Taylor Swift – Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 17 Settembre 2021 A sorpresa, Taylor Swift ha annunciato oggi, 17 settembre, l’uscita di Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version), riedizione dell’omonimo brano già edito nel 2015 e quinto singolo estratto dall’album 1989. Testo Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) He said: Let’s get out of this town Drive out of the city Away from the crowds I thought: Heaven can’t help me now Nothing lasts forever But this is gonna take me down He’s so tall and handsome as hell He’s so bad, but he does it so well I can see the end as it begins My one condition is Say you’ll remember me Standing in a nice dress Staring at the sunset, babe Red lips and rosy cheeks Say you’ll see me again Even if it’s just in your Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah I said: No one has to know what we do His hands are in my hair His clothes are in the room And his voice is a familiar sound Nothing lasts forever But this is getting good now He’s so tall and handsome as hell He’s so bad, but he does it so well And when we’ve had our very last kiss My last request, it is Say you’ll remember me Standing in a nice dress Staring at the sunset, babe Red lips and rosy cheeks Say you’ll see me again Even if it’s just in your Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah (aah) Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah You’ll see me in hindsight Tangled up with you all night Burning it down Someday, when you leave me I bet these memories Follow you around You’ll see me in hindsight Tangled up with you all night Burning it down (down) Someday, when you leave me I bet these memories Follow you around (follow you around) Say you’ll remember me Standing in a nice dress Staring at the sunset, babe Red lips and rosy cheeks Say you’ll see me again Even if it’s just pretend Say you’ll remember me Standing in a nice dress Staring at the sunset, babe Red lips and rosy cheeks Say you’ll see me again Even if it’s just in your (just pretend, just pretend) Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah (aah) In your wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah Even if it’s just in your wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah In your wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah Traduzione Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) Ha detto: andiamocene da questa città Guida fuori città Lontano dalla folla Ho pensato: il paradiso non può aiutarmi ora Niente dura per sempre Ma questo mi porterà giù È così alto e bello da morire È così cattivo, ma lo fa così bene Riesco a vedere la fine come inizia La mia unica condizione è Dì che ti ricorderai di me In piedi con un bel vestito Fissando il tramonto, piccolo Labbra rosse e guance rosee Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo Anche se è solo nei tuoi Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah Ho detto: nessuno deve sapere cosa facciamo Le sue mani sono nei miei capelli I suoi vestiti sono nella stanza E la sua voce è un suono familiare Niente dura per sempre Ma ora sta andando bene È così alto e bello da morire È così cattivo, ma lo fa così bene E quando abbiamo avuto il nostro ultimo bacio La mia ultima richiesta, è Dì che ti ricorderai di me In piedi con un bel vestito Fissando il tramonto, piccolo Labbra rosse e guance rosee Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo Anche se è solo nei tuoi Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah (aah) Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah Mi vedrai col senno di poi Imprigionata con te tutta la notte Bruciandolo Un giorno, quando mi lascerai Scommetto che questi ricordi Ti seguo in giro Mi vedrai col senno di poi Imprigionata con te tutta la notte Bruciandolo (giù) Un giorno, quando mi lascerai Scommetto che questi ricordi Seguirti in giro (seguirti in giro) Dì che ti ricorderai di me In piedi con un bel vestito Fissando il tramonto, piccola Labbra rosse e guance rosee Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo Anche se è solo finta Dì che ti ricorderai di me In piedi con un bel vestito Fissando il tramonto, piccola Labbra rosse e guance rosee Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo Anche se è solo nei tuoi (fai finta, fai solo finta) Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah (aah) Nei tuoi sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah Anche se è solo nei tuoi sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah Nei tuoi sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah