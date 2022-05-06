Taylor Swift – This Love (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 6 Maggio 2022 Taylor Swift lo ha fatto di nuovo! Completamente a sorpresa ha annunciato l’arrivo del singolo This Love (Taylor’s Version) pubblicandone un’anticipazione nel trailer di The Summer I Turned Pretty, nuova serie di Prime Video. Il brano è il secondo singolo estratto dall’ancora inedito 1989 (Taylor’s Version), che i fan ormai chiedono a gran voce; la cantante infatti aveva già pubblicato mesi fa Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version), ma poi non se ne è saputo più nulla del disco. Molti attribuivano questo “ritardo” alla contestazione legale riguardo Shake It Off, che ormai, però pare essere risolta. TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS! Testo di This Love (Taylor’s Version): [Verse 1] Clear blue water High tide came and brought you in And I could go on and on, on and on and I will Skies grew darker Currents swept you out again And you were just gone and gone, gone and gone [Pre-Chorus] In silent screams and wildest dreams I never dreamed of this [Chorus] This love is good, this love is bad This love is alive back from the dead, oh-oh, oh These hands had to let it go free, and This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh [Verse 2] Tossing, turning Struggled through the night with someone new And I could go on and on, on and on Lantern, burning Flickered in my mind, only you But you were still gone, gone, gone [Pre-Chorus] Been losing grip, on sinking ships You showed up just in time [Chorus] This love is good, this love is bad This love is alive back from the dead, oh-oh, oh These hands had to let it go free, and This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh This love left a permanent mark This love is glowing in the dark, oh-oh, oh These hands had to let it go free, and This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh [Post-Chorus] (This love, this love, this love, this love, oh) x4 [Bridge] Your kiss my cheek I watched you leave Your smile, my ghost I fell to my knees When you’re young, you just run But you come back to what you need [Chorus] This love is good, this love is bad This love is alive back from the dead, oh-oh, oh These hands had to let it go free, and This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh (This love) This love left a permanent mark (This love) This love is glowing in the dark, oh-oh, oh (This love) These hands had to let it go free, and (This love) This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh [Post-Chorus] (This love, this love, this love, this love, oh) x 3 This love, this love came back to me, oh-oh, oh Traduzione di This Love (Taylor’s Version): [Verse 1] Acqua azzurra è arrivata l’alta marea e ti ha portato dentro e potrei andare avanti all’infinito e lo farò cieli grigi più scuri Le correnti ti spazzano via di nuovo e tu te ne eri andato, andato, andato [Pre-Chorus] In silenzi urlati e sogni proibiti Non ho mai sognato tutto questo [Chorus] Questo amore è buono, questo amore è cattivo questo amore è vivo risorto, oh-oh, oh queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh [Verse 2] Mi giro e rigiro fatico a superare la serata con qualcuno di nuovo e potrei andare avanti ed avanti la lanterna, brucia scintilla nella mia mente, solo tu ma tu ancora non ci sei, non ci sei [Pre-Chorus] perdo il controllo, su una nave che affonda sei arrivato in tempo [Chorus] Questo amore è buono, questo amore è cattivo questo amore è vivo risorto, oh-oh, oh queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh Questo amore ha lasciato un segno indelebile Questo amore brilla nel buio, oh-oh, oh queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh [Post-Chorus] (questo amore, questo amore, questo amore oh) x4 [Bridge] Il tuo bacio sulla guancia ti ho visto andare via il suo sorriso, il mio fantasma sono caduta in ginocchio quando sei giovane, scappi ma sei tornato da quello di cui avevi bisogno [Chorus] Questo amore è buono, questo amore è cattivo questo amore è vivo risorto, oh-oh, oh queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh Questo amore ha lasciato un segno indelebile Questo amore brilla nel buio, oh-oh, oh queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh [Post-Chorus] (questo amore, questo amore, questo amore oh) x4 questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh