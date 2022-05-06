Taylor Swift – This Love (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo e traduzione

Taylor Swift lo ha fatto di nuovo! Completamente a sorpresa ha annunciato l’arrivo del singolo This Love (Taylor’s Version) pubblicandone un’anticipazione nel trailer di The Summer I Turned Pretty, nuova serie di Prime Video.

Il brano è il secondo singolo estratto dall’ancora inedito 1989 (Taylor’s Version), che i fan ormai chiedono a gran voce; la cantante infatti aveva già pubblicato mesi fa Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version), ma poi non se ne è saputo più nulla del disco. Molti attribuivano questo “ritardo” alla contestazione legale riguardo Shake It Off, che ormai, però pare essere risolta.

Testo di This Love (Taylor’s Version):

[Verse 1]

Clear blue water

High tide came and brought you in

And I could go on and on, on and on and I will

Skies grew darker

Currents swept you out again

And you were just gone and gone, gone and gone

[Pre-Chorus]

In silent screams and wildest dreams

I never dreamed of this

[Chorus]

This love is good, this love is bad

This love is alive back from the dead, oh-oh, oh

These hands had to let it go free, and

This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh

[Verse 2]

Tossing, turning

Struggled through the night with someone new

And I could go on and on, on and on

Lantern, burning

Flickered in my mind, only you

But you were still gone, gone, gone

[Pre-Chorus]

Been losing grip, on sinking ships

You showed up just in time

[Chorus]

This love is good, this love is bad

This love is alive back from the dead, oh-oh, oh

These hands had to let it go free, and

This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh

This love left a permanent mark

This love is glowing in the dark, oh-oh, oh

These hands had to let it go free, and

This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]

(This love, this love, this love, this love, oh) x4

[Bridge]

Your kiss my cheek

I watched you leave

Your smile, my ghost

I fell to my knees

When you’re young, you just run

But you come back to what you need

[Chorus]

This love is good, this love is bad

This love is alive back from the dead, oh-oh, oh

These hands had to let it go free, and

This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh

(This love) This love left a permanent mark

(This love) This love is glowing in the dark, oh-oh, oh

(This love) These hands had to let it go free, and

(This love) This love came back to me, oh-oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]

(This love, this love, this love, this love, oh) x 3

This love, this love came back to me, oh-oh, oh

Traduzione di This Love (Taylor’s Version):

[Verse 1]

Acqua azzurra

è arrivata l’alta marea e ti ha portato dentro

e potrei andare avanti all’infinito e lo farò

cieli grigi più scuri

Le correnti ti spazzano via di nuovo

e tu te ne eri andato, andato, andato

[Pre-Chorus]

In silenzi urlati e sogni proibiti

Non ho mai sognato tutto questo

[Chorus]

Questo amore è buono, questo amore è cattivo

questo amore è vivo risorto, oh-oh, oh

queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and

questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh

[Verse 2]

Mi giro e rigiro

fatico a superare la serata con qualcuno di nuovo

e potrei andare avanti ed avanti

la lanterna, brucia

scintilla nella mia mente, solo tu

ma tu ancora non ci sei, non ci sei

[Pre-Chorus]

perdo il controllo, su una nave che affonda

sei arrivato in tempo

[Chorus]

Questo amore è buono, questo amore è cattivo

questo amore è vivo risorto, oh-oh, oh

queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and

questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

Questo amore ha lasciato un segno indelebile

Questo amore brilla nel buio, oh-oh, oh

queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and

questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]

(questo amore, questo amore, questo amore oh) x4

[Bridge]

Il tuo bacio sulla guancia

ti ho visto andare via

il suo sorriso, il mio fantasma

sono caduta in ginocchio

quando sei giovane, scappi

ma sei tornato da quello di cui avevi bisogno

[Chorus]

Questo amore è buono, questo amore è cattivo

questo amore è vivo risorto, oh-oh, oh

queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and

questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

Questo amore ha lasciato un segno indelebile

Questo amore brilla nel buio, oh-oh, oh

queste mani hanno dovuto lasciarlo libero, and

questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh

[Post-Chorus]

(questo amore, questo amore, questo amore oh) x4

questo amore è tornato da me, oh-oh, oh