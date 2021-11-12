Taylor Swift – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. Il brano è stato il primo singolo estratto dalla versione originale del disco ed una di quello che maggiore successo in classifica; nella canzone Taylor spiega che è stufa dei tira e molla che ha vissuto nella relazione che adesso è pronta a metterci una pietra sopra e che non torneranno mai più insieme. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together di Taylor Swift:

Testo di We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

I remember when we broke up the first time

Saying, “This is it, I’ve had enough,” ‘cause like

We hadn’t seen each other in a month

When you said you needed space (What?)

Then you come around again and say

“Baby, I miss you and I swear I’m gonna change, trust me”

Remember how that lasted for a day?

I say, “I hate you,” we break up, you call me, I love you

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

We called it off again last night, but

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

This time, I’m telling you, I’m telling you

[Chorus]

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

But we are never, ever, ever, ever

Getting back together

Like, ever

[Verse 2]

I’m really gonna miss you picking fights

And me falling for it, screaming that I’m right

And you would hide away and find your peace of mind

With some indie record that’s much cooler than mine

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You called me up again tonight, but

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

This time, I’m telling you, I’m telling you

[Chorus]

We (We) are never, ever, ever getting back together

We are never, ever, ever getting back together

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

(Talk to me) But we are never, ever, ever, ever

Getting back together

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah)

Oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]

I used to think that we were forever, ever

And I used to say, “Never say never”

Ugh, so he calls me up and he’s like, “I still love you”

And I’m like, “I just, I mean, this is exhausting, you know?

Like, we are never getting back together, like, ever”

[Chorus]

(No) We are never, ever, ever getting back together

We are never, ever, ever (Ooh) getting back together

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

But we are never, ever, ever, ever

Getting back together

[Outro]

We (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, no)

Getting back together

We (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh, oh)

Getting back together (Yeah)

You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me

(Talk to me) But we are never, ever, ever, ever

Getting back together

Traduzione di We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

Mi ricordo quando ci siamo lasciati la prima volta

Dicendo, “E’ finita, ne ho abbastanza” perché

Non ci vedevamo da un mese

quando mi hai detto che avevi bisogno di spazio (Cosa?)

Poi hai cambiato idea e mi hai detto

“Amore, mi manchi e ti prometto che cambierò, fidati”

Ti ricordi che è durata solo una settimana?

Ho detto, “Ti odio,” ci siamo lasciati, mi hai chiamato, Ti amo

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Mi hai chiamato di nuovo ieri sera, ma

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Questa volta, ti dico, ti dico

[Chorus]

Non non torneremo, mai e poi mai insieme

Non non torneremo, mai e poi mai insieme

Puoi andare a parlare con i tuoi amici, parlare con i miei amici, parlare con me

Non non torneremo mai e poi mai

insieme

Tipo mai

[Verse 2]

Mi mancherà davvero come iniziavi a litigare

ed io cadere nella trappola e urlare che ho ragione

e tu che ti nascondi e trovi la tua pace mentale

con qualche disco indie molto più cool dei miei

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Mi hai chiamato di nuovo ieri sera, ma

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Questa volta, ti dico, ti dico

[Chorus]

Non non torneremo, mai e poi mai insieme

Non non torneremo, mai e poi mai insieme

Puoi andare a parlare con i tuoi amici, parlare con i miei amici, parlare con me

Non non torneremo mai e poi mai

insieme

Tipo mai

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah)

Oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]

Pensavo che saremmo durati per sempre

e dicevo, “Mai dire mai”

Ugh, mi chiama e dice, “Ti amo ancora”

e io, “Io solo, questa cosa è esasperante, sai?

Tipo, Non non torneremo mai e poi mai insieme, tipo mai”

[Chorus]

(No) Non non torneremo mai e poi mai insieme,

Non non torneremo mai e poi mai insieme,

Puoi andare a parlare con i tuoi amici, parlare con i miei amici, parlare con me

Non non torneremo mai e poi mai

insieme

[Outro]

Noi (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, no)

tornare insieme

Noi (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh, oh)

tornare insiemer (Yeah)

Puoi andare a parlare con i tuoi amici, parlare con i miei amici, parlare con me

(parlare con me) Ma noi non torneremo mai, mai, mai

insieme