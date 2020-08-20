In attesa di ascoltare il suo nuovo attesissimo album, intitolato Smile, Katy Perry ha deciso di fornirci un’altro delizioso inedito. What makes a woman, questo il titolo del pezzo, è uscito oggi a sorpresa in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store.

What makes a woman segue così la pubblicazione del singolo Smile, che dà il titolo all’album. Il nuovo disco di Katy, vi ricordiamo, uscirà il prossimo 28 agosto.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di What makes a woman di Katy Perry.

Clicca qui per comprare What makes a woman!

<br />

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Is it the way I talk sweet?The way my skin is soft?Or how I can be a bitch?Make you keep your fingers crossed?Is it the way that I praise you?The way that I please you?Or how fast I change my mindAnd get scared that I might leave you? [Chorus] Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’tDescribe what makes a womanShe’s always been a perfect mysteryCould spend your whole life, but you couldn’tDescribe what makes a womanAnd that’s what makes a woman to me [Verse 2] Is it the way I cut my hairAnd put no makeup on?I feel most beautifulDoing what the fuck I wantIs it that my intuitionIs never really off?I need tissues for my issuesAnd Band-Aids for my heart[Chorus] Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’tDescribe what makes a womanShe’s always been a perfect mysteryCould spend your whole life, but you couldn’tDescribe what makes a womanAnd that’s what makes a woman to me [Post-Chorus] Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-ohOh, oh-oh, oh, oh-ohThat’s what makes a woman to meOh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh (Oh yeah, yeah-yeah)Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh [Outro] Is it the way we keepThe whole world turningIn a pair of heels?Yeah, that’s what makes a woman(There it is, Katheryn)

è perché ti parlo in modo dolce?

o perché la mia pelle è morbida?

o perché posso essere una str0nza?

ti faccio incrociare le dita?

è il modo in cui ti lodo?

il modo in cui ti do piacere?

o come io cambio rapidamente idea

avendo paura che ti potrei lasciare?

potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non lo faresti

descrivi cosa rende una donna tale

lei è sempre stata un perfetto mistero

potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non lo faresti

descrivi cosa rende una donna tale

ed è quello che rende una donna tale per me

è il modo in cui mi taglio i capelli

mi sento troppo bella

facendo il c***0 che voglio

è la mia intuizione?

che non si ferma mai?

ho bisogno fazzoletti per i miei problemi

e cerotti per il mio cuore

potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non lo faresti

descrivi cosa rende una donna tale

lei è sempre stata un perfetto mistero

potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non lo faresti

descrivi cosa rende una donna tale ho copiato ginger generation

ed è quello che rende una donna tale per me

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

ecco cosa rende una donna tale per me

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh (oh yeah, yeah. yeah)

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

è cosi che

il mondo continua a girare

su un paio di tacchi?

yeah, ecco cosa rende una donna tale

(eccolo, Katheryn)