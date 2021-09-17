Taylor Swift – Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo e traduzione

A sorpresa, Taylor Swift ha annunciato oggi, 17 settembre, l’uscita di Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version), riedizione dell’omonimo brano già edito nel 2015 e quinto singolo estratto dall’album 1989.

Testo Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

He said: Let’s get out of this town

Drive out of the city

Away from the crowds

I thought: Heaven can’t help me now

Nothing lasts forever

But this is gonna take me down

He’s so tall and handsome as hell

He’s so bad, but he does it so well

I can see the end as it begins

My one condition is

Say you’ll remember me

Standing in a nice dress

Staring at the sunset, babe

Red lips and rosy cheeks

Say you’ll see me again

Even if it’s just in your

Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah

Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah

I said: No one has to know what we do

His hands are in my hair

His clothes are in the room

And his voice is a familiar sound

Nothing lasts forever

But this is getting good now

He’s so tall and handsome as hell

He’s so bad, but he does it so well

And when we’ve had our very last kiss

My last request, it is

Say you’ll remember me

Standing in a nice dress

Staring at the sunset, babe

Red lips and rosy cheeks

Say you’ll see me again

Even if it’s just in your

Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah (aah)

Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah

You’ll see me in hindsight

Tangled up with you all night

Burning it down

Someday, when you leave me

I bet these memories

Follow you around

You’ll see me in hindsight

Tangled up with you all night

Burning it down (down)

Someday, when you leave me

I bet these memories

Follow you around (follow you around)

Say you’ll remember me

Standing in a nice dress

Staring at the sunset, babe

Red lips and rosy cheeks

Say you’ll see me again

Even if it’s just pretend

Say you’ll remember me

Standing in a nice dress

Staring at the sunset, babe

Red lips and rosy cheeks

Say you’ll see me again

Even if it’s just in your (just pretend, just pretend)

Wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah (aah)

In your wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah

Even if it’s just in your wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah

In your wildest dreams, ah, ah, aah

Traduzione Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

Ha detto: andiamocene da questa città

Guida fuori città

Lontano dalla folla

Ho pensato: il paradiso non può aiutarmi ora

Niente dura per sempre

Ma questo mi porterà giù

È così alto e bello da morire

È così cattivo, ma lo fa così bene

Riesco a vedere la fine come inizia

La mia unica condizione è

Dì che ti ricorderai di me

In piedi con un bel vestito

Fissando il tramonto, piccolo

Labbra rosse e guance rosee

Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo

Anche se è solo nei tuoi

Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah

Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah

Ho detto: nessuno deve sapere cosa facciamo

Le sue mani sono nei miei capelli

I suoi vestiti sono nella stanza

E la sua voce è un suono familiare

Niente dura per sempre

Ma ora sta andando bene

È così alto e bello da morire

È così cattivo, ma lo fa così bene

E quando abbiamo avuto il nostro ultimo bacio

La mia ultima richiesta, è

Dì che ti ricorderai di me

In piedi con un bel vestito

Fissando il tramonto, piccolo

Labbra rosse e guance rosee

Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo

Anche se è solo nei tuoi

Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah (aah)

Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah

Mi vedrai col senno di poi

Imprigionata con te tutta la notte

Bruciandolo

Un giorno, quando mi lascerai

Scommetto che questi ricordi

Ti seguo in giro

Mi vedrai col senno di poi

Imprigionata con te tutta la notte

Bruciandolo (giù)

Un giorno, quando mi lascerai

Scommetto che questi ricordi

Seguirti in giro (seguirti in giro)

Dì che ti ricorderai di me

In piedi con un bel vestito

Fissando il tramonto, piccola

Labbra rosse e guance rosee

Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo

Anche se è solo finta

Dì che ti ricorderai di me

In piedi con un bel vestito

Fissando il tramonto, piccola

Labbra rosse e guance rosee

Dimmi che mi vedrai di nuovo

Anche se è solo nei tuoi (fai finta, fai solo finta)

Sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah (aah)

Nei tuoi sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah

Anche se è solo nei tuoi sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah

Nei tuoi sogni più selvaggi, ah, ah, aah