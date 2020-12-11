Taylor Swift – Willow: video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e significato

E’ appena uscito il video del nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift willow. Il brano è il primo estratto del secondo album a sorpresa pubblicato dalla cantante americana nel 2020, ovvero evermore.
Durante la diretta in attesa del del videoclip Taylor ha dato qualche indizio ai fan: Innanzi tutto che dei vestiti del video si è occupata Stella McCartney, sua richiesta specifica. Poi che nel video una scena rappresenta seven, una mirrorball una exile e una mad woman. Prima di salutare tutti ha scritto: “I can’t wait to see what you all think of evermore. It’s time to go!“, citando il titolo di una delle nuove canzoni.
Il video di willow si apre dove quello di cardigan si era interrotto, ovvero con Taylor Swift abbracciata al suo cardigan in soffitta, ma il filo d’oro continua a portarla ad esplorare nuovi orizzonti.
Quando ha annunciato la canzone, Taylor Swift ha detto:
Stanotte la storia continua, quando il video di willow sarà rilasciato. Sarò per sempre grata ai creativi che mi hanno aiutato e guidata a dirigere i miei video. Ci vediamo ragazzi nella chat di Youtube così da poter rispondere a tutte le vostre curiosità.
Guarda il video della nuova canzone di Taylor Swift willow:
Evermore:
Evermore contiene al suo interno un totale di 15 brani, più due pezzi inclusi nella versione Deluxe. Taylor ha lavorato a questi pezzi insieme agli stessi collaboratori del precedente Folklore, ovvero Aaron Dessner e il suo produttore storico Jack Antonoff; inoltre il disco ha anche tre featuring, ovvero HAIM, The National e Bon Iver. Con quest’ultimo, lo stesso del bellissimo duetto Exile, con lui ha interpretato il brano che dà il nome all’album.
Traduzione della canzone di Taylor Swift willow:[Verse 1] I’m like the water when your ship rolled in that night
Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife
And if you wasn’t an open shut case
I never would have known from the look on your face
Lost and your coming like a priceless wine [Chorus] The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that’s my man [Verse 2] Life was allure when they bent right to your wind
Head on the pillow, I can feel you sneakin’ in
‘Cause if you own a mythical thing
Like you own a trophy or a champion ring
But there was on prize I cheat to win [Chorus] The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that’s my man
I know that my train can take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that’s my man [Verse 3] Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind
You cut me out time and time again
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind
I come back stronger than a 90’s trend
We pull the signal, we don’t need you after dark
Show me the places where the others gave you scars
Now this is an open shut case
I guess I should have known from the look on your face
Every switch and bit was an work of art [Chorus] I know that you say the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that’s my man
I know that my train can take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that’s my man
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that’s my man
I know that my train can take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that’s my man
That’s my man
Yeah, that’s my man
Baby, every switch and bit was an work of art
That’s my man
Hey, that’s my man
I’m begging for you to take my hand
Make my plans, that’s my man
Testo della canzone di Taylor Swift willow:[Verse 1]
Ero come l’acqua quando la tua nave è attraccata quella notte
ruvido in superficie, ma sei passato attraverso
e se non fossi una valigia aperta
non avrei mai conosciuto lo sguardo sul tuo volto
persa e tu sei arrivato come un vino senza prezzo
Ovunque ti allontani, io seguo
Imploro che tu mi prenda la mano
fai piani, questo è il mio uomo [Verse 2] la vita era affascinante quando si sono piegati nel tuo vento
testa sul cuscino, sento che stai entrando di nascosto
perché sei la mia cosa mistica
come il tuo trofeo o l’anello di un campione
ma c’era un premio che ho vinto barando [Chorus] Più mi dici, meno so
Ovunque ti allontani, io seguo
Imploro che tu mi prenda la mano
fai piani, questo è il mio uomo
So che il mio treno può portarti a casa
ovunque altro luogo è vuoto
Imploro che tu mi prenda la mano
fai piani, questo è il mio uomo
hai visto attraverso più e più volte
La vita era come un salice e si è piegata con il tuo vento
Sono tornata più forte di un trend degli anni ’90
Mandiamo il segnale, non aspettiamo che ci sia buio
fammi vedere i posti dove gli altri ti hanno lasciato le cicatrici
Ore questa è una valigia aperta
penso avrei dovuto saperlo dallo sguardo sul tuo volto
Ogni cambiamento e briciola è stato un capolavoro [Chorus] So che dici meno so
Ovunque ti allontani, io seguo
Imploro che tu mi prenda la mano
fai piani, questo è il mio uomo
So che il tuo treno mi porterà a casa
ovunque altro luogo è vuoto
x3[Outro] Hey, questo è il mio uomo
questo è il mio uomo
Yeah, questo è il mio uomo
Piccolo, Ogni cambiamento e briciola è stato un capolavoro
questo è il mio uomo
Hey, questo è il mio uomo
Imploro che tu mi prenda la mano
fai piani, questo è il mio uomo