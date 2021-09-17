GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo e traduzione

A sorpresa, Taylor Swift ha annunciato oggi, 17 settembre, l’uscita di Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version), riedizione dell’omonimo brano già edito nel 2015 e quinto singolo estratto dall’album 1989.

Testo Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

He said: Let’s get out of this town
Drive out of the city
Away from the crowds
I thought: Heaven can’t help me now
Nothing lasts forever
But this is gonna take me down
He’s so tall and handsome as hell
He’s so bad, but he does it so well
I can see the end as it begins
My one condition is
Say you’ll remember me
Standing in a nice dress
Staring at the sunset, babe
Red lips and rosy cheeks
Say you’ll see me again
Even if it’s just in your
Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah
Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah
I said: No one has to know what we do
His hands are in my hair
His clothes are in the room
And his voice is a familiar sound
Nothing lasts forever
But this is getting good now

He’s so tall and handsome as hell
He’s so bad, but he does it so well
And when we’ve had our very last kiss
My last request, it is
Say you’ll remember me
Standing in a nice dress
Staring at the sunset, babe
Red lips and rosy cheeks
Say you’ll see me again
Even if it’s just in your
Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah (aah)
Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah
You’ll see me in hindsight
Tangled up with you all night
Burning it down
Someday, when you leave me
I bet these memories
Follow you around
You’ll see me in hindsight
Tangled up with you all night
Burning it down (down)
Someday, when you leave me
I bet these memories
Follow you around (follow you around)

Say you’ll remember me
Standing in a nice dress
Staring at the sunset, babe
Red lips and rosy cheeks
Say you’ll see me again
Even if it’s just pretend
Say you’ll remember me
Standing in a nice dress
Staring at the sunset, babe
Red lips and rosy cheeks
Say you’ll see me again
Even if it’s just in your (just pretend, just pretend)
Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah (aah)
In your wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah
Even if it’s just in your wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah
In your wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah

Traduzione Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

Ha detto: andiamocene da questa città
Guida fuori città
Lontano dalla folla
Ho pensato: il paradiso non può aiutarmi ora
Niente dura per sempre
Ma questo mi porterà giù
È così alto e bello da morire
È così cattivo, ma lo fa così bene
Riesco a vedere la fine come inizia
La mia unica condizione è
Dì che ti ricorderai di me
In piedi con un bel vestito
Fissando il tramonto, piccolo
Labbra rosse e guance rosee
Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo
Anche se è solo nei tuoi
Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah
Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah
Ho detto: nessuno deve sapere cosa facciamo
Le sue mani sono nei miei capelli
I suoi vestiti sono nella stanza
E la sua voce è un suono familiare
Niente dura per sempre
Ma ora sta andando bene

È così alto e bello da morire
È così cattivo, ma lo fa così bene
E quando abbiamo avuto il nostro ultimo bacio
La mia ultima richiesta, è
Dì che ti ricorderai di me
In piedi con un bel vestito
Fissando il tramonto, piccolo
Labbra rosse e guance rosee
Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo
Anche se è solo nei tuoi
Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah (aah)
Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah
Mi vedrai col senno di poi
Imprigionata con te tutta la notte
Bruciandolo
Un giorno, quando mi lascerai
Scommetto che questi ricordi
Ti seguo in giro
Mi vedrai col senno di poi
Imprigionata con te tutta la notte
Bruciandolo (giù)
Un giorno, quando mi lascerai
Scommetto che questi ricordi
Seguirti in giro (seguirti in giro)

Dì che ti ricorderai di me
In piedi con un bel vestito
Fissando il tramonto, piccola
Labbra rosse e guance rosee
Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo
Anche se è solo finta
Dì che ti ricorderai di me
In piedi con un bel vestito
Fissando il tramonto, piccola
Labbra rosse e guance rosee
Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo
Anche se è solo nei tuoi (fai finta, fai solo finta)
Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah (aah)
Nei tuoi sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah
Anche se è solo nei tuoi sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah
Nei tuoi sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah

