0 che voglio
è la mia intuizione?
che non si ferma mai?
ho bisogno fazzoletti per i miei problemi
e cerotti per il mio cuore
potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non lo faresti
descrivi cosa rende una donna tale
lei è sempre stata un perfetto mistero
potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non lo faresti
descrivi cosa rende una donna tale
ed è quello che rende una donna tale per me
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
ecco cosa rende una donna tale per me
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh (oh yeah, yeah. yeah)
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
è cosi che
il mondo continua a girare
su un paio di tacchi?
yeah, ecco cosa rende una donna tale
(eccolo, Katheryn)