Taylor Swift – The Bolter: audio, testo e traduzione

The Bolter è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La parla ‘bolter’ ha diversi significati in inglese, ma uno di questi è come viene descritto un cavallo che corre via. Nella canzone il narratore racconta la storia di una ragazzina che dai suoi amici veniva soprannominata The Bolter perché era fantastica appena conosciuta, ma appena scoprivi di più su di lei, scappava via.

Testo The Bolter

[Verse 1]

By all accounts, she almost drowned

When she was six in frigid water

And I can confirm she made

A curious child, ever reviled

By everyone except her own father

With a quite bewitching face

Splendidly selfish, charmingly helpless

Excellent fun ‘til you get to know her

Then she runs like it’s a race

Behind her back, her best mates laughed

And they nicknamed her “The Bolter”

[Chorus]

Started with a kiss

“Oh, we must stop meeting like this”

But it always ends up with a town car speeding

Out the drive one evening

Ended with the slam of a door

Then he’ll call her a whore

Wish he wouldn’t be sore

But as she was leaving

It felt like breathing

All her fuckin’ lives

Flashed before her eyes

It feels like the time

She fell through the ice

Then came out alive

[Verse 2]

He was a cad, wanted her bad

Just like any good trophy hunter

And she liked the way he tastes

Taming a bear, making him care

Watching him jump then pulling him under

And at first blush, this is fate

When it’s all roses, portrait poses

Central Park Lake in tiny rowboats

What a charming Saturday

That’s when she sees the littlest leaks

Down in the floorboards

And she just knows

She must bolt

[Chorus]

Started with a kiss

“Oh, we must stop meeting like this”

But it always ends up with a town car speeding

Out the drive one evening

Ended with the slam of a door

Then he’ll call her a whore

Wish he wouldn’t be sore

But as she was leaving

It felt like breathing

All her fuckin’ lives

Flashed before her eyes

It feels like the time

She fell through the ice

Then came out alive

[Bridge]

She’s been many places with

Men of many faces

First, they’re off to the races

And she’s laughing drawin’ aces

But, none of it is changin’

That the chariot is waitin’

Hearts are hers for the breakin’

There’s an escape in escaping

[Chorus]

Started with a kiss

“Oh, we must stop meeting like this”

But it always ends up with a town car speeding

Out the drive one evenin’

Ended with the slam of a door

But she’s got the best stories

You can be sure

That as she was leaving

It felt like freedom

All her fuckin’ lives

Flashed before her eyes

And she realized

It feels like the time

She fell through the ice

Then came out alive

Traduzione The Bolter

In aggiornamento