Taylor Swift – Stay Stay Stay: Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è Stay Stay Stay. Si tratta di uno dei pochi brano leggeri e spensierati in un disco pieno di dolore; nella canzone, infatti, Taylor parla con il suo ragazzo e gli dice che ci sono molte cose che ama di lui e che spera che resti al suo fianco per sempre. Stay Stay Stay è uno dei brani che i fan pensano sia stato ispirato dalla sua relazione con Conor Kennedy.

Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)!

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di Stay Stay Stay di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Stay Stay Stay di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

I’m pretty sure we almost broke up last night

I threw my phone across the room, at you

I was expecting some dramatic turn away

But you stayed

This morning, I said we should talk about it

‘Cause I read you should never leave a fight unresolved

That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet

And said, “Okay, let’s talk”

And I said

[Chorus]

Stay, stay, stay

I’ve been loving you for quite some time, time, time

You think that it’s funny when I’m mad, mad, mad

But I think that it’s best if we both stay

[Verse 2]

Before you, I’d only dated self-indulgent takers

Who took all of their problems out on me

But you carry my groceries and now I’m always laughing

And I love you because you have given me

No choice but to

[Chorus]

Stay, stay, stay

I’ve been loving you for quite some time, time, time

You think that it’s funny when I’m mad, mad, mad

But I think that it’s best if we both stay, stay, stay, stay

[Bridge]

You took the time to memorize me

My fears, my hopes, and dreams

I just like hanging out with you, all the time

All those times that you didn’t leave, it’s been occurring to me

I’d like to hang out with you, for my whole life

[Breakdown]

Stay, and I’ll be loving you for quite some time

No one else is gonna love me when I get mad, mad, mad

So I think that it’s best if we both stay, stay

Stay, stay, stay, stay!

[Chorus]

Stay, stay, stay

I’ve been loving you for quite some time, time, time

You think that it’s funny when I’m mad, mad, mad

But I think that it’s best if we both stay, stay

Stay, stay, stay, stay!

[Outro]

Stay, stay, stay

I’ve been loving you for quite some time, time, time

You think that it’s funny when I’m mad, mad, mad

But I think that it’s best if we both stay

(Ha-ha-ha, it’s so fun)

Traduzione di Stay Stay Stay di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1]

Sono abbastanza certa che ci siamo quasi lasciati ieri sera

ho lanciato il mio cellulare contro il muro, verso di te

Mi aspettavo un drammatico addio

ma tu sei rimasto

Stamattina, ho detto che dovevamo parlarne

perché ho letto che non bisogna mai lasciare queste situazioni irrisolte

e tu sei arrivato indossando un elmetto da football

ed hai detto, “Okay, parliamo”

e ho detto

[Chorus]

Resta, resta, resta

Ti amo da un po’ di tempo, tempo, tempo

pensi che sia divertente quando sono arrabbiata, arrabbiata, arrabbiata

ma penso che la cosa migliore è se restiamo entrambi

[Verse 2]

Prima di te, sono stata solo con egoisti autoindulgente

che buttavano tutti i loro problemi su di me

ma tu porti le mie borse della spesa e ora rido sempre

e ti amo perché non mi ha dato

altra scelta che

[Chorus]

Resta, resta, resta

Ti amo da un po’ di tempo, tempo, tempo

pensi che sia divertente quando sono arrabbiata, arrabbiata, arrabbiata

ma penso che la cosa migliore è se restiamo entrambi

[Bridge]

Ti sei preso il tuo tempo per memorizzarmi

Le mie paure, le mie speranze, e sogni

mi piace passare del tempo con te, tutto il tempo

Tutte le volte che non te ne sei andato, mi hanno fatto capire

mi piacerebbe passare del tempo con te, per il resto della vita

[Breakdown]

Resta, Ti amo da un po’ di tempo

Nessun altro penserà che sia divertente quando sono arrabbiata, arrabbiata, arrabbiata

quindi penso che la cosa migliore è se restiamo entrambi

Resta, resta, resta, resta!

[Chorus]

Resta, resta, resta

Ti amo da un po’ di tempo, tempo, tempo

pensi che sia divertente quando sono arrabbiata, arrabbiata, arrabbiata

ma penso che la cosa migliore è se restiamo entrambi

Resta, resta, resta, resta!

[Outro]

Resta, resta, resta

Ti amo da un po’ di tempo, tempo, tempo

pensi che sia divertente quando sono arrabbiata, arrabbiata, arrabbiata

ma penso che la cosa migliore è se restiamo entrambi

(Ha-ha-ha, è super divertente)