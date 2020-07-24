Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di Exile feat. Bon Iver

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

Testo

I can see you standing, honey

With his arms around your body

Laughin’, but the joke’s not funny at all

And it took you five whole minutes

To pack us up and leave me with it

Holdin’ all this love out here in the hall

I think I’ve seen this film before

And I didn’t like the ending

You’re not my homeland anymore

So what am I defending now?

You were my town, now I’m in exile, seein’ you out

I think I’ve seen this film before

I can see you starin’, honey

Like he’s just your understudy

Like you’d get your knuckles bloody for me

Second, third, and hundredth chances

Balancin’ on breaking branches

Those eyes add insult to injury

I think I’ve seen this film before

And I didn’t like the ending

I’m not your problem anymore

So who am I offending now?

You were my crown, now I’m in exile, seein’ you out

I think I’ve seen this film before

So I’m leaving out the side door

So step right out, there is no amount

Of crying I can do for you

All this time

We always walked a very thin line

You didn’t even hear me out (You didn’t even hear me out)

You never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)

All this time

I never learned to read your mind (Never learned to read my mind)

I couldn’t turn things around (You never turned things around)

‘Cause you never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)

So many signs, so many signs

You didn’t even see the signs

I think I’ve seen this film before

And I didn’t like the ending

You’re not my homeland anymore

So what am I defending now?

You were my town, now I’m in exile, seein’ you out

I think I’ve seen this film before

So I’m leavin’ out the side door

So step right out, there is no amount

Of crying I can do for you

All this time

We always walked a very thin line

You didn’t even hear me out (Didn’t even hear me out)

You never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)

All this time

I never learned to read your mind (Never learned to read my mind)

I couldn’t turn things around (You never turned things around)

‘Cause you never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)

All this time (So many signs)

I never learned to read your mind (So many signs)

I couldn’t turn things around

‘Cause you never gave a warning sign

You never gave a warning sign

Ah, ah

Traduzione di Taylor Swift

Posso vederti in piedi, tesoro

Con le sue braccia intorno al tuo corpo

Ridere, ma la battuta non è affatto divertente

E ti ci sono voluti cinque interi minuti

Per impacchettarci e lasciarmi

Trattenendo tutto questo amore qui nella hall

Penso di aver già visto questo film prima

E non mi è piaciuto il finale

Non sei più la mia patria

Quindi cosa sto difendendo ora?

Eri la mia città, ora sono in esilio, ti vedo fuori

Penso di aver già visto questo film prima

Posso vederti fissare, tesoro

Come se fosse solo il tuo sostituto

Come se avessi le tue nocche insanguinate per me

Seconda, terza e centesima possibilità

Bilanciarsi sui rami spezzati

Quegli occhi sono un insulto alla ferita

Ritornello

Penso di aver già visto questo film prima

E non mi è piaciuto il finale

Non sono più il tuo problema

Quindi chi sto offendendo ora?

Eri la mia corona, ora sono in esilio, ti vedo fuori

Penso di aver già visto questo film prima

Quindi sto lasciando fuori la porta laterale

Quindi esci subito, non c’è una quantità

Di pianti che posso fare per te

Tutto questo tempo

Abbiamo sempre camminato su una linea molto sottile

Non mi hai nemmeno ascoltato (Non mi hai nemmeno ascoltato)

Non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento (ho dato così tanti segni)

Tutto questo tempo

Non ho mai imparato a leggere la tua mente (Non ho mai imparato a leggere la mia mente)

Non ho potuto cambiare le cose (non hai mai cambiato le cose)

Perché non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento (ho dato così tanti segni)

Così tanti segni, così tanti segni

Non hai nemmeno visto i segni

Penso di aver già visto questo film prima

E non mi è piaciuto il finale

Non sei più la mia patria

Quindi cosa sto difendendo ora?

Eri la mia città, ora sono in esilio, ti vedo fuori

Penso di aver visto questo film prima

Quindi sto uscendo dalla porta laterale

Quindi esci subito, non c’è importo

Di pianto posso fare per te

Tutto questo tempo

Abbiamo sempre camminato su una linea molto sottile

Non mi hai nemmeno ascoltato (Non mi hai nemmeno ascoltato)

Non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento (ho dato così tanti segni)

Tutto questo tempo

Non ho mai imparato a leggere la tua mente (Non ho mai imparato a leggere la mia mente)

Non ho potuto cambiare le cose (non hai mai cambiato le cose)

Perché non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento (ho dato così tanti segni)

Per tutto questo tempo (tanti segni)

Non ho mai imparato a leggere la tua mente (così tanti segni)

Non ho potuto cambiare le cose

Perché non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento

Non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento

Ah ah

