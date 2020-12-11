Taylor Swift – Willow: video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e significato

E’ appena uscito il video del nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift willow. Il brano è il primo estratto del secondo album a sorpresa pubblicato dalla cantante americana nel 2020, ovvero evermore.

Compra QUI evermore!

<br />

Durante la diretta in attesa del del videoclip Taylor ha dato qualche indizio ai fan: Innanzi tutto che dei vestiti del video si è occupata Stella McCartney, sua richiesta specifica. Poi che nel video una scena rappresenta seven, una mirrorball una exile e una mad woman. Prima di salutare tutti ha scritto: “I can’t wait to see what you all think of evermore. It’s time to go!“, citando il titolo di una delle nuove canzoni.

Il video di willow si apre dove quello di cardigan si era interrotto, ovvero con Taylor Swift abbracciata al suo cardigan in soffitta, ma il filo d’oro continua a portarla ad esplorare nuovi orizzonti.

Scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di tutte le canzoni di evermore!

Quando ha annunciato la canzone, Taylor Swift ha detto:

Stanotte la storia continua, quando il video di willow sarà rilasciato. Sarò per sempre grata ai creativi che mi hanno aiutato e guidata a dirigere i miei video. Ci vediamo ragazzi nella chat di Youtube così da poter rispondere a tutte le vostre curiosità.

Guarda il video della nuova canzone di Taylor Swift willow:

taylor swift - willow (official music video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Evermore:

Evermore contiene al suo interno un totale di 15 brani, più due pezzi inclusi nella versione Deluxe. Taylor ha lavorato a questi pezzi insieme agli stessi collaboratori del precedente Folklore, ovvero Aaron Dessner e il suo produttore storico Jack Antonoff; inoltre il disco ha anche tre featuring, ovvero HAIM, The National e Bon Iver. Con quest’ultimo, lo stesso del bellissimo duetto Exile, con lui ha interpretato il brano che dà il nome all’album.

Traduzione della canzone di Taylor Swift willow:

[Verse 1] I’m like the water when your ship rolled in that nightRough on the surface, but you cut through like a knifeAnd if you wasn’t an open shut caseI never would have known from the look on your faceLost and your coming like a priceless wine [Chorus] The more that you say, the less I knowWherever you stray, I followI’m begging for you to take my handMake my plans, that’s my man [Verse 2] Life was allure when they bent right to your windHead on the pillow, I can feel you sneakin’ in‘Cause if you own a mythical thingLike you own a trophy or a champion ringBut there was on prize I cheat to win [Chorus] The more that you say, the less I knowWherever you stray, I followI’m begging for you to take my handMake my plans, that’s my manI know that my train can take you homeAnywhere else is hollowI’m begging for you to take my handMake my plans, that’s my man [Verse 3] Life was a willow and it bent right to your windYou cut me out time and time againLife was a willow and it bent right to your windI come back stronger than a 90’s trendWe pull the signal, we don’t need you after darkShow me the places where the others gave you scarsNow this is an open shut caseI guess I should have known from the look on your faceEvery switch and bit was an work of art [Chorus] I know that you say the less I knowWherever you stray, I followI’m begging for you to take my handMake my plans, that’s my manI know that my train can take you homeAnywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Make my plans, that’s my man

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Make my plans, that’s my man

I know that my train can take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I’m begging for you to take my hand

Make my plans, that’s my man

[Outro] Hey, that’s my manThat’s my manYeah, that’s my manBaby, every switch and bit was an work of artThat’s my manHey, that’s my manI’m begging for you to take my handMake my plans, that’s my man

Testo della canzone di Taylor Swift willow:

[Verse 1]

Ero come l’acqua quando la tua nave è attraccata quella notte

ruvido in superficie, ma sei passato attraverso

e se non fossi una valigia aperta

non avrei mai conosciuto lo sguardo sul tuo volto

persa e tu sei arrivato come un vino senza prezzo

[Chorus] Più mi dici, meno soOvunque ti allontani, io seguoImploro che tu mi prenda la manofai piani, questo è il mio uomo [Verse 2] la vita era affascinante quando si sono piegati nel tuo ventotesta sul cuscino, sento che stai entrando di nascostoperché sei la mia cosa misticacome il tuo trofeo o l’anello di un campionema c’era un premio che ho vinto barando [Chorus] Più mi dici, meno soOvunque ti allontani, io seguoImploro che tu mi prenda la manofai piani, questo è il mio uomo

So che il mio treno può portarti a casa

ovunque altro luogo è vuoto

Imploro che tu mi prenda la mano

fai piani, questo è il mio uomo

[Verse 3] La vita era come un salice e si è piegata con il tuo ventohai visto attraverso più e più volteLa vita era come un salice e si è piegata con il tuo ventoSono tornata più forte di un trend degli anni ’90Mandiamo il segnale, non aspettiamo che ci sia buiofammi vedere i posti dove gli altri ti hanno lasciato le cicatriciOre questa è una valigia apertapenso avrei dovuto saperlo dallo sguardo sul tuo voltoOgni cambiamento e briciola è stato un capolavoro [Chorus] So che dici meno soOvunque ti allontani, io seguoImploro che tu mi prenda la manofai piani, questo è il mio uomoSo che il tuo treno mi porterà a casaovunque altro luogo è vuoto

x3

[Outro] Hey, questo è il mio uomoquesto è il mio uomoYeah, questo è il mio uomoPiccolo, Ogni cambiamento e briciola è stato un capolavoro

questo è il mio uomo

Hey, questo è il mio uomo

Imploro che tu mi prenda la mano

fai piani, questo è il mio uomo