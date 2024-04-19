GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – The Bolter: audio, testo e traduzione

The Bolter è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024.

Significato della canzone:

La parla ‘bolter’ ha diversi significati in inglese, ma uno di questi è come viene descritto un cavallo che corre via. Nella canzone il narratore racconta la storia di una ragazzina che dai suoi amici veniva soprannominata The Bolter perché era fantastica appena conosciuta, ma appena scoprivi di più su di lei, scappava via.

Testo The Bolter

[Verse 1]
By all accounts, she almost drowned
When she was six in frigid water
And I can confirm she made
A curious child, ever reviled
By everyone except her own father
With a quite bewitching face
Splendidly selfish, charmingly helpless
Excellent fun ‘til you get to know her
Then she runs like it’s a race
Behind her back, her best mates laughed
And they nicknamed her “The Bolter”

[Chorus]
Started with a kiss
“Oh, we must stop meeting like this”
But it always ends up with a town car speeding
Out the drive one evening
Ended with the slam of a door
Then he’ll call her a whore
Wish he wouldn’t be sore
But as she was leaving
It felt like breathing
All her fuckin’ lives
Flashed before her eyes
It feels like the time
She fell through the ice
Then came out alive

[Verse 2]
He was a cad, wanted her bad
Just like any good trophy hunter
And she liked the way he tastes
Taming a bear, making him care
Watching him jump then pulling him under
And at first blush, this is fate
When it’s all roses, portrait poses
Central Park Lake in tiny rowboats
What a charming Saturday
That’s when she sees the littlest leaks
Down in the floorboards
And she just knows
She must bolt

[Chorus]
Started with a kiss
“Oh, we must stop meeting like this”
But it always ends up with a town car speeding
Out the drive one evening
Ended with the slam of a door
Then he’ll call her a whore
Wish he wouldn’t be sore
But as she was leaving
It felt like breathing
All her fuckin’ lives
Flashed before her eyes
It feels like the time
She fell through the ice
Then came out alive

[Bridge]
She’s been many places with
Men of many faces
First, they’re off to the races
And she’s laughing drawin’ aces
But, none of it is changin’
That the chariot is waitin’
Hearts are hers for the breakin’
There’s an escape in escaping

[Chorus]
Started with a kiss
“Oh, we must stop meeting like this”
But it always ends up with a town car speeding
Out the drive one evenin’
Ended with the slam of a door
But she’s got the best stories
You can be sure
That as she was leaving
It felt like freedom
All her fuckin’ lives
Flashed before her eyes
And she realized
It feels like the time
She fell through the ice
Then came out alive

Traduzione The Bolter

In aggiornamento

