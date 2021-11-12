Taylor Swift – We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version) scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. Il brano è stato il primo singolo estratto dalla versione originale del disco ed una di quello che maggiore successo in classifica; nella canzone Taylor spiega che è stufa dei tira e molla che ha vissuto nella relazione che adesso è pronta a metterci una pietra sopra e che non torneranno mai più insieme. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Jake Gyllenhaal. Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran. Audio di We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together di Taylor Swift: Testo di We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1] I remember when we broke up the first time Saying, “This is it, I’ve had enough,” ‘cause like We hadn’t seen each other in a month When you said you needed space (What?) Then you come around again and say “Baby, I miss you and I swear I’m gonna change, trust me” Remember how that lasted for a day? I say, “I hate you,” we break up, you call me, I love you [Pre-Chorus] Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh We called it off again last night, but Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh This time, I’m telling you, I’m telling you [Chorus] We are never, ever, ever getting back together We are never, ever, ever getting back together You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me But we are never, ever, ever, ever Getting back together Like, ever [Verse 2] I’m really gonna miss you picking fights And me falling for it, screaming that I’m right And you would hide away and find your peace of mind With some indie record that’s much cooler than mine [Pre-Chorus] Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh You called me up again tonight, but Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh This time, I’m telling you, I’m telling you [Chorus] We (We) are never, ever, ever getting back together We are never, ever, ever getting back together You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me (Talk to me) But we are never, ever, ever, ever Getting back together [Post-Chorus] Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah) Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah) Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah) Oh-oh-oh [Bridge] I used to think that we were forever, ever And I used to say, “Never say never” Ugh, so he calls me up and he’s like, “I still love you” And I’m like, “I just, I mean, this is exhausting, you know? Like, we are never getting back together, like, ever” [Chorus] (No) We are never, ever, ever getting back together We are never, ever, ever (Ooh) getting back together You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me But we are never, ever, ever, ever Getting back together [Outro] We (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, no) Getting back together We (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh, oh) Getting back together (Yeah) You go talk to your friends, talk to my friends, talk to me (Talk to me) But we are never, ever, ever, ever Getting back together Traduzione di We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1] Mi ricordo quando ci siamo lasciati la prima volta Dicendo, “E’ finita, ne ho abbastanza” perché Non ci vedevamo da un mese quando mi hai detto che avevi bisogno di spazio (Cosa?) Poi hai cambiato idea e mi hai detto “Amore, mi manchi e ti prometto che cambierò, fidati” Ti ricordi che è durata solo una settimana? Ho detto, “Ti odio,” ci siamo lasciati, mi hai chiamato, Ti amo [Pre-Chorus] Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh Mi hai chiamato di nuovo ieri sera, ma Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh Questa volta, ti dico, ti dico [Chorus] Non non torneremo, mai e poi mai insieme Non non torneremo, mai e poi mai insieme Puoi andare a parlare con i tuoi amici, parlare con i miei amici, parlare con me Non non torneremo mai e poi mai insieme Tipo mai [Verse 2] Mi mancherà davvero come iniziavi a litigare ed io cadere nella trappola e urlare che ho ragione e tu che ti nascondi e trovi la tua pace mentale con qualche disco indie molto più cool dei miei [Pre-Chorus] Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh Mi hai chiamato di nuovo ieri sera, ma Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh Questa volta, ti dico, ti dico [Chorus] Non non torneremo, mai e poi mai insieme Non non torneremo, mai e poi mai insieme Puoi andare a parlare con i tuoi amici, parlare con i miei amici, parlare con me Non non torneremo mai e poi mai insieme Tipo mai [Post-Chorus] Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah) Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah) Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah) Oh-oh-oh [Bridge] Pensavo che saremmo durati per sempre e dicevo, “Mai dire mai” Ugh, mi chiama e dice, “Ti amo ancora” e io, “Io solo, questa cosa è esasperante, sai? Tipo, Non non torneremo mai e poi mai insieme, tipo mai” [Chorus] (No) Non non torneremo mai e poi mai insieme, Non non torneremo mai e poi mai insieme, Puoi andare a parlare con i tuoi amici, parlare con i miei amici, parlare con me Non non torneremo mai e poi mai insieme [Outro] Noi (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, no) tornare insieme Noi (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh, oh) tornare insiemer (Yeah) Puoi andare a parlare con i tuoi amici, parlare con i miei amici, parlare con me (parlare con me) Ma noi non torneremo mai, mai, mai insieme