Taylor Swift – This Love (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift lo ha fatto di nuovo! Completamente a sorpresa ha annunciato l’arrivo del singolo This Love (Taylor’s Version) pubblicandone un’anticipazione nel trailer di The Summer I Turned Pretty, nuova serie di Prime Video.

Il brano è il secondo singolo estratto dall’ancora inedito 1989 (Taylor’s Version), che i fan ormai chiedono a gran voce; la cantante infatti aveva già pubblicato mesi fa Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version), ma poi non se ne è saputo più nulla del disco. Molti attribuivano questo “ritardo” alla contestazione legale riguardo Shake It Off, che ormai, però pare essere risolta.

Testo di This Love (Taylor’s Version):

[Verse 1]
Clear blue water
High tide came and brought you in
And I could go on and on, on and on and I will
Skies grew darker
Currents swept you out again
And you were just gone and gone, gone and gone

[Pre-Chorus]
In silent screams and wildest dreams
I never dreamed of this

[Chorus]
This love is good, this love is bad
This love is alive back from the dead, oh-oh, oh
These hands had to let it go free, and
This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh

[Verse 2]
Tossing, turning
Struggled through the night with someone new
And I could go on and on, on and on
Lantern, burning
Flickered in my mind, only you
But you were still gone, gone, gone

[Pre-Chorus]
Been losing grip, on sinking ships
You showed up just in time

[Chorus]
This love is good, this love is bad
This love is alive back from the dead, oh-oh, oh
These hands had to let it go free, and
This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh
This love left a permanent mark
This love is glowing in the dark, oh-oh, oh
These hands had to let it go free, and
This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]
(This love, this love, this love, this love, oh) x4

[Bridge]
Your kiss my cheek
I watched you leave
Your smile, my ghost
I fell to my knees
When you’re young, you just run
But you come back to what you need

[Chorus]
This love is good, this love is bad
This love is alive back from the dead, oh-oh, oh
These hands had to let it go free, and
This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh
(This love) This love left a permanent mark
(This love) This love is glowing in the dark, oh-oh, oh
(This love) These hands had to let it go free, and
(This love) This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]
(This love, this love, this love, this love, oh) x 3
This love, this love came back to me, oh-oh, oh

Traduzione di This Love (Taylor’s Version):

[Verse 1]
Acqua azzurra
è arrivata l’alta marea e ti ha portato dentro
e potrei andare avanti all’infinito e lo farò
cieli grigi più scuri
Le correnti ti spazzano via di nuovo
e tu te ne eri andato, andato, andato

[Pre-Chorus]
In silenzi urlati e sogni proibiti
Non ho mai sognato tutto questo

[Chorus]
Questo amore è buono, questo amore è cattivo
questo amore è vivo risorto, oh-oh, oh
queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and
questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh

[Verse 2]
Mi giro e rigiro
fatico a superare la serata con qualcuno di nuovo
e potrei andare avanti ed avanti
la lanterna, brucia
scintilla nella mia mente, solo tu
ma tu ancora non ci sei, non ci sei

[Pre-Chorus]
perdo il controllo, su una nave che affonda
sei arrivato in tempo

[Chorus]
Questo amore è buono, questo amore è cattivo
questo amore è vivo risorto, oh-oh, oh
queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and
questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

Questo amore ha lasciato un segno indelebile
Questo amore brilla nel buio, oh-oh, oh
queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and
questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]
(questo amore, questo amore, questo amore oh) x4

[Bridge]
Il tuo bacio sulla guancia
ti ho visto andare via
il suo sorriso, il mio fantasma
sono caduta in ginocchio
quando sei giovane, scappi
ma sei tornato da quello di cui avevi bisogno

[Chorus]

Questo amore è buono, questo amore è cattivo
questo amore è vivo risorto, oh-oh, oh
queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and
questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

Questo amore ha lasciato un segno indelebile
Questo amore brilla nel buio, oh-oh, oh
queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and
questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]
(questo amore, questo amore, questo amore oh) x4
questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

