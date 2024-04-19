Taylor Swift – The Bolter: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 19 Aprile 2024 The Bolter è uno dei brani contenuti nella seconda parte dell’album di Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department, ovvero The Anthology, uscito a sorpresa nella notte del 19 aprile 2024. Significato della canzone: La parla ‘bolter’ ha diversi significati in inglese, ma uno di questi è come viene descritto un cavallo che corre via. Nella canzone il narratore racconta la storia di una ragazzina che dai suoi amici veniva soprannominata The Bolter perché era fantastica appena conosciuta, ma appena scoprivi di più su di lei, scappava via. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo The Bolter [Verse 1] By all accounts, she almost drowned When she was six in frigid water And I can confirm she made A curious child, ever reviled By everyone except her own father With a quite bewitching face Splendidly selfish, charmingly helpless Excellent fun ‘til you get to know her Then she runs like it’s a race Behind her back, her best mates laughed And they nicknamed her “The Bolter” [Chorus] Started with a kiss “Oh, we must stop meeting like this” But it always ends up with a town car speeding Out the drive one evening Ended with the slam of a door Then he’ll call her a whore Wish he wouldn’t be sore But as she was leaving It felt like breathing All her fuckin’ lives Flashed before her eyes It feels like the time She fell through the ice Then came out alive [Verse 2] He was a cad, wanted her bad Just like any good trophy hunter And she liked the way he tastes Taming a bear, making him care Watching him jump then pulling him under And at first blush, this is fate When it’s all roses, portrait poses Central Park Lake in tiny rowboats What a charming Saturday That’s when she sees the littlest leaks Down in the floorboards And she just knows She must bolt [Chorus] Started with a kiss “Oh, we must stop meeting like this” But it always ends up with a town car speeding Out the drive one evening Ended with the slam of a door Then he’ll call her a whore Wish he wouldn’t be sore But as she was leaving It felt like breathing All her fuckin’ lives Flashed before her eyes It feels like the time She fell through the ice Then came out alive [Bridge] She’s been many places with Men of many faces First, they’re off to the races And she’s laughing drawin’ aces But, none of it is changin’ That the chariot is waitin’ Hearts are hers for the breakin’ There’s an escape in escaping [Chorus] Started with a kiss “Oh, we must stop meeting like this” But it always ends up with a town car speeding Out the drive one evenin’ Ended with the slam of a door But she’s got the best stories You can be sure That as she was leaving It felt like freedom All her fuckin’ lives Flashed before her eyes And she realized It feels like the time She fell through the ice Then came out alive Traduzione The Bolter In aggiornamento Potrebbe anche interessarti: Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Tortured Poets Department di Taylor Swift