Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di Exile feat. Bon Iver

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.
Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Exile di Taylor Swift:
Testo
I can see you standing, honey
With his arms around your body
Laughin’, but the joke’s not funny at all
And it took you five whole minutes
To pack us up and leave me with it
Holdin’ all this love out here in the hall
I think I’ve seen this film before
And I didn’t like the ending
You’re not my homeland anymore
So what am I defending now?
You were my town, now I’m in exile, seein’ you out
I think I’ve seen this film before
I can see you starin’, honey
Like he’s just your understudy
Like you’d get your knuckles bloody for me
Second, third, and hundredth chances
Balancin’ on breaking branches
Those eyes add insult to injury
I think I’ve seen this film before
And I didn’t like the ending
I’m not your problem anymore
So who am I offending now?
You were my crown, now I’m in exile, seein’ you out
I think I’ve seen this film before
So I’m leaving out the side door
So step right out, there is no amount
Of crying I can do for you
All this time
We always walked a very thin line
You didn’t even hear me out (You didn’t even hear me out)
You never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)
All this time
I never learned to read your mind (Never learned to read my mind)
I couldn’t turn things around (You never turned things around)
‘Cause you never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)
So many signs, so many signs
You didn’t even see the signs
I think I’ve seen this film before
And I didn’t like the ending
You’re not my homeland anymore
So what am I defending now?
You were my town, now I’m in exile, seein’ you out
I think I’ve seen this film before
So I’m leavin’ out the side door
So step right out, there is no amount
Of crying I can do for you
All this time
We always walked a very thin line
You didn’t even hear me out (Didn’t even hear me out)
You never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)
All this time
I never learned to read your mind (Never learned to read my mind)
I couldn’t turn things around (You never turned things around)
‘Cause you never gave a warning sign (I gave so many signs)
All this time (So many signs)
I never learned to read your mind (So many signs)
I couldn’t turn things around
‘Cause you never gave a warning sign
You never gave a warning sign
Ah, ah
Traduzione di Taylor Swift
Posso vederti in piedi, tesoro
Con le sue braccia intorno al tuo corpo
Ridere, ma la battuta non è affatto divertente
E ti ci sono voluti cinque interi minuti
Per impacchettarci e lasciarmi
Trattenendo tutto questo amore qui nella hall
Penso di aver già visto questo film prima
E non mi è piaciuto il finale
Non sei più la mia patria
Quindi cosa sto difendendo ora?
Eri la mia città, ora sono in esilio, ti vedo fuori
Penso di aver già visto questo film prima
Posso vederti fissare, tesoro
Come se fosse solo il tuo sostituto
Come se avessi le tue nocche insanguinate per me
Seconda, terza e centesima possibilità
Bilanciarsi sui rami spezzati
Quegli occhi sono un insulto alla ferita
Ritornello
Penso di aver già visto questo film prima
E non mi è piaciuto il finale
Non sono più il tuo problema
Quindi chi sto offendendo ora?
Eri la mia corona, ora sono in esilio, ti vedo fuori
Penso di aver già visto questo film prima
Quindi sto lasciando fuori la porta laterale
Quindi esci subito, non c’è una quantità
Di pianti che posso fare per te
Tutto questo tempo
Abbiamo sempre camminato su una linea molto sottile
Non mi hai nemmeno ascoltato (Non mi hai nemmeno ascoltato)
Non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento (ho dato così tanti segni)
Tutto questo tempo
Non ho mai imparato a leggere la tua mente (Non ho mai imparato a leggere la mia mente)
Non ho potuto cambiare le cose (non hai mai cambiato le cose)
Perché non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento (ho dato così tanti segni)
Così tanti segni, così tanti segni
Non hai nemmeno visto i segni
Penso di aver già visto questo film prima
E non mi è piaciuto il finale
Non sei più la mia patria
Quindi cosa sto difendendo ora?
Eri la mia città, ora sono in esilio, ti vedo fuori
Penso di aver visto questo film prima
Quindi sto uscendo dalla porta laterale
Quindi esci subito, non c’è importo
Di pianto posso fare per te
Tutto questo tempo
Abbiamo sempre camminato su una linea molto sottile
Non mi hai nemmeno ascoltato (Non mi hai nemmeno ascoltato)
Non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento (ho dato così tanti segni)
Tutto questo tempo
Non ho mai imparato a leggere la tua mente (Non ho mai imparato a leggere la mia mente)
Non ho potuto cambiare le cose (non hai mai cambiato le cose)
Perché non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento (ho dato così tanti segni)
Per tutto questo tempo (tanti segni)
Non ho mai imparato a leggere la tua mente (così tanti segni)
Non ho potuto cambiare le cose
Perché non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento
Non hai mai dato un segnale di avvertimento
Ah ah